Summers County, WV

One man dead in Summers County fire

By Harper Emch
 3 days ago

PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – One man is dead after a fire that started in his mobile home in Pence Springs.

Greenbrier County 911 urging drivers to use caution out on roadways

A 75 year old man was the victim of a fire that happened on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

The fire burned down the man’s mobile home located in Wandering Way, Pence Springs. The area is just south of Alderson in Summers County.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time based on the severity of the fire. It is unknown if there were working smoke alarms or other precautions present in the home.

The man’s body has been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for autopsy and positive identification.

Medical providers say response to Southern Regional Jail was a team effort

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates.

