New Jersey State

NJ.com

Bowling: Barnegat wins inaugural Devil’s Den Co-Ed Invitational

Slocum’s Bowling Center played host to the first annual Devil’s Den Co-Ed Invitational hosted by Ewing on Saturday. Barnegat took home the title by defeating Manchester Blue in the Baker Final. Barnegat was the No. 2 seed while Manchester Blue was the top seed. The two teams competed in three Baker games for the championship.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Fast start puts Nottingham over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Joe Lemly led five players in double figures with his 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as Nottingham won, 78-50, over Bordentown in Hamilton. Jahmere Miller and Dom Raymond added 14 points apiece while Terrence (TJ) Keese and JP Dickerson each put in 10 points for Nottingham (11-4), which opened with a 23-2 run and led 40-19 at the half.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling shows fight but upset bid denied by No. 3 Michigan

Michigan arrived in Piscataway to prove its worth as a top-five team in the country. Rutgers put up a fight, but Michigan’s balance proved to be too much Sunday as the third-ranked Wolverines won two early swing bouts and relied on its strength in the middle and upperweights pull out a 24-9 win in front of 4,560 fans at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 17 Trenton over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Boys basketball recap

Kabrien Goss poured in a game-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds, five steals and four assists as Trenton, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro South 77-52 in Trenton. Chris Wilson added 21 points, seven boards and three blocks, while Davontay Hutson recorded a double-double...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

10 old-school South Jersey restaurants make list of best in NJ

A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest-looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders, and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keeps hungry customers coming back for more.
HACKENSACK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Amazing eatery has been named top bucket-list restaurant in NJ

If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

For once, a corporate consolidation that N.J. can love | Editorial

South Jersey has been on the losing end of private-sector job consolidations so often that it isn’t prepared to hear some good news for a change:. The American appetite for pretzels and portable toddler food (other than Cheerios) is large enough to bring an estimated 330 positions to the City of Camden.
CAMDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

This Mercer County City Ranks In The Top 3 Best for Your Insta

There are a ton of places throughout the state of New Jersey that is worth making the drive just for a good photo moment. There are plenty of cities and beautiful towns that are the perfect backdrops for your Instagram pictures, but on a new list, this Mercer County city has been named the third most picturesque city in all of New Jersey.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

$200k Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery ticket sold in North Jersey

The Pick-6 drawing on Thursday, January 19, produced three winners matching five out of six white balls drawn. One of those tickets had the 10X multiplier, multiplying the prizes to $19,380. The two other tickets won prizes totaling $7,752. The Multiplier is randomly computer generated for each ticket at the time of purchase and is included in the base price of a wager. The winning numbers for the Thursday, January 19, drawing were: 03, 16, 20, 23, 25, and 40. An additional 6,266 New Jersey players took home an estimated $56,273 in prizes. The $4.5 million drawing will be held Monday, January 23, 2023. The post $200k Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery ticket sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence

We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

