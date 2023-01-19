Read full article on original website
Bloomfield’s Pipkins is N.J.’s first female wrestler to reach 100 career wins (WATCH)
N.J. girls wrestling history was made across state lines at Sunday’s BCWCA Invitational. Bloomfield senior Kira Pipkins picked up her 100th career win thanks to a 126-pound championship victory in the tournament, which was held at Rockland Community College in Suffern (NY). She’s the only girl in the state to reach the triple-digit mark in career wins.
Bowling: Barnegat wins inaugural Devil’s Den Co-Ed Invitational
Slocum’s Bowling Center played host to the first annual Devil’s Den Co-Ed Invitational hosted by Ewing on Saturday. Barnegat took home the title by defeating Manchester Blue in the Baker Final. Barnegat was the No. 2 seed while Manchester Blue was the top seed. The two teams competed in three Baker games for the championship.
No. 18 St. Thomas Aquinas defeats Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap
Jessica Cooper had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds to help lift St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Old Bridge 83-47 in Edison. Amarilis Shubick also finished with 15 points and 10 assists. St. Thomas Aquinas (12-3) took control early as it led...
Fast start puts Nottingham over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap
Joe Lemly led five players in double figures with his 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as Nottingham won, 78-50, over Bordentown in Hamilton. Jahmere Miller and Dom Raymond added 14 points apiece while Terrence (TJ) Keese and JP Dickerson each put in 10 points for Nottingham (11-4), which opened with a 23-2 run and led 40-19 at the half.
Rhian Stokes reaches 1,000 career points as No. 8 Ewing crushes Hamilton West - Girls basketball recap
On Friday, Rhian Stokes further solidified herself as one of the best players in Ewing girls basketball history. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Bowling: Freehold’s Dominguez, Howell’s Germadnig guide teams to Monmouth County titles
Freehold Township prevented another Howell sweep like a year ago by winning the boys Monmouth County Tournament team title on Friday at Strathmore Lanes. Freehold tallied 3,115 pins while Howell took second with 2,800. Keansburg placed third at 2,758. Howell, which is ranked No. 2 for the girls, won its...
Rutgers wrestling shows fight but upset bid denied by No. 3 Michigan
Michigan arrived in Piscataway to prove its worth as a top-five team in the country. Rutgers put up a fight, but Michigan’s balance proved to be too much Sunday as the third-ranked Wolverines won two early swing bouts and relied on its strength in the middle and upperweights pull out a 24-9 win in front of 4,560 fans at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep over Trenton Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena led the way for St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Trenton Catholic 76-34 in Hamilton. St. Peter’s Prep (12-2) held a 47-16 lead at the half after a 23-5 run in the second quarter and outscored Trenton Catholic 29-18 in the second half.
Christian Brothers over Freehold Township - Boys basketball recap
Joe White had nine of his team-high 15 points in the second half and Christian Brothers went on a 24-9 run to end the game to rally for a 48-39 win over Freehold Township in Freehold. The visitors trailed 30-24 late in the third quarter before starting their comeback. Justin...
No. 17 Trenton over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Boys basketball recap
Kabrien Goss poured in a game-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds, five steals and four assists as Trenton, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro South 77-52 in Trenton. Chris Wilson added 21 points, seven boards and three blocks, while Davontay Hutson recorded a double-double...
New Jersey Pilot Flies Devils Logo Into Competition’s Airspace
This takes New Jersey pride to the next level and I love it. A Devil’s fan proved his allegiance to the team in the most creative way possible. It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a Devils logo!. Jeremy Katz also known as @airplanenut312 on social...
10 old-school South Jersey restaurants make list of best in NJ
A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest-looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders, and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keeps hungry customers coming back for more.
Wacky New Jersey burger joint gets national attention as ‘the best’
Whether it's rare or well done, you'll find bangin' burgers in New Jersey. I think many of us feel the best burger in the Garden State comes right from the deck or our backyard. While I agree that there are plenty of "grillmasters" in Jersey, sometimes you just want to...
Amazing eatery has been named top bucket-list restaurant in NJ
If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
For once, a corporate consolidation that N.J. can love | Editorial
South Jersey has been on the losing end of private-sector job consolidations so often that it isn’t prepared to hear some good news for a change:. The American appetite for pretzels and portable toddler food (other than Cheerios) is large enough to bring an estimated 330 positions to the City of Camden.
They try to keep this tiny NJ eatery a secret. I’m revealing it
If you’ve lived in New Jersey long enough, you know that we’re pretty jaded when it comes to eating out. After all, we’ve tasted the best in North, South, Central, and everywhere else in New Jersey. So we can be pretty picky about our restaurants. And also,...
This Mercer County City Ranks In The Top 3 Best for Your Insta
There are a ton of places throughout the state of New Jersey that is worth making the drive just for a good photo moment. There are plenty of cities and beautiful towns that are the perfect backdrops for your Instagram pictures, but on a new list, this Mercer County city has been named the third most picturesque city in all of New Jersey.
$200k Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery ticket sold in North Jersey
The Pick-6 drawing on Thursday, January 19, produced three winners matching five out of six white balls drawn. One of those tickets had the 10X multiplier, multiplying the prizes to $19,380. The two other tickets won prizes totaling $7,752. The Multiplier is randomly computer generated for each ticket at the time of purchase and is included in the base price of a wager. The winning numbers for the Thursday, January 19, drawing were: 03, 16, 20, 23, 25, and 40. An additional 6,266 New Jersey players took home an estimated $56,273 in prizes. The $4.5 million drawing will be held Monday, January 23, 2023. The post $200k Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery ticket sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
