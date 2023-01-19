Read full article on original website
Olmsted Falls, OH
Ohio State
Detroit, MI
Maple Heights, OH
Cleveland, OH
cleveland19.com
Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
Knox Pages
A number of horses, goats & dogs saved after Humane Society animal rescue operation in Ashland
ASHLAND — Two decrepit barns, thick with dust and cobwebs, greeted rescuers when they arrived at a rural Ohio property on that cold fall morning. "It really, truly looked abandoned, except there were animals living in there," said Laura Koivula, director of animal crimes and investigations for the Animal Rescue Team.
WKYC
Ready Pet GO! Berea Animal Rescue visits 3News
The Berea Animal Rescue visited 3News with Freeway. Freeway can be adopted from the Berea Animal Rescue.
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's Paradise
Ohio can often become overshadowed by its large cities and many people forget that some of the best and most delicious restaurants are hiding in the quieter regions of the state.
Lake Humane Society raising money for injured puppy: How to donate
MENTOR, Ohio — The Lake Humane Society is asking for donations to help take care of a puppy with a broken femur. In late December, a two-month-old Golden Retriever puppy was taken to Lake Humane Society after being taken by Eastlake Police. The puppy's femur had been shattered by...
WFMJ.com
West Farmington man donates thousands to dog pound after death
21 News has covered many stories about dog kennels and their plea for help while struggling with limited space and the influx of stray dogs. But for the Trumbull County Dog Warden and Kennel, those issues may come to an end as one local man's dying wish provided them with a sizable donation.
Cause of Willard nursing home fire determined
The Willard Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed that lighting was the cause of a nursing home fire Thursday night.
cleveland19.com
Vermillion fire, surrounding departments save building from heavy fire
VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - Responding to a heavily involved structure fire Thursday night, Vermillion fire took to Facebook to thank some of their surrounding departments for support. According to the post, the intimidating fire on Yorktown Place was met by five departments, who Vermillion fire said saved the property. “A...
Photos: Wild river otters doing cute things in NE Ohio
Last week, river otters were spotted splashing in the waters of the Triangle Lake Bog State Nature Preserve near Ravenna.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple local cities have issued a parking ban with heavy snow in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights, and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues. Here’s a list...
A dozen Cuyahoga County cities now use sharpshooters to reduce their deer numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The use of trained sharpshooters to cull the growing number of deer in Cleveland’s suburbs has increased over the past several years, while opposition to the lethal method of controlling the population appears to be waning. That’s according to Geoff Westerfield, assistant wildlife management supervisor...
13abc.com
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
kentwired.com
New ‘authentic’ Mexican restaurant opens in Kent
Mamacitas restaurant opened in Kent on Dec. 2 on Main Street. Mamacitas owner Monica Hally and her two daughters prepare all of their food from scratch each morning before opening. The family is from California and is familiar with Mexican street food. After moving to Ohio they wanted to introduce...
Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio —Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow, but three Northern Ohio counties flipped from yellow to green classification for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map this week. Those counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were last designated green in early...
Raising Cane's to Open in Amherst This Year
You get a chicken finger, and you get a chicken finger, and you get a chicken finger
Willard community helps evacuate nursing home in fire
Firefighters are on the scene after a nursing home caught fire during severe storms in Willard Thursday night.
Bald eagles spotted in Rockefeller Park are a sign of a healthy ecosystem
In Rockefeller Park, the bald eagle is a symbol — but not of what you think.
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted Solicitors
Letter Circulating to Maple Heights District Four Residents. Maple Heights, OH - Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of District 4 is alerting residents of an anonymous letter circulating throughout District Four. Several residents in Anderson's district have reported a letter from a person named Ryan asking for their email addresses. Residents claim that they do not know the person. The letter found on the doors of residents' homes does not have a phone number listed on the letter.
Body of missing Ohio kayaker found near Lake Erie shoreline in Dunkirk, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of an Ohio man, who had been missing since November 2022, has been found in Dunkirk, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday that the body of a missing Ohio man was found on Thursday near the Lake Erie shoreline, close to the Canadaway Creek in the Town […]
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
