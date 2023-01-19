ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Seven people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21. Police responded to five separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. Three people were arrested. 34th and National. Around 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

19th and Teutonia shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Teutonia on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and National shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and National on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mother killed, jury finds Milwaukee man guilty of 2021 homicide

MILWAUKEE - A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Thursday, Jan. 19 of killing the mother of his two children. Dequan McMillon, 28, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brittany Meyer. McMillon is due back in court on Feb....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

DoorDash driver shot at, man pleads no contest

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A man accused of firing a shotgun at a Washington County delivery driver pleaded no contest Friday, Jan. 20. John Norman, 33, pleaded no contest to first-degree recklessly endangering safety. A felony bail jumping charge was dismissed. Norman is due back in court for sentencing on...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Over 20 pouds of marijuana, other drugs recovered at storage facility in Wisconsin

FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – K9 Units are crucial to any police department’s success at locating illegal narcotics and that stands true for one southern Wisconsin agency. Last week, the Franklin Police Department’s K9 Rex and Officer Graf found over 20 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs during a routine check at a local storage facility.
FRANKLIN, WI
CBS 58

Former FBI's Most Wanted suspect dies in jail cell

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a 49-year-old male died while in custody at Milwaukee County Jail at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. The Medical Examiner confirms the name of the man has been identified as Octaviano Juarez-Corro. According to a release,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

4 people indicted in fatal shooting of US postal worker

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Four people have been indicted in connection with the fatal shooting of U.S. Postal Service employee Aundre Cross, federal prosecutors in Milwaukee announced Thursday. Lakisha Ducksworth, 38, was indicted on charges of lying to investigators, prosecutors said. Three other people had already been charged in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boys shot on Milwaukee's north side; 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

MILWAUKEE - Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were shot on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, Jan. 21. Police said the shooting happened near 52nd and Clarke around 6 p.m. Both boys were seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The 14-year-old victim died from his wounds. There was sadness and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Racine man, 26, charged in the shooting of two Racine police officers

A Racine man accused of shooting two police officers there early Wednesday is now facing a dozen criminal charges. Daniel E. Suarez, 26, is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly shooting at four Racine police officers. Suarez made his first court appearance remotely from the...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Suspects in custody after police standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have a suspect in custody after a standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek. Police say a customer refused to leave, threatened to shoot employees and then threatened to shoot law enforcement. A 54-year-old male from Alabama had a room with his 55-year-old...
OAK CREEK, WI
WDIO-TV

Priest still missing 6 months after leaving apartment

FRANKLIN, Wis. (AP) – A 75-year-old priest is still missing six months after he walked away from his apartment in southeastern Wisconsin retirement community. WISN-TV reports that the Rev. Anthony Kluckman disappeared on July 21, 2022. Surveillance footage shows him walking out the front doors of his retirement community,...
FRANKLIN, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee boy, 10, charged as an adult appears in court; discrepancies raised in witness statements

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) --The 10-year-old boy who is being charged as an adult after allegedly killing his own mother appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing. Last December, the judge motioned to wait to possibly dismiss one of the two counts (one count of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide) that the boy was being charged with, until written requests were filed. On Thursday, the judge agreed on charging the minor with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, which could mean life in prison for the boy.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy