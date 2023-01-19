Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee jail death, former 'Most Wanted' fugitive unresponsive in cell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County inmate who was formerly one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted and on the list of the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives died in jail on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. His death comes almost a year after his arrest in Mexico after 16 years on the run.
MPD investigating series of armed robberies near UWM campus
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigation multiple robberies that happened near UWM's campus this week.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin motel evacuated after Alabama man threatens to shoot employees, law enforcement
OAK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A man and a woman who refused to leave their room caused a southeastern Wisconsin motel to be evacuated following alleged threats towards employees and law enforcement. According to the Oak Creek Police Department, officers were called to Motel 6 on West College Avenue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Seven people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21. Police responded to five separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. Three people were arrested. 34th and National. Around 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was taken...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Motorist shot and killed by law enforcement in Kenosha County identified as man from Racine
TOWN OF PARIS — A man shot and killed Monday by law enforcement in Kenosha County has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Racine. It happened just over the Racine-Kenosha county line, outside Union Grove. Hunter J. Hanson died following what authorities described as a car chase that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
19th and Teutonia shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Teutonia on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and National shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and National on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mother killed, jury finds Milwaukee man guilty of 2021 homicide
MILWAUKEE - A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Thursday, Jan. 19 of killing the mother of his two children. Dequan McMillon, 28, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brittany Meyer. McMillon is due back in court on Feb....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
DoorDash driver shot at, man pleads no contest
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A man accused of firing a shotgun at a Washington County delivery driver pleaded no contest Friday, Jan. 20. John Norman, 33, pleaded no contest to first-degree recklessly endangering safety. A felony bail jumping charge was dismissed. Norman is due back in court for sentencing on...
YAHOO!
Alabama man and Milwaukee woman arrested at an Oak Creek Motel 6 following standoff
A 54-year-old Alabama man and his 55-year-old Milwaukee girlfriend were arrested following a standoff at an Oak Creek Motel 6, police say. The arrests ended a lengthy standoff at the motel, located at 1201 W. College Ave., where Oak Creek Police were assisted by the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.
wearegreenbay.com
Over 20 pouds of marijuana, other drugs recovered at storage facility in Wisconsin
FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – K9 Units are crucial to any police department’s success at locating illegal narcotics and that stands true for one southern Wisconsin agency. Last week, the Franklin Police Department’s K9 Rex and Officer Graf found over 20 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs during a routine check at a local storage facility.
CBS 58
Former FBI's Most Wanted suspect dies in jail cell
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a 49-year-old male died while in custody at Milwaukee County Jail at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. The Medical Examiner confirms the name of the man has been identified as Octaviano Juarez-Corro. According to a release,...
4 people indicted in fatal shooting of US postal worker
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Four people have been indicted in connection with the fatal shooting of U.S. Postal Service employee Aundre Cross, federal prosecutors in Milwaukee announced Thursday. Lakisha Ducksworth, 38, was indicted on charges of lying to investigators, prosecutors said. Three other people had already been charged in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boys shot on Milwaukee's north side; 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were shot on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, Jan. 21. Police said the shooting happened near 52nd and Clarke around 6 p.m. Both boys were seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The 14-year-old victim died from his wounds. There was sadness and...
WISN
Racine man, 26, charged in the shooting of two Racine police officers
A Racine man accused of shooting two police officers there early Wednesday is now facing a dozen criminal charges. Daniel E. Suarez, 26, is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly shooting at four Racine police officers. Suarez made his first court appearance remotely from the...
CBS 58
Suspects in custody after police standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have a suspect in custody after a standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek. Police say a customer refused to leave, threatened to shoot employees and then threatened to shoot law enforcement. A 54-year-old male from Alabama had a room with his 55-year-old...
WDIO-TV
Priest still missing 6 months after leaving apartment
FRANKLIN, Wis. (AP) – A 75-year-old priest is still missing six months after he walked away from his apartment in southeastern Wisconsin retirement community. WISN-TV reports that the Rev. Anthony Kluckman disappeared on July 21, 2022. Surveillance footage shows him walking out the front doors of his retirement community,...
Man jumps off North Ave bridge after pursuit with police
A man was taken into custody after jumping off the North Ave bridge during a pursuit with Milwaukee Police.
wearegreenbay.com
Parking lot shooter in Wisconsin taken into custody, sends nearby schools into lockdown
SUSSEX, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in southeastern Wisconsin barricaded himself in his home after he allegedly shot at vehicles in a parking lot and then fled from law enforcement, causing nearby schools to go into lockdown. Both the Hartland Police Department and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department released reports...
CBS 58
Milwaukee boy, 10, charged as an adult appears in court; discrepancies raised in witness statements
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) --The 10-year-old boy who is being charged as an adult after allegedly killing his own mother appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing. Last December, the judge motioned to wait to possibly dismiss one of the two counts (one count of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide) that the boy was being charged with, until written requests were filed. On Thursday, the judge agreed on charging the minor with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, which could mean life in prison for the boy.
Comments / 2