NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
Atlantic City stabbing suspect arrested
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police in Atlantic City have arrested a male suspect who stabbed another man in the area of North Tennessee Avenue on Thursday At around 6 pm, officers arrived at the scene to find the 25-year-old victim bleeding heavily from a stab wound to his upper chest. He was taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center During their investigation, police located the knife used in the attack. “After speaking to the victim and witnesses, the officers obtained a description of the suspect and determined he ran towards an apartment building in the 1300 block of Baltic The post Atlantic City stabbing suspect arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Stabbed, ‘Bleeding heavily,’ in Atlantic City, NJ; 21-year-old Man Arrested
Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man in his chest Thursday evening. CHARGES: Aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, just before 6:00, their officers were called to...
18-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon
An 18-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Atlantic City Saturday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers responded to the 600 block of North New York Avenue just after 3:00 for a ShotSpotter alert. Authorities at the scene located evidence of gunfire in the area of...
NJ man suspected of fatal shooting, leading high-speed chase arrested in Georgia
Law enforcement in Georgia arrested a 29-year-old New Jersey man on Saturday for a fatal shooting in Bridgeton last summer, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Wanted Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested on Murder, Weapons Charges
Authorities say an Atlantic City man who was wanted on murder and weapons charges was arrested early Thursday morning. 48-year-old Kenneth Creek was taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Atlantic City Police Department. Creek had been wanted...
Man charged with DWI, assault by auto in EHT crash
A Sicklerville man was allegedly impaired when he struck a vehicle in Egg Harbor Township on Saturday. Ian Kulis, 27, was driving west on Delilah Road when he went through a red light at Fire Road and into oncoming traffic at about 2:50 p.m., police said. His pickup truck struck...
Probation violation keeps Atlantic City man jailed after alleged meet-up with ‘boy’
An Atlantic City man accused of luring an underage teen to his job at a hotel for a sexual encounter remains jailed despite a judge’s decision not to detain him in the case. Joshua Melton, 42, was arrested last week after the underage teen he thought he was talking to turned out to be a man who confronts alleged child predators on videos he often livestreams.
Robber caught after hitting same N.J. convenience store twice, cops say
A 30-year-old man who Atlantic City police say robbed the same convenience store at knifepoint twice this month was arrested on Monday, authorities said. A police officer saw Dominique Devonish driving on the 500 block of north Indiana Avenue about 5 p.m. and recognized him from wanted flyers detectives had passed around the neighborhood following the robberies, Atlantic City police said in a statement.
Philly man jailed pending trial in drug deal that ended in fatal shooting in N.J.
A judge has ordered a 22-year-old Philadelphia man jailed pending trial on charges that he shot a South Jersey resident to death during a drug transaction. Tyler L. McKinney shot 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
After 6 Months, Bridgeton Murder Suspect Arrested in Georgia
More than six months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, Ryan Askins of Bridgeton was taken into police custody in Georgia on Saturday. In a Facebook post, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on January 21, as a result of a joint investigation with the US Marshals, Georgia State Patrol, and the Clayton County, GA. Police Department, Ryan Askins was taken into police custody in Georgia in connection to the murder of Herbert Lee JR. on July 30, 2022, in Bridgeton.
Woman convicted in fatal stabbing can get new trial over Miranda rights mistake, court rules
Detectives investigating a 2018 fatal stabbing in Atlantic City violated the suspect’s Miranda rights, questioning her a second time as she recovered in a hospital, an appeals court has ruled. The court on Wednesday overturned Rollie Ellis’ convictions and sent her case back to the Atlantic County trial court...
Atlantic City man arrested for meeting ‘boy’ is released from jail
An Atlantic City man accused of luring an underage teen to his job at a hotel for a sexual encounter has been released with conditions. Joshua Melton, 42, was arrested last week after Cameron Decker — who confronts alleged child predators on videos he often livestreams — showed up outside Melton’s job at the Holiday Inn Express on the Black Horse Pike.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man Selling Pot Arrested For Selling Pot
Authorities in Atlantic City say a man who was openly advertising marijuana sales from his vehicle was arrested for openly selling marijuana from his vehicle. 37-year-old Herbert Nelson of Brooklyn has been charged with,. Possession of marijuana over 6 ounces. Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Possession of...
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol station
A tragic incident occurred at a Philadelphia petrol station on the night when a man was killed during a robbery. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was an employee at the petrol station and was working at the time of the incident.
Police Need Help: 12 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
Atlantic City’s Bass Pro helps tackle the case of the stolen fishing gear
Alex Gihorski had lost faith in humanity. The Atlantic City postal carrier returned to his truck at Caesars Colosseum Parking Garage earlier this month to find it had been broken into. Everything from rain gear and some charges to a library book and hand fan were gone. But it was...
Pleasantville, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Handgun
A 19-year-old man from Pleasantville has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in connection to a traffic stop last June. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says earlier this week, Jonathan Valentine pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a three-year term in state prison with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, following a plea agreement.
Man cleaning gun accidentally shot wife in North Philadelphia, police say
Police say a shooting in North Philadelphia that left a woman hospitalized appears to be accidental.
Philly Man Accidentally Shoots Wife: Police
A Philadelphia man called 911 early Friday to tell them he had accidentally shot his wife, police told Daily Voice. First responders were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of North 18th Street just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 20 to find a 26-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, the department said.
Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ, Fell Through
A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved an $18.7 million project and Village Supermarket, Inc., was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue. On...
