Atlantic City, NJ

Shore News Network

Atlantic City stabbing suspect arrested

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police in Atlantic City have arrested a male suspect who stabbed another man in the area of North Tennessee Avenue on Thursday At around 6 pm, officers arrived at the scene to find the 25-year-old victim bleeding heavily from a stab wound to his upper chest. He was taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center During their investigation, police located the knife used in the attack. “After speaking to the victim and witnesses, the officers obtained a description of the suspect and determined he ran towards an apartment building in the 1300 block of Baltic The post Atlantic City stabbing suspect arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Probation violation keeps Atlantic City man jailed after alleged meet-up with ‘boy’

An Atlantic City man accused of luring an underage teen to his job at a hotel for a sexual encounter remains jailed despite a judge’s decision not to detain him in the case. Joshua Melton, 42, was arrested last week after the underage teen he thought he was talking to turned out to be a man who confronts alleged child predators on videos he often livestreams.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Robber caught after hitting same N.J. convenience store twice, cops say

A 30-year-old man who Atlantic City police say robbed the same convenience store at knifepoint twice this month was arrested on Monday, authorities said. A police officer saw Dominique Devonish driving on the 500 block of north Indiana Avenue about 5 p.m. and recognized him from wanted flyers detectives had passed around the neighborhood following the robberies, Atlantic City police said in a statement.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

After 6 Months, Bridgeton Murder Suspect Arrested in Georgia

More than six months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, Ryan Askins of Bridgeton was taken into police custody in Georgia on Saturday. In a Facebook post, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on January 21, as a result of a joint investigation with the US Marshals, Georgia State Patrol, and the Clayton County, GA. Police Department, Ryan Askins was taken into police custody in Georgia in connection to the murder of Herbert Lee JR. on July 30, 2022, in Bridgeton.
BRIDGETON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Pleasantville, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Handgun

A 19-year-old man from Pleasantville has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in connection to a traffic stop last June. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says earlier this week, Jonathan Valentine pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a three-year term in state prison with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, following a plea agreement.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Philly Man Accidentally Shoots Wife: Police

A Philadelphia man called 911 early Friday to tell them he had accidentally shot his wife, police told Daily Voice. First responders were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of North 18th Street just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 20 to find a 26-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, the department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ, Fell Through

A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved an $18.7 million project and Village Supermarket, Inc., was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue. On...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
