wtaq.com
Phoenix slide hits 10
A far more experienced Youngstown State squad raced past the younger, shorthanded Green Bay Phoenix at the Resch Center Thursday night, 86-70, handing GB it’s 10 straight loss. The Penguins start two seniors and three graduate seniors with the veterans taking control with big runs in each half. Youngstown State jumped to an 11-0 lead before the Phoenix found their footing to close the gap to within 37-32 by halftime. Trailing 43-36 early in the second half, the Penguins applied a full court press which led to a couple of quick turnovers and sparked a 19-0 run to put the game away. The second half was also marred with whistles as the teams combined to commit 46 fouls and attempt 58 free throws. Green Bay was led by Brock Heffner with a career high 24 points while Garren Davis added 17 and Clarence Cummings III put up 14. The Phoenix played without starting point guard Zae Blake, out with an illness and forward Cade Meyer left with an injury after only five minutes. 16 turnovers also hurt as Youngstown capitalized with a 22-2 advantage in points off turnovers. Green Bay drops to 2-18 on the season, just 1-8 in Horizon League play. YSU is now 15-5 overall and shares the conference lead with a 7-2 mark, along with Milwaukee, which defeated Robert Morris 77-69 and Northern Kentucky, a 57-56 winner over Cleveland State. Green Bay will host the Robert Morris Colonials Saturday night at the Resch Center at 6:00 PM.
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Business Owners Pessimistic on Economy, but Remain Hopeful for an Upturn
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — More than half of Wisconsin businesses expect the state’s economy will enter a recession this year. That’s the finding of the latest Wisconsin Employer Survey by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. “I firmly believe that we’re already in a recession and we have been...
wtaq.com
1000 Islands Environmental Center is Ready to Soar Into Eagle Days
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — You can see and learn about a symbol of freedom next Saturday in Kaukauna. That’s when 1000 Islands Environmental Center is hosting its Eagle Days event. You can kick the day off with sunrise eagle viewing. Sunrise and sunset are the best times of...
wtaq.com
Ice Conditions a Concern as Mild Winter Continues
SHAWANO LAKE (WTAQ-WLUK) — Ice conditions may be a concern for ice fishermen in Northeast Wisconsin. Despite the mild winter dozens of shanties still covered the east end of Shawano Lake on Friday. Brett Milhans was out there. “I’ve been on a few other lakes this year, and haven’t...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Man Charged in Connection to Bank Robbery
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023 of Robbery of a Financial Institution.
wtaq.com
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Speaks Out for First Time at Community Fundraiser
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spoken out for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
wtaq.com
License Plate Reading Cameras Could be Coming To Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Law enforcement agencies in Brown County are taking a closer look at automatic license plate reading cameras after seeing the success Green Bay claims to have had with them. The Brown County Sheriff’s Department and De Pere Police are hoping to join Green Bay...
wtaq.com
Henry VIII’s Ex-Wives Take Center Stage at Fox Cities PAC in SIX
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The six ex-wives of Henry VIII are spending some time at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton this weekend; as they get a chance to re-tell her-story. SIX is a musical that re-imagines each of the historic queens as modern pop icons in...
wtaq.com
Year of the Rabbit: Chinese New Year Celebration Held at Local College
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fox Valley Technical College hosted a Chinese New Year event on Saturday with the new year officially beginning on Sunday. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association put on the “Hop to the Future Celebration” to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Guests enjoyed...
wtaq.com
One Teen Dead, Two Others Injured in One-Vehicle Crash in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One teen is dead and two others suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the Township of Taycheedah. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at 3:25 a.m. for the crash on Golf Course Drive, east of Taft Road.
wtaq.com
Psychiatrist Completes Schabusiness Competency Exam, Hearing Set Next Month
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The second part of a hearing to determine if Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly murdering and decapitating a man will be held Feb. 15, the court said Friday. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and...
