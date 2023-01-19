Read full article on original website
How Glenn Youngkin plans to end efforts to deny merit-based scholarships
By withholding merit-based rewards from high performing students, at least three Northern Virginia school divisions – Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax Counties — have systematically disadvantaged high performing students, limiting their hard-earned access to scholarships and college admissions. Merit based systems are at the heart of the American dream – the dream to work hard, stretch capabilities and persevere towards a better life regardless of your background or zip code. For many students, the National Merit award would have been their “golden ticket” to do just that. However, late last year it was brought to light that the leadership at Thomas Jefferson...
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire
Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. One-on-one with author and sports writer David Driver.
Fairfax Times
Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County
As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
WJLA
Stafford Co. among Va. high schools that didn't notify some students of national merit
STAFFORD, Va. (7News) — Stafford County Public Schools confirmed Friday that six of their students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status "in a timely manner." "We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused in these students and families....
CoinDesk
Fairfax County, Virginia, Pension Funds Exposed to Genesis Bankruptcy
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital and a sister company of CoinDesk, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Thursday because of its exposure to collapsed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and fallen crypto exchange FTX.
fox5dc.com
Racism and anti-Semitism in Loudoun County
In the same week the country observed Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, about 50 white supremacist flyers were dropped on driveways in Loudoun County. Racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was also found in the bathrooms of both Heritage High School and Loudoun County High School in Leesburg. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal is in Leesburg with details and what some want to see done.
Fairfax Times
Superintendent says withholding National Merit awards ‘is not a war on merit,’ a parent responds, ‘Oh, really?’
In another Friday night missive, this one sent at 6:21 p.m., as parents were stirring spaghetti sauce and refereeing after school basketball games, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid claimed that the withholding of National Merit awards “is not a war on merit” and shifted blame to the “antiquated system” of notification by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
NBC Washington
2 Suspects Charged in Death of Missing Virginia Man
Police charged a 17-year-old and 19-year-old in the death of a missing Virginia man whose body authorities believe was recovered in Maryland, Prince William County police said. Police say 20-year-old Jose Guerrero was killed during a drug transaction before Christmas. His family reported him missing from Woodbridge Dec. 21. Guerrero’s...
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Back in the Day, It Was Arlington’s Favorite Fast Food
In the 1970s, one of the surprisingly popular items at the Holly Farms Chicken franchise on Wilson Boulevard came breaded and fried and packaged in a 12-ounce Styrofoam cup. It wasn’t the signature two-piece fried chicken meal (complete with dinner roll and “Holly Taters”) or the jumbo 18-piece bucket (only $7.89 in 1978), but chicken livers, which could be yours for less than a dollar.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Mackie Christenson, Leesburg
Editor: I attended to Board of Supervisors meetings where it addressed and then voted on a resolution to establish a new, and newly funded, position of director of equity. This hired, not elected person, will peruse all the county business, and put their thumb on scale for hiring, promoting, and letting of contracts.
tourcounsel.com
Tysons Corner Center | Shopping mall in Virginia
Tysons Corner Center is the best option if you want to spend a day at the mall and you live in Washington DC or Virginia. Although this shopping center is located in Virginia, it can be accessed from Washington DC, since it is close to the American capital, and also, the subway system allows you to access many points in Virginia, since it has stops in this state.
thewoodgroveoutlander.com
Hatchet Homicide in Hamilton
Sixty-two year old male, David Brown, was allegedly stabbed with a hatchet by his son (24) on Monday, January 2nd in Hamilton, Virginia. The son, Angus Brown, has been apprehended and charged with second-degree homicide after the father was found “suffering life threatening injuries” according to a Loudoun County press release.
City council plans historic park of forgotten Hagerstown history
Washington County happens to be the location of several historical civil war skirmishes most notably the battle of Antietam.
WTOP
Increased safety measures coming to Prince William Co. area amid uptick in crime
Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added to an area of Prince William County, Virginia, that has experienced a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and...
WTOP
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Chris Rohland, Leesburg
Editor: I would like to congratulate the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors for passing its ground-breaking equity policy Jan. 17. I was heartened to hear one of the six who voted for it, Supervisor Briskman, to immediately bring up systemic racism in our election system. I sincerely hope Chair Randall acts with equal swiftness to increase the Office of Elections with emergency funding to combat the systemic racism before the 2023 elections.
White supremacist propaganda spread in Loudoun County
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Department received multiple reports of White Supremacist flyers found in driveways Thursday, January 19.
theriver953.com
Suspect wanted in W.VA. apprehended in Leesburg
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a suspect involved with two armed robberies in Martinsburg and Falling Waters West Virginia. Prieb is also facing 2 counts of failing to registering as a sex offender in Leesburg and was arrested by Virginia State Police on January 13.
pagevalleynews.com
End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North
On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
