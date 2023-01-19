ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

New York Post

How Glenn Youngkin plans to end efforts to deny merit-based scholarships

By withholding merit-based rewards from high performing students, at least three Northern Virginia school divisions – Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax Counties — have systematically disadvantaged high performing students, limiting their hard-earned access to scholarships and college admissions.  Merit based systems are at the heart of the American dream – the dream to work hard, stretch capabilities and persevere towards a better life regardless of your background or zip code. For many students, the National Merit award would have been their “golden ticket” to do just that. However, late last year it was brought to light that the leadership at Thomas Jefferson...
VIRGINIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire

Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. One-on-one with author and sports writer David Driver.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Fairfax Times

Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County

As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CoinDesk

Fairfax County, Virginia, Pension Funds Exposed to Genesis Bankruptcy

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital and a sister company of CoinDesk, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Thursday because of its exposure to collapsed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and fallen crypto exchange FTX.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Racism and anti-Semitism in Loudoun County

In the same week the country observed Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, about 50 white supremacist flyers were dropped on driveways in Loudoun County. Racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was also found in the bathrooms of both Heritage High School and Loudoun County High School in Leesburg. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal is in Leesburg with details and what some want to see done.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

Superintendent says withholding National Merit awards ‘is not a war on merit,’ a parent responds, ‘Oh, really?’

In another Friday night missive, this one sent at 6:21 p.m., as parents were stirring spaghetti sauce and refereeing after school basketball games, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid claimed that the withholding of National Merit awards “is not a war on merit” and shifted blame to the “antiquated system” of notification by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

2 Suspects Charged in Death of Missing Virginia Man

Police charged a 17-year-old and 19-year-old in the death of a missing Virginia man whose body authorities believe was recovered in Maryland, Prince William County police said. Police say 20-year-old Jose Guerrero was killed during a drug transaction before Christmas. His family reported him missing from Woodbridge Dec. 21. Guerrero’s...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Back in the Day, It Was Arlington’s Favorite Fast Food

In the 1970s, one of the surprisingly popular items at the Holly Farms Chicken franchise on Wilson Boulevard came breaded and fried and packaged in a 12-ounce Styrofoam cup. It wasn’t the signature two-piece fried chicken meal (complete with dinner roll and “Holly Taters”) or the jumbo 18-piece bucket (only $7.89 in 1978), but chicken livers, which could be yours for less than a dollar.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Mackie Christenson, Leesburg

Editor: I attended to Board of Supervisors meetings where it addressed and then voted on a resolution to establish a new, and newly funded, position of director of equity. This hired, not elected person, will peruse all the county business, and put their thumb on scale for hiring, promoting, and letting of contracts.
LEESBURG, VA
tourcounsel.com

Tysons Corner Center | Shopping mall in Virginia

Tysons Corner Center is the best option if you want to spend a day at the mall and you live in Washington DC or Virginia. Although this shopping center is located in Virginia, it can be accessed from Washington DC, since it is close to the American capital, and also, the subway system allows you to access many points in Virginia, since it has stops in this state.
VIRGINIA STATE
thewoodgroveoutlander.com

Hatchet Homicide in Hamilton

Sixty-two year old male, David Brown, was allegedly stabbed with a hatchet by his son (24) on Monday, January 2nd in Hamilton, Virginia. The son, Angus Brown, has been apprehended and charged with second-degree homicide after the father was found “suffering life threatening injuries” according to a Loudoun County press release.
HAMILTON, VA
WTOP

Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters

Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
BOWIE, MD
loudounnow.com

Letter: Chris Rohland, Leesburg

Editor: I would like to congratulate the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors for passing its ground-breaking equity policy Jan. 17. I was heartened to hear one of the six who voted for it, Supervisor Briskman, to immediately bring up systemic racism in our election system. I sincerely hope Chair Randall acts with equal swiftness to increase the Office of Elections with emergency funding to combat the systemic racism before the 2023 elections.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Suspect wanted in W.VA. apprehended in Leesburg

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a suspect involved with two armed robberies in Martinsburg and Falling Waters West Virginia. Prieb is also facing 2 counts of failing to registering as a sex offender in Leesburg and was arrested by Virginia State Police on January 13.
LEESBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North

On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
LURAY, VA

