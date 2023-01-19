Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Bill would freeze property taxes for owners 65 or over
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/PRAIRIE PUBLIC) – North Dakota property owners who are over the age of 65 would qualify for a property tax freeze under a bill aired before a Senate Committee this week. Bill author Sen. Curt Kruen of Grand Forks said it’s another way to help keep more...
norfolkneradio.com
Social Security income to no longer be taxed in tax relief bill
LINCOLN - Those who are on Social Security will no longer have their income taxed thanks to new tax bills set to be introduced to Nebraska legislatures. During Wednesday’s press conference, Senator Kathleen Kauth says her legislation would expedite tax relief on Social Security from 60% to 100%, putting us in line with 37 other states.
KNOX News Radio
Business News: GFK…ND jobs & homelessness
—- Wholesale prices in the United States rose 6.2% in December from a year earlier, a sixth straight monthly slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures will continue to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 7.3% in November and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March.
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Families To See Smaller Tax Refunds, Filing Starts Monday
(KNSI) – Death and taxes are two certainties in life, and now that the holiday season is over, it’s time to start getting those documents together to file. Landwehr Tax and Accounting Business Manager Ashley Kerzman says families with kids should expect a smaller refund in 2023. “We are now going back to pre-COVID levels of dependent care credits. Last year, it was increased a little bit due to COVID. This year, it’s going back down to $2,000 per child.”
Governor signs bipartisan bill to provide $100 million in tax cuts
Governor Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses. The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022. It is the fastest a tax conformity bill has ever been enacted in Minnesota. “This bipartisan legislation...
valleynewslive.com
Property tax a hot topic at the ND Legislature
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are hearing bills that would address one of the top issues for North Dakotans. On Wednesday, there were three separate bills introduced addressing property tax. “The bill that I have now would lower our local contribution from 60 mills to 30 mills, so if school...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Property Taxes, gender identity, pink tax bills up for debate
(Bismarck, ND) -- With the deadline now passed for State House lawmakers to introduce bills, plenty is on the table for the 68th legislative session to consider in Bismarck. Three new bills addressing property taxes are being considered by the North Dakota Legislature. Senator Donald Schaible introduced a bill yesterday...
KFYR-TV
Bill introduced to allow cigars in ND lounges and bars
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You haven’t been able to smoke indoors in North Dakota for 10 years. But a bill introduced at the Legislature would change that. Senate Bill 1229 would make a change to smoking laws. It would allow for cigars — not vapes or cigarettes or cigarillos — to be smoked indoors at cigar lounges and bars. To qualify, the facility would need to be enclosed by solid walls or windows, a ceiling, and a solid door, and it would need to be properly ventilated. Representative Dan Ruby of Minot, who introduced the bill, believes there’s a strong appetite to reintroduce smoking to bars.
It’s New Mexico tax season again, but there are some new changes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Taxation and Revenue Department starts taking personal income tax returns on Monday, January 23. Returns are due by April 18, 2023. But there are some important differences this time around. A big change is that most seniors don’t have to pay state taxes on 2022 social security retirement benefits, according […]
KFYR-TV
Count scheduled to better address homelessness crisis in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Those in North Dakota are working to address the homelessness crisis. To understand the scope of the issue, officials through the North Dakota Homeless Continuum of Care will be conducting a count of those facing homelessness around North Dakota. The point-in-time count, organized by the North...
Bismarck/North Dakota – Why Does This Get Denied Every Time?
I have two sides to this story, AND I understand all the arguments FOR and AGAINST this proposed bill. Here is the long-running debate about having it legal to smoke cigars in bars and lounges - secondhand smoke of course is the main culprit. In this day and age, it's really almost impossible to think back to what it must have been like when smoking inside was allowed and almost everywhere you went - I remember like it was yesterday sitting in a coffee shop with my dad when I was a kid, in San Diego, California, flanked by a smoker on our left and right. My dad was furious, but there was nothing he could do about it. For almost 10 years now here in North Dakota smoking INSIDE is not allowed. A controversial bill has been announced that would change that law.
Bill that would bring $1,500 fines to some LGBTQ+ members denied
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — A number of states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, and ours is no exception. North Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would penalize people with $1,500 fines for referring to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. This would apply to […]
North Dakota lawmakers consider changes in retirement benefits for some peace officers
(The Center Square) - Members of North Dakota agencies testified in favor of a bill that would move their peace officers to the public safety retirement system at a House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee hearing on Friday. House Bill 1183 would classify peace officers that work for departments such...
wabi.tv
Remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks mailed out
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration said Wednesday remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks have finally been mailed out. The 10,200 inflation checks, which had been awaiting additional funding, were sent out today. Qualifying recipients for the checks needed to file their 2021 Maine tax return by October 31, 2022.
North Dakota isn’t a good place to start a business in 2023, study says
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In previous years, studies have found that North Dakota is a great place to start a business. But now, in 2023, those same organizations are strongly urging those seeking to begin their journey as an entrepreneur to look elsewhere. Around 20% of all new businesses in America fail within one year, […]
Maine sends out final round of inflation relief checks to provide much-needed help for residents
AUGUSTA, ME. - The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services has just sent out the final set of inflation relief checks to provide much-needed help for residents struggling with rising prices throughout 2021. This program, funded through the Winter Energy Relief Plan enacted earlier this year, is aimed at helping those who are most vulnerable to economic hardships amid the pandemic.
North Dakota Lignite Energy Council backs Minnesota pro-carbon group
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Minnesota plans to run on 100% clean energy by 2040, but North Dakota has other plans, To prevent this from happening, a North Dakota group is spending millions of dollars in Minnesota. In recent years, the Republican-led Senate in Minnesota blocked clean energy initiatives from happening in Minnesota. However, with the Democrats […]
Walz shares second part of his One Minnesota Budget on climate change and more
Governor Tim Walz unveiled the next portion of his $4.1 billion two-year One Minnesota Budget today. This portion of the budget will look to provide paid family and medical leave, support small businesses, and reduce climate impacts.
New North Dakota bill could allow alcohol sales on Thanksgiving
He says business is usually busy leading up to Thanksgiving and he thinks selling alcohol on the holiday will have a positive benefit.
New North Dakota legislator writes up bill defining ‘milk’
His definition says milk specifically comes from a 'healthy four-legged hooved animal', including cows and goats.
