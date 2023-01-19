Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Man Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Standoff
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Authorities say man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a lengthy standoff at a rural residence near Mayville, North Dakota Wednesday. Deputies from the Traill County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security...
SWAT team, ND BCI on scene near Mayville
MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a large police presence in Traill County Wednesday evening as officers continue to deal with a quickly-evolving situation. Authorities confirm with Valley News Live the Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units, as well as the Traill County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are on scene in Mayville and are dealing with a ‘subject inside of a home.’ Authorities say agents with the BCI were serving a search warrant on the property at 239 Highway 18 SE before the situation escalated.
Man found dead in Mayville remembered as pillar of local car collecting community
MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A small Northern Valley community is in shock tonight after an hours-long stand-off ended with one man dead Wednesday evening. Agents from the North Dakota BCI and the Department of Homeland Security were serving a search warrant on a property at 239 Highway 18 SE, and were assisted by Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units.
