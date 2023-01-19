ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
Simplemost

Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
People

Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Steam Mop to Clean 'Months of Buildup' Off Their Floors — and It's on Sale

“This thing cleaned my floors so good I was embarrassed!” If you're in the market for a cleaning gadget to make your floors sparkle, now's a great time to invest in a steam mop. Right now, Amazon is offering 29 percent off the popular Shark S1000 Steam Mop that comes with two washable dirt grip pads. Designed to keep hard sealed floors spotless, the mop has a water tank that heats up in just 30 seconds to steam clean grime, grease, and dirt — without any added chemicals.  Thanks to...
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
click orlando

Should I wash my car with Dawn dish soap?

A trip through the car wash usually has your vehicle sparkling clean, but not everyone has the time and money for that sort of thing. Cleaning your car yourself can be a good alternative, but just be careful that you don’t use Dawn dish soap. According to Carwash Country, these types of soaps can do some damage over time.
FLORIDA STATE

