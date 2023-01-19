Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Elon Musk says Twitter will launch pricier Blue tier free of ads
Elon Musk said on Sunday that Twitter is planning to offer a higher-priced Blue subscription that will have zero ads. Musk, who acquired Twitter in October 2022 in a deal worth $44 billion, didn’t say how much the new tier will cost, nor when it will launch. Twitter Blue...
Digital Trends
DirectX 12 vs. DirectX 11: which is best for PC gaming?
DirectX 12 is the latest graphics API that powers Windows 11, but many of the best PC games still either run on DirectX 11 or include an option to switch. Which should you choose?. Contents. DirectX 12 vs. DirectX 11: what’s the difference?. Should you use DirectX 12?. Although...
