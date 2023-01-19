Legendary pharmacy chains closing multiple store locations from this month – see if your city is on the list

TWO major drug stores will start closing locations in just over a week.

First, Walgreens will start by closing down a location in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, January 31.

The store is pinpointed on Milwaukee Avenue in what used to be known as the Noel State Bank, BestLife reports.

Once the store shuts down for good, prescriptions will automatically be sent over to another Walgreens location on Milwaukee Avenue, which is roughly a half-mile south.

Then on February 22, the pharmacy in a St. Johnsbury, Vermont, is set to shutter.

Currently, it’s unclear if the rest of the Walgreens store in the downtown area will remain open.

And Texas Walgreen shoppers could be impacted.

A store in Houston located on Grand Avenue is set to close on March 7.

"When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, for example,” a Walgreens spokesperson told BestLife.

Meanwhile, rival CVS confirmed to The U.S Sun that its Washington DC location will close.

This will apply to the store on 4th and Massachusetts Ave, NW.

It will shut its doors on Friday, February 27 and all prescriptions will be transferred to the 675 K Street NW location, which is only a couple of blocks away.

All workers at the store are being offered "comparable roles within the company."

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions," CVS said.

"Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations."

CVS said it still has more than 50 stores in Washington including nine MinuteClinic locations.

Walgreens did not respond to The U.S. Sun’s request for comment.

OTHER STORE SHUTDOWNS

CVS and Walgreens aren’t the only drug retailers closing locations.

Struggling competitor Rite Aid reportedly announced that it would shut down 145 locations, as it suffered a loss of $67million in the fiscal 2023 third quarter ending November 26.

And CEO Heyward Donigan has abruptly left the company this month.

Also, in just days, multiple stores of big arts and craft retailer JoAnn Fabrics will close on Sunday, January 22.

Another failing chain, Bed Bath & Beyond, said it would be closing 150 stores.

The home goods chain, which has around $1.2billion in debt, may need to file for bankruptcy.

And Macy’s previously shared that it plans to close 125 stores.

At least four are shuttering this year and liquidation sales will start this month, according to Axios.

The move by retailers follows the “retail apocalypse” trend of consumers switching their shopping habits online - a phenomenon that was exacerbated by the pandemic.

