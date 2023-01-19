Read full article on original website
Peacock Follows Netflix’s Lead By Canceling A One-Season Show And More
Two more streaming shows got the axe, this time by Universal's streaming service, Peacock.
ComicBook
Apple TV+ Cancels Hit Series After Two Seasons
Apple TV+ is no longer venturing into The Mosquito Coast. On Friday, it was revealed that the live-action adaptation of Paul Theroux's 1981 novel has been cancelled after two seasons, just two weeks after the debut of its Season 2 finale. Justin Theroux, Theroux's nephew, starred in and executive produced the series.
ComicBook
Mayfair Witches: Tongayi Chirisa Breaks Down Ciprien's Connection With Rowan in "Second Line" (Exclusive)
Last week, the second episode of AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches ended on a shocking note with the horrifying death of Dierdre Mayfair (Annabeth Gish) just as she met her daughter, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) for the first time. For Rowan, it's a development that couldn't have come at a worse time. She'd not only just lost her adoptive mother but is starting to realize that everything she knew about herself — or at least thought she did — isn't what it seems. Fortunately for Rowan, she does have someone she can turn to in Ciprien Grieve. Played by Tongayi Chirisa, Ciprien will play a major role for Rowan now that she's in New Orleans and Lasher (Jack Huston) is closer than ever. This week's episode, "Second Line", sees Rowan and Ciprien's connection begin to form as well as sees Ciprien start to investigate Deirdre's murder. It's an episode that sees things starting to make some major shifts in everyone's story and speaking with ComicBook.com, Chirisa opens up about what Ciprien's goals are in all of this, his growing relationship with Rowan, and what fans need to be paying attention to as we get deeper into the story.
ComicBook
The Last Of Us Episode 2 Breakdown, Game Comparison, and Review | The Last of Pods
Following Episode 2 of The Last of Us, ComicBook.com and ET's The Last of Pods released a new episode of its podcast to discuss the latest development in the HBO's apocalyptic world. With new episodes arriving every Sunday night, ComicBook's Brandon Davis and ET's Ash Crossan go inside the developments such as the latest cold open set in Jakarta, character deaths, and comparisons to the story as it was laid out in the video game. Episode 1 featured an exclusive interview Gabriel Luna. Episode 2 features a preview of what may be coming in future episodes, as well as information about how the fungal infection could occur in the real world according to scientists.
ComicBook
HBO's The Last of Us Makes Huge Change to the Infected
HBO's The Last of Us has revealed another major change to how the infected operate. As with any adaptation, things have to be changed whether it be because of changes to the medium or because it introduces a more interesting ripple for a different audience. The first episode of the series was incredibly faithful, even with some tweaks and additions, but in the lead-up to the show's release, the showrunners made it clear that it was making some slightly divisive changes. For instance, it was decided that there would be no spores in the show, something that is a big part of The Last of Us games. There are a number of reasons for this, but ultimately, they've been replaced with a new and disgusting element.
Popculture
A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
iheart.com
Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Perform 'Brown Skin Girl' For First Time In Dubai
Beyoncé invited a slew of journalists and influencers for an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai this weekend and on the agenda was a "once in a lifetime performance." That performance is happening Saturday (January 21) during the official opening of Atlantis the Royal hotel, Pitchfork reports. While the show is under a strict no-phone policy, images are making their way online — and it was revealed the "Halo" singer brought her daughter Blue Ivy on stage with her to perform "Brown Skin Girl" live for the first time.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
Nia Long Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Co-Star Omarion After Flirty Red Carpet Moment
If there’s one thing Nia Long, 52, is it’s single! The You People star took to the comments section of a video on The Shade Room‘s Instagram to dispute any romance speculation between her and her co-star Omarion, 38, on Friday. “#PressPlay: The smile on #Omarion’s face says it all!”, the outlet captioned the clip of Omarion and Nia briefly holding hands on the red carpet. Nia quickly took to the comments and wrote, “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF,” along with a kissy face emoji.
Lauren London, Nia Long & Yung Miami Looked Flawless At The ‘You People’ Premiere
Lauren London looked stunning at the 'You People' premiere alongside an equally radiant Nia Long and Yung Miami.
Regina King Calls Late Son Ian Alexander Jr. Her "Guiding Light" in Touching Tribute
Regina King is honoring her late son Ian Alexander Jr. One year after his passing, the Oscar winner shared a moving tribute to her only child on what would have been his 27th birthday. "January 19th is Ian's Worthday," Regina wrote on Instagram. "As we still process his physical absence,...
TMZ.com
Nelly Laughs At Himself After Fans Think He Was Performing Under The Influence
Nelly's recent performance in Australia has the Internet thinking he was a drunken mess on stage ... and the "Country Grammar" rapper can't help but laugh at all the jokes getting thrown his way about the show. Video from Sunday's performance at Melbourne's Juice Fest shows Nelly staring off into...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trina Denies Dating Tory Lanez But Says He “Liked” Her
Trina explains how Tory Lanez motivated her musically after she and French Montana broke up. Trina spilled all the tea during her recent appearance on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please. Though the two have a familial relationship since Trina is Miami’s godmother, the two had an open conversation surrounding everything from family to relationships, musical and professional.
Cardi B Addresses Rumored Affair Between Offset And Saweetie–Well, Kinda
Cardi B remained vague AF when addressing the salacious rumor her husband Offset had an affair with Saweetie.
Ciara, Michelle Obama Take Shots from ‘Monster’ Rapper Future in New Song
It’s been almost a decade since trap rapper Future and R&B singer Ciara went their separate ways after a brief relationship that resulted in a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, but it appears the Monster star can’t seem to keep his ex’s name out of his mouth. Even...
The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z Were ‘Going at It’ While Recording ‘I Love the Dough’
The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z had a relationship dating back to before they were rappers. Once Jay-Z had become a rapper, the two teamed up for the song 'I Love the Dough.'
Yung Miami And Trina Serve All The Tea In Tonight’s Episode Of ‘Caresha, Please’
Yung Miami and Trina serve piping hot tea on tonight's "Caresha, Please" episode.
TechCrunch
Netflix says it’s open to adding free streaming ‘FAST’ channels to grow its ads business
“We’re open to all these different models that are out there right now, but we’ve got a lot on our plate this year, both with the paid sharing and with our launch of advertising and continuing to this slate of content that we’re trying to drive to our members. So, we are keeping an eye on that segment for sure,” Sarandos said.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Confirms Major Fan Theory About Infection's Origin
The Last of Us episode 2 confirms one of the biggest fan theories going around right now. HBO's The Last of Us is a pretty brilliant adaptation of one of the best video games out there. Not only does it closely follow the source material, but it greatly expands on it to add interesting new nuggets for longtime fans and help deepen the experience for new fans as well. Although there are some tiny mentions and suggestions about exactly how the infection spread in the game, it's not very overt. Part of the reason for that is because the game never leaves the POV of the main characters, so there's no scientist to deliver a bunch of exposition.
ComicBook
Jeremy Renner Shares Emotional Recovery Update
Jeremy Renner posted another update from his recovery after that nasty snow plow accident. The Hawkeye actor has been showing fans some of the process since he was admitted to the hospital. But, now he's in physical therapy on the long road back. Renner revealed that he's broken more than 30 bones in the accident. Even with that staggering number, doctors are confident that he'll make a full recovery. In a humorous manner, the Marvel star hints that his New Year's Resolutions have changed quite a bit because of that day. But, he's remaining positive and thanking all the fans for the absolute deluge of love that has come his way. Hollywood and the Internet at large have been hanging on every word from his Instagram for updates. Check out the latest picture and his message down below.
