HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Dedication, commitment, and hard work are just some of the skills taught at The Factory in Hanahan. "It's just a safe place where all families come to and get all the work under one roof," said Kendrick Robinson, one of the co-owners of The Factory. "The whole family can come in, mom can be on the treadmill, dad can be lifting weights, the kids can be getting athletic training and we do it as a time where everyone can come together collectively and work out."

HANAHAN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO