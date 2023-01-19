Read full article on original website
Jewels of the Southern Coast
Architectural Gems of Charleston, Savannah and Beyond. Savannah and Charleston, vacation destinations since his childhood, were natural subjects for Tim Barnwell’s latest book of photographs. “As two of the oldest cities in the South, their rich history, variety of historic architecture, and public parks and spaces fascinated more and more as I grew older,” Barnwell says.
Community invited to celebrate Folly Beach 'Pier Fest' in March
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will host the first-ever Folly Pier Fest on the new pier Saturday, March 11. Families are invited to enjoy festivities, live music, food trucks, drinks, and more. CCPRC says the event is a carnival-type atmosphere that's open...
Martin Luther King Jr. Portrait Awards held at Charleston Music Hall Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The 24th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Portrait Awards will be held at the Charleston Music Hall on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. This year's theme is "Learning From the Past to Make Progress Into the Future." The ceremony honors community leaders and is hosted by...
Mellon Foundation awards $2m grant to College of Charleston's Avery Research Center
The Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture at the College of Charleston will be the benefactor of a $2 million grant. According to a press release from the College of Charleston on Jan. 20, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation awarded the $2 million grant to the Avery Research Center to support the collection and preservation of the South Carolina Lowcountry’s social and cultural history.
Dorchester Paws looks to help pets remain with their owners in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is hosting a community pet day today, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Dorchester County residents. The event will be at 175 McQueen Blvd., Summerville. Only Dorchester County residents may attend. All residents must pre-register and be approved before attending.
Road closure list in Charleston due to flooding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roads in Charleston have been closed by CPD due to flooding. CPD asks drivers to use caution and avoid driving through deep-standing water.
New McDonald's location in Summerville to host grand opening on January 21
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A new McDonald's in Summerville has opened its doors. The Jedburg McDonald's, which is owned and operated by local business owners Jim, Sarah, and Ryan Booth, is hosting a grand opening on January 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be various activities...
Joint Base Charleston lifts lockdown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Joint Base Charleston Air Base was placed on lockdown at 12:10 p.m. The base was placed on lockdown due to an altercation in the parking lot of the base fitness center, according to authorities. One individual threatened another with a firearm, according to...
A popular sports and fitness center in Hanahan set to close in February
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Dedication, commitment, and hard work are just some of the skills taught at The Factory in Hanahan. "It's just a safe place where all families come to and get all the work under one roof," said Kendrick Robinson, one of the co-owners of The Factory. "The whole family can come in, mom can be on the treadmill, dad can be lifting weights, the kids can be getting athletic training and we do it as a time where everyone can come together collectively and work out."
Deadline to register with FEMA for disaster relief ends Monday
Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry county residents that suffered losses from Hurricane Ian have until tomorrow, Jan. 23, to apply for disaster assistance. You can apply at the Disaster Assistance website, download the FEMA app to your smartphone, or contact the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.
Mobile health unit providing services for Holly Hill
HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCIV) — The Palmetto Palace mobile health unit is providing services for Holly Hill today, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mobile unit will be located at Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road. It has on-site clinics and labs, according to Palmetto Palace.
Hunter Graham wins 2023 Charleston County School District Spelling Bee
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, the Charleston County School District Spelling Bee returned to being an in-person event. This year the event was held at Burke High School and Hunter Graham was declared the winner. Over the last few years, the spelling bee contest has been hosted online...
Murder of Johns Island man remains unsolved 7 years later
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been seven years since 35-year-old Jason Edward Arion was found murdered in his bed. Charleston County Deputies say an out-of-state caller requested a welfare check on Arion's home. When deputies arrived at Arion's home, the front door was unlocked. CCSO says no suspects...
4 Lowcountry 'pillowcase bandits' sent to prison
COLLETON COUNTY — Four men who allegedly burglarized Lowcountry homes on weekdays and then sold the merchandise at swap meets and flea markets on the weekends have been sent to prison. The "Pillowcase Bandits," given their name by law enforcement, reportedly carried stolen items from homes in pillowcases. Brandon...
Police return stolen kitten stolen from Dorchester Paws
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Siamese kitten stolen from Dorchester Paws on Thursday was returned to the shelter by Summerville police on Friday morning. Dorchester Paws says SPD got the Siamese kitten named Walker back from the person who took him. 'Walker' was expected to go to his forever...
Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
Shots fired into home and car in Georgetown: Report
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the second time deputies say the same Georgetown home has been shot at this month. GCSO reported shots fired into an occupied home and a moving vehicle Thursday, Jan. 19. Deputies say the bullets struck the same house on Lot Drive around 10...
Police: Bluffton man sold fentanyl from his home
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has charged a Bluffton man for selling and distributing fentanyl. According to the sheriff's office, Rocky Diablo Gadson, 41, was arrested by deputies on Jan. 20. He is charged with the sale and distribution of Schedule II narcotics, sale and distribution of narcotics within the proximity of a sale, and unlawful conduct towards a child.
Man arrested and charged for murder on Hwy 78 Thursday: DCSO
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV — Dorchester County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who allegedly murdered someone on Highway 78 on Thursday, Jan. 19. DCSO reports deputies responded to 419 Highway 78. Once arrived, deputies saw one person receiving CPR and declared them dead at the scene. Elup Jones has...
CofC escape NJ with 69-55 win over Monmouth
HOLY CITY SINNER — By: Jeff Walker, Sports Writer. The College of Charleston men’s basketball team took their 18th national ranking and 18 game win streak on the road as they visited Monmouth University in Long Branch, New Jersey Thursday night, in the first of two consecutive road games. The meeting would be the first between the two programs since Monmouth joined the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) this season.
