Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspaceRoger MarshOhio State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Concealed Carry Holder Thwarts Attempted Robbery on Chicago CTA TraincreteChicago, IL
A 7-year-old Boy Dies After Being Struck by School Bus in Park Forest, Illinois.hard and smartPark Forest, IL
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Illinois?Ted RiversIllinois State
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Chicago
Chicago is one of the most walkable cities in the nation, but we want to highlight one neighborhood in particular that can offer days of exploration on foot.
thereporteronline.net
Willis Tower’s New Anchor Restaurant Hopes to Ignite Downtown Excitement
Chicagoans don’t consider the Willis Tower, the former headquarters of Sears with its famous Skydeck, a culinary destination. Long lines of tourists routinely gather and wait for the elevators to take them upstairs for those gorgeous views of the city. The food situation was a roll of the dice...
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
tourcounsel.com
Water Tower Place | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Water Tower Place shopping center, an impressive building with a panoramic view and a wide density of stores of recognized and local brands. On the other hand, restaurants offer you variety and quality. Featured Shopping Stores: Forever 21, Adidas Store, Hollister Co., Aeropostale, American Eagle Store, Express, Lids, Soma, Altar'd...
fox32chicago.com
Historic Oak Park home up for sale • Chicago braces for winter weather • remains of missing woman found
CHICAGO - A Frank Lloyd Wright home is up for sale in Oak Park and it's listed for over half a million dollars, Chicago is finally expecting some winter weather after almost a month of above average temperatures, and the remains of a Downers Grove woman who went missing over five years ago have been found.
Regal Cinemas closing two Chicago area theaters next month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters including two in the Chicago area. Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago. As part of the new round of closures - Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month. Regal shut down 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 regal theaters will remain open.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Gillman’s Ace Hardware set to close after 80 years
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says: The Welles Park Parents Association floated its pitch to add lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams back in 2021.
Forest Park Review
Chicago West Side meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park
Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop that has been based in Chicago for over 80 years, is planning to move to Forest Park’s Industrial Drive corridor. The company processes and sells meat to grocery stores and restaurants in bulk, and residents can take advantage of its online store and a physical butcher shop. Purely Meats is currently based in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park, at 4345 W. Division St., and it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, at 4848 W. Madison St. But before it can start operations in Forest Park, the village council will need to allow meat processing in I-2 industrial zoning districts.
tourcounsel.com
Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois
In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
Previously closed down towing company attempted to collect over $17K for one tow
About a week later, an Aurora-based company had an incident with a trailer in Chicago. The company’s owner Sergiy Danylyuk told CBS 2 a driver for his company hit an overpass, damaging a trailer.
The Best Place To Live In Chicago
Chicago is one of America's gems, and one neighborhood tops the list of the city's best places to live -- known for its culture, diversity, and academics.
Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants
There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer dies after battle with cancer
CHICAGO - Long-time Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer died Sunday morning at age 68 after battling cancer. Brehmer hosted mornings on WXRT since 1991. WXRT's Terri Hemmert broke the news just after 10 a.m. on Facebook. "It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we all...
More than 450 affordable senior housing units coming to Chicago, southwest suburb
A national affordable housing developer says it has acquired more than 450 units of affordable senior housing in the city and suburbs. Standard Communities says it has acquired the 145-unit Commonwealth Apartments on Kildeer Drive in Bolingbrook.
Woman beaten to death inside South Side home
CHICAGO — A woman was found dead after being beaten to death in an apartment on South Side Saturday afternoon. Police found the woman in the bedroom of an apartment at the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police reported that she had blunt trauma to the head and body and was […]
Chicago police: Woman shot inside West Loop hotel
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman is hospitalized Saturday after she was shot inside a hotel in Chicago’s West Loop, according to police. The woman was shot in the abdomen around 11:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Jefferson Street. According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital […]
Tatas Tacos Opening Third Location in South Loop
The restaurant will move into the ground floor of The Cooper Apartments
Restaurant Week 2023 kicks off, giving guests a taste of the best restaurants in Chicago
We caught up with two very different restaurants in Chicago to find how they are preparing to bring in some hungry new customers.
City employee gets bogus bill for 107,000 gallons of water in two months
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is now our fourth year of covering Chicagoans getting hosed by the city's water billing practices – and we have another first.This is the story of a first responder getting hosed."I said I need help, because they're not going to help me," Lisa Beard told CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards."They" are the City of Chicago. And Beard said she's getting hosed – using the very words that we do.For years, the CBS 2 Investigators have tried to unbungle the billing the Chicago Department of Water Management's bad billing. We have saved you hundreds of thousands of dollars – but still, in...
