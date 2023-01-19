ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

US 103.1

5 Flavorful, Road Trip Worthy Pickle Pizzas For You In Michigan

Remember when pineapple on pizza was controversial? Now, pickle pizza is trend-worthy and equally controversial. These are the five best, 'drive-worthy' pickle pizza pies in Central and Lower Michigan, in no particular order. 1. Chubby Charlie's Pizza (Waterford & other Michigan locations). Reviewers love the pickle pizza with a side...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Mission Point Lighthouse: A Michigan Marvel

Past the snow-covered cherry orchards and vineyards, and nearly halfway between the equator and the North Pole, the Mission Point Lighthouse remains a beacon to tourists in winter. Located at the tip of Old Mission Peninsula and 19 miles north of Traverse City, the lighthouse resides in aptly named Lighthouse...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
metroparent.com

Romantic Getaways for Parents in Michigan

In the midst of parenting, there’s often little room left for romance. Sometimes, mom and dad need a little time away. If you don’t want to travel too far, though, there are plenty of romantic getaways for parents in Michigan to consider. From beachside resorts up north to...
MICHIGAN STATE
thesalinepost.com

1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor

New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

After 34 years, Brian Dickerson is calling it a day. Here's his exit interview. | Opinion

The lights had come on in the street outside my house, and a bluesy saxophone was playing on the stereo as I sat gazing into the fireplace. Sprawled across her usual perch on the back of my armchair, my Goldendoodle stretched her forelegs and let out a long sigh. What is this — the playlist for a funeral service? the dog asked. I mean, I’m happy to keep you company, but could we put on something a...
DETROIT, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

