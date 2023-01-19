Read full article on original website
5 Flavorful, Road Trip Worthy Pickle Pizzas For You In Michigan
Remember when pineapple on pizza was controversial? Now, pickle pizza is trend-worthy and equally controversial. These are the five best, 'drive-worthy' pickle pizza pies in Central and Lower Michigan, in no particular order. 1. Chubby Charlie's Pizza (Waterford & other Michigan locations). Reviewers love the pickle pizza with a side...
What’s The Shortest River in Michigan and How Short Is It?
When you think of Michigan the Great Lakes are typically one of the first things that come to mind, but the Mitten is so much more! Michigan is truly a winter-water wonderland. In addition to the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, we're also home to plenty of inland...
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Detroit News
Mission Point Lighthouse: A Michigan Marvel
Past the snow-covered cherry orchards and vineyards, and nearly halfway between the equator and the North Pole, the Mission Point Lighthouse remains a beacon to tourists in winter. Located at the tip of Old Mission Peninsula and 19 miles north of Traverse City, the lighthouse resides in aptly named Lighthouse...
Michigan-Themed Baby Names to Consider for Your Little One
Even before I got pregnant, my husband and I talked about potential baby names. It was one of those fun conversations we had from time to time, talking about names we liked, names we definitely didn't, and all the funny ones in between. While we've landed on a name for...
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Is This Detroit Hot Spot Really The Ugliest Building in Michigan?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and apparently. What's one person's Mona Lisa is another person's toddler's finger painting, and that looks like it applies to buildings as well. News Flash... people are pretty opinionated too. Travel A Lot decided to take a look at those...
metroparent.com
Romantic Getaways for Parents in Michigan
In the midst of parenting, there’s often little room left for romance. Sometimes, mom and dad need a little time away. If you don’t want to travel too far, though, there are plenty of romantic getaways for parents in Michigan to consider. From beachside resorts up north to...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
thesalinepost.com
1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor
New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
Marshmallows with nails and hooks found in Michigan neighborhood
The marshmallows were found by pet owners on four occasions since last spring, police in Farmington Hills said.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
Can You Believe Michigan Loves Curling So Much It Has 9 Clubs?
Everytime the Winter Olympics are on, I'm always surprised how many people comment about the sport of Curling. It turns out, more and more Michigan residents are getting into it. We'll quickly explain what the sport is and show you the nine places in Michigan to try it out. What...
After 34 years, Brian Dickerson is calling it a day. Here's his exit interview. | Opinion
The lights had come on in the street outside my house, and a bluesy saxophone was playing on the stereo as I sat gazing into the fireplace. Sprawled across her usual perch on the back of my armchair, my Goldendoodle stretched her forelegs and let out a long sigh. What is this — the playlist for a funeral service? the dog asked. I mean, I’m happy to keep you company, but could we put on something a...
tricitytimes-online.com
Petoskey stone has a rival
IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in Michigan
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MacombDaily and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
candgnews.com
Five Iron Golf brings its simulators and ‘come hang out’ atmosphere to Michigan
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — While Michigan offers beautiful golf courses throughout the warmer months, it’s the longevity of the not-so-favorable months that leaves Michiganders stranded inside instead of on the greens. Looking to etch its name in Michigan as a go-to golf simulator, Five Iron Golf opened its doors...
Poor Deer! Deer Spotted Roaming Lansing Area With a Plastic Pumpkin on Its Head
For weeks now, a deer has been spotted roaming around in the Lansing area with a plastic pumpkin stuck on its head. Lansing resident Michael Brown spotted the animal and submitted the video below to Lansing TV station WLNS-TV. Brown tells the TV station that he's been seeing the animal in its precarious predicament for a couple of weeks now.
