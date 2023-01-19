Read full article on original website
Detroit firefighter arrested, charged for selling drugs in Macomb County
A Detroit firefighter was arrested in Sterling Heights Friday for selling narcotics and prescription pills in multiple metro Detroit municipalities.
WANTED: Man who hit victim with wooden object, threw glass bottle in violent attack at Detroit liquor store
Detroit police are hoping a tip from the public will help them to identify a man wanted for a violent attack on Jan. 4 at an east side liquor store.
Detroit man arrested after brief struggle with police during traffic stop
DETROIT, MI – A 34-year-old Detroit man was taken into custody Saturday night, Jan. 21, after a small altercation with authorities, Michigan State Police reported. Police performed a traffic stop around 5:45 p.m. on McNichols Road near Rosa Parks Boulevard in Detroit. Police said the driver pulled into an...
MSP: Loaded Glock pistol seized in Inkster traffic stop, driver arrested
When Michigan State Police stopped a driver for holding up traffic at an intersection, they discovered the man had a loaded pistol – but no concealed carry license.
Police: Detroit woman caught stealing mail in Troy
TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a Detroit woman is facing felony charges after she was caught stealing mail in Troy.Khaira Howard is charged with receiving and concealing property, possession of stolen financial transaction devices and license violation. Howard was arraigned on Thursday in 52-4 District Court.Police say on Jan. 16, Troy police officers were on patrol near Crooks Road and Big Beaver roads when they spotted Khaira Howard opening a mailbox and attempting to remove the mail. The department had been receiving complaints from residents about mail theft.An investigation uncovered several pieces of mail from Troy residents in Howard's car, including personal checks and credit cards.
Macomb County robbery suspect shot in arm, taken into custody after allegedly pointing gun at Illinois cop
After three days on the run, 18-year-old Jacob Edwards – a person of interest in Tuesday’s New Baltimore bank robbery – was arrested in Illinois during an encounter where he allegedly pointed a weapon at a police officer.
fox2detroit.com
Bond can't be raised for man charged with shooting woman in carjacking, judge rules
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man charged with shooting a 19-year-old Detroit woman during a carjacking in December has been free on bond for a week after a judge lowered his $1 million bond to $250,000. On Friday, another judge has ruled that the bond can't be increased at this time.
Man arrested after driving recklessly near I-96
DETROIT, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Detroit man who was arrested early Sunday following a traffic stop. Troopers were patrolling the northbound M-39 Freeway, near I-96, shortly after midnight Sunday, Jan. 22, when they observed a Nissan SUV driving recklessly. Police performed a traffic stop near...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man and 3 teens arrested in violent carjacking of women in unrelated crimes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man and a teenager have both been arrested for a merciless carjacking Detroit's west side on Sunday that was caught on surveillance camera and police arrested two other teens for an unrelated carjacking. According to police, a woman in her 40s was pumping gas...
Troy police catch Detroit woman in the act of stealing mail, find more stolen mail in her car
Khaira Howard of Detroit has been charged with multiple counts of receiving and concealing property, after Troy police caught her in the act of stealing mail, a crime that’s been on the rise in the community.
MSP: Detroit woman rear-ended by pickup truck after making abrupt stop on I-94
Michigan State Police officials say a 34-year-old Detroit woman was driving her Chrysler 300 eastbound on the freeway shortly after 4 a.m. when she made an abrupt stop in the middle lane near Cadieux on the city’s east side.
fox2detroit.com
5 arrested in suspected theft ring for trying to steal 10 Dodge Rams from Stellantis plant
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are facing a litany of felony charges and police are investigating after thieves went car shopping in Dearborn and Sterling Heights. Police say nine people were arrested after trying unsuccessfully to steal 10 brand-new Dodge Rams from the Stellantis plant Tuesday morning. Investigators suspect they’re part of an auto theft ring.
Former Novi HS student charged with terrorism for public threat, could face 20 years in prison
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a former Novi High School student with felony terrorism for a public threat made at the school in November.
Man found sleeping in strip mall parking lot tells cops he had 6 shots of tequila at Ferndale bar before driving
A 61-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing a drunken driving charge after police said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car in a shopping center parking lot.
Young suspect in Macomb County bank robbery continues to elude authorities
Police have named 18-year-old Jacob Edwards of Macomb Township as a person of interest in the robbery of the Huntington Bank on Washington Street on Tuesday.
Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court
Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
Detroit firefighter expected to be charged with selling drugs in Eastpointe, possibly other Macomb County communities
A Detroit firefighter is expected to face charges after an investigation in Macomb County revealed he was selling drugs in Eastpointe and possibly other communities.
TPD: Four suspects claiming to be FBI break into east Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to an east Toledo home regarding a burglary early Thursday. Crews arrived at a residence in the 1300 block of Utah Street at approximately 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, police observed the front door of the residence had been kicked down. According to a...
Detroit police release video of man wanted for Christmas Day murder as man, woman sat in pickup truck
Detroit police are asking for help finding a man caught on video just before shooting a man and woman as they sat in a pickup truck on Christmas Day.
1 dead, 3 injured in "senseless" joyriding crash on Detroit's east side
In a Saturday afternoon update, Assistant Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said that four young people were joyriding, speeding recklessly through the city in a Dodge Durango, when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
