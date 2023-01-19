ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

CBS Detroit

Police: Detroit woman caught stealing mail in Troy

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a Detroit woman is facing felony charges after she was caught stealing mail in Troy.Khaira Howard is charged with receiving and concealing property, possession of stolen financial transaction devices and license violation. Howard was arraigned on Thursday in 52-4 District Court.Police say on Jan. 16, Troy police officers were on patrol near Crooks Road and Big Beaver roads when they spotted Khaira Howard opening a mailbox and attempting to remove the mail. The department had been receiving complaints from residents about mail theft.An investigation uncovered several pieces of mail from Troy residents in Howard's car, including personal checks and credit cards.
TROY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man arrested after driving recklessly near I-96

DETROIT, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Detroit man who was arrested early Sunday following a traffic stop. Troopers were patrolling the northbound M-39 Freeway, near I-96, shortly after midnight Sunday, Jan. 22, when they observed a Nissan SUV driving recklessly. Police performed a traffic stop near...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 arrested in suspected theft ring for trying to steal 10 Dodge Rams from Stellantis plant

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are facing a litany of felony charges and police are investigating after thieves went car shopping in Dearborn and Sterling Heights. Police say nine people were arrested after trying unsuccessfully to steal 10 brand-new Dodge Rams from the Stellantis plant Tuesday morning. Investigators suspect they’re part of an auto theft ring.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court

Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
