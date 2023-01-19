Alert: Bridge lanes to SPI temporarily closed after accident, TxDOT says
Update: As of 9:55 a.m., traffic appears to have resumed across the bridge.
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The eastbound flow of traffic across the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge halted after a crash Thursday morning, officials said.
The eastbound lanes closure was temporary.
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued its alert at around 9:10 a.m.
The department tweeted: “TRAFFIC ALERT: PORT ISABEL/SPI. The EASTBOUND lanes (headed to the Island) of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway are temporarily closed due to vehicle crash. Monitor this closure on http://DriveTexas.Org .”
A TxDOT camera showed no motorists arriving on South Padre Island but a flow of traffic leaving, shortly after the alert was posted.
