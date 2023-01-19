Alert: Bridge lanes to SPI temporarily closed after accident, TxDOT says

Update: As of 9:55 a.m., traffic appears to have resumed across the bridge.

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The eastbound flow of traffic across the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge halted after a crash Thursday morning, officials said.

The eastbound lanes closure was temporary.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued its alert at around 9:10 a.m.

The department tweeted: “TRAFFIC ALERT: PORT ISABEL/SPI. The EASTBOUND lanes (headed to the Island) of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway are temporarily closed due to vehicle crash. Monitor this closure on http://DriveTexas.Org .”

No traffic was seen approaching South Padre Island on Thursday morning after a crash on the eastbound lanes. (Courtesy of TxDOT)

A TxDOT camera showed no motorists arriving on South Padre Island but a flow of traffic leaving, shortly after the alert was posted.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.