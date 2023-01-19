Read full article on original website
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And ProtestsWestland DailyKenosha, WI
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KenoshaTed RiversKenosha, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's only glow-in-the-dark splatter room; gender reveal?
This splatter room has everything! Some employees are going to show us some of the special things that you can do in the splatter room.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Community Calendar including pendant-making event
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to talk about a number of upcoming events, including an opportunity to create pendant necklaces. Greving first discussed a Forest Therapy Series. “A walk in the woods” has long been viewed as therapeutic. Now there is research to demonstrate that. Enjoy a guided walk through the woods and lakefront of the Siena grounds based on the practice of Forest Therapy. Each two-hour experience will include brief explanations of the history and science of Forest Therapy, personal reflection time, and community building. The sessions balance guided events that provide structure and opportunities for creativity and serendipity. Enjoy experiencing nature through the senses and taking time for tea with the group. Based on the Japanese practice of “forest bathing,” Forest Therapy is a science-based experience of wellness and connection with natural environments. It is based on the principle that we humans are a part of nature, not separate from it, and are related to all other beings in fundamental ways.
radiomilwaukee.org
Friday News Drop: Closings, MPS’ future and warm feelings
Milwaukee’s a big city with a lot going on. Catch up before spending your weekend either purposely or accidentally ignoring the news. The end of the week brought us this study in closing contrasts: a staple of Milwaukee nightlife owned, managed and staffed by people who had been there for most of its existence; and a burger restaurant started by a celebrity family and owned by a grocery chain.
Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project
Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The housing project, a development of Lincoln […] The post Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CBS 58
‘We’re like sisters:’ How four Milwaukee women found lifelong friendship through their love of art
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) — They say good friends are like four leaf clovers — hard to find and lucky to have. That’s why Debbie Callahan, Marcia Hochstetter, Marcia Hero, and Patti Belbin consider themselves some of the luckiest women in Milwaukee. The group calls themselves...
kenosha.com
K-Town Burlesque returns to the Rhode Center for the Arts this weekend
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Wild, wacky, senseless and saucy. Pressed Ham Productions‘ eighth installment of the K-Town Burlesque variety show is all but...
Shopping Black owned businesses at Sherman Phoenix
The collaborative space holds over 25 Black owned businesses with even more entrepreneurs coming every month during their Black Out Saturday pop-up marketplace.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Pride announces new location and date for 2023
KENOSHA — Kenosha Pride is gearing up for another year of fun and unity. The organization that hosts the Kenosha Pride festival aims to bring the community together while promoting unity and acceptance of those of the LGBTQ+ community of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois. Kenosha Pride 2023. This...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Demolition crew uncovers time capsule in Downtown Kenosha
Work on the future of Downtown Kenosha uncovered a surprising piece of its past this week. While working on the demolition of the old Civic Center, site at 812 56th St., members of the Macemon & Sons Inc. of Racine demolition team found something odd in one of the walls.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee's first alcohol-free cocktail bar encouraging healthy lifestyle
MILWAUKEE — Alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services. That’s why one bar is offering an alternative. Whether you’re on a journey away from alcohol or you just want to try something new, Honeybee Sage Wellness and Apothecary...
Group calls for change on Howell Ave. after 2nd serious crash in same location
Milwaukee’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee wants to see more done to make Howell Avenue safer for everyone to use.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Lions Foundation to continue Grants Award Program in 2023
Chartered in December of 1948, the volunteers of the local service club serve our community, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding. The Kenosha Lions Foundation has announced that it will continue its Grants Award Program in 2023 to Kenosha County service organizations. This will mark the 38th consecutive year that Lions Clubs of Kenosha County have made these grants available to the Kenosha community.
wgtd.org
Angry Racine Library Director Levels Charges, Announces Resignation, During City Council Meeting
(WGTD)---The distraught director of the Racine Public Library announced her resignation during a contentious debate over library employee salaries at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. At issue was a city council resolution urging the library board to grant raises. The board apparently had balked because of uncertainty on whether...
Preserving hot rod culture at the Speed Shop in Kenosha
A Kenosha man's collection of vintage cars and hot rods is enough to make even the none 'car people' jealous.
CBS 58
City of Milwaukee considering lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai tied to the rash of car thefts
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee is considering significant legal action against Kia and Hyundai tied to the rash of car thefts. The Common Council has been discussing possible legal action for months, and now an alderman confirms the city attorney is looking to move forward. 3rd District...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Trailers teaming up with UW-Whitewater
Stoughton Trailers is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to prepare tomorrow’s supply chain and business professionals. Stoughton Trailers LLC,, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to create a new program supporting business education. Through a combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce.
WISN
The Spice House in downtown Milwaukee to close in March
MILWAUKEE — After more than 30 years, The Spice House at 1031 N Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in downtown Milwaukee will permanently close its doors. An employee told 12 News "The store is closing after traffic has slowed down and it is no longer sustainable to keep the location open," said Sienna Hill.
Man jumps off North Ave bridge after pursuit with police
A man was taken into custody after jumping off the North Ave bridge during a pursuit with Milwaukee Police.
spectrumnews1.com
Local barber shop sees decades of loyal customers
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — When you think of a classic barber shop, you might picture men in big chairs, getting their hair cut or maybe even a shave. The art of barbering is an old tradition but is still alive and well. Nick’s Barber Shop, in Shorewood, Wis., is one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, 1 arrested after jumping off bridge
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase ended with one person arrested after officials said he jumped off a bridge on the city's east side Saturday night, Jan. 21. Police said it started as a vehicle chase. FOX6 News at the scene near North and Cambridge found squad cars, officers and a crashed U-Haul pickup truck.
