Read full article on original website
Related
Quartz
Regenerative farming links soil health to human health
Bob Jones is the third generation in his family to run The Chef’s Garden, a 300-acre farm in Ohio that has used regenerative agriculture methods for the last 10 years. “Our belief is that modern agriculture in the United States is broken, both economically and agronomically,” said Jones. The model for decades has been to go to the bank and borrow operating capital with the hope that it can all be paid back, a cycle of debt that makes it difficult for farms to be financially sustainable. “That’s how we’ve gotten to a tremendously shrinking number of farms in the United States,” said Jones.
TechCrunch
Climate benefits of killing gas stoves aren’t what you think, but the health benefits are
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering banning the appliances in an effort to reduce harmful indoor air pollution, according to a tweet by commissioner Rich Trumka Jr. and comments he gave to Bloomberg. “This is a hidden hazard,” Trumka told the news organization. “Any option is on the...
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
techxplore.com
Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change
Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
Upworthy
A Kenyan woman's startup recycles plastic into bricks that are five times stronger than concrete
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. Nzambi Matee is the founder of Gjenge Makers, a startup based in Nairobi, Kenya's capital. Her business transforms plastic waste into bricks that are five to seven times stronger than concrete. In addition to establishing the company, Matee designed the machines that manufacture the bricks. She sources plastic low and high-density polyethylene and polypropylene from local packaging plants for free to produce durable building materials. The materials she sources are waste others cannot process anymore or recycle. Therefore, Matee prevents tonnes of plastic waste from ending up in landfills across the country. She hopes to expand her business to add a bigger manufacturing line, Good News Networking reports.
Al Gore explains global AI program that is spying on thousands of facilities to monitor emissions
Former Vice President Al Gore on Thursday explained how the Climate TRACE initiative is tracking climate emissions right down to the level of individual facilities.
BBC
Climate change: Invest in technology that removes CO2 - report
Technology to remove the planet-warming greenhouse gas CO2 from our atmosphere must be urgently ramped up, leading climate experts say in a new report. Scientists say big cuts in CO2 emissions won't be enough to limit global warming. And nature alone will not remove enough of it from the air.
Gas Stove Health Concerns: What to Know and How to Reduce Your Risk
Gas stoves made headlines this week after an official from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission hinted at a potential ban during an interview, due to associated health risks.Currently, there is no ban on gas stoves, nor are there any plans to establish one.Gas stoves, however, carry very real health risks, including their link to childhood asthma cases.Gas stoves—which can be found in more than 40 million U.S. households—have been linked to negative health effects for decades. But new comments from a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) official and a recently published study have reignited the debate about their...
Yeah, actually, your plastic coffee pod may not be great for the climate
You may have come across news headlines about coffee this week, like this one from the BBC: "Coffee pod carbon footprint better for planet than filtered brew." The stories are about a short article published earlier this month that says single-use coffee pods may be better for the climate than other forms of coffee preparation.
BBC
Northern Ireland agriculture: Turning tonnes of dung from waste to resource
Northern Ireland produces a lot of manure - and with manure comes a lot of harmful, hot air. It's estimated that the agriculture industry could feed 10 million people - way more than the actual number of people here. But that much food equates to more than three million cows,...
Greedy pharma firms rip off Americans while Pfizer, Moderna swim in profits
Greedy pharma firms rip off Americans while Pfizer, Moderna swim in profits. 5 firms totaled $80 billion in profits, but millions can’t afford medicine.
generalaviationnews.com
GA advocates submit comments to EPA on proposed 100LL endangerment finding
A coalition of seven organizations has formally submitted comments to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on its proposed endangerment finding of lead in 100LL aviation gasoline. The coalition reaffirmed its support for removing lead from avgas through a “safe and smart transition.”. The coalition emphasized that it is...
Tree Hugger
What Is Glitter? Environmental Impact and Sustainable Alternatives
“All that glitters is not gold,” wrote William Shakespeare. And how prescient he was: Glitter today is a mix of plastic and aluminum. These sticky, scintillating specks appear in wrapping paper, holiday decorations, greeting cards, craft projects, and even personal cosmetics. Almost anything that sparkles likely contains plastic-based glitter. Since glitter particles are so small, they’re considered microplastics: a major source of ocean, air, and soil pollution.
A startup transforms abandoned wind turbines into useful concrete
Wind turbines are great for producing energy but become quite wasteful once their lifetime has expired, as the materials used to construct them simply don't biodegrade very well. They have a lifespan of around 20-25 years, and once they are discarded, their massive, glass or carbon fiber-reinforced blades often end...
The Impact Of Transportation On Climate Change: Examining The Role of Cars
As the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change, it's worth looking at how transportation contributes to this dilemma. In this article, we'll investigate the role of cars as we break down their contribution to global warming and explore ways to reduce their environmental impact. So, buckle up and let's go on a journey towards a greener future!
eenews.net
Scientists hit back at gas industry for twisting stove study
The furor last week over a potential ban of gas stoves sparked rants of protest and partisan posturing. But one voice was not heard amid the clamor: the researcher whose study the gas industry seized on to tout the safety of gas stoves. He says his research is being misused.
housebeautiful.com
'Houses must be designed to be inclusive, sustainable and future-proof'
With concern about the climate crisis rising in prominence, sustainable design and development has been a major buzzword in recent years, growing from a niche sector in the 70s and 80s (and one of the reasons I decided to study architecture) to become a mainstream concept widely considered to be the future of building.
A new study found single-use coffee pods aren't as bad for the environment as previously thought — but experts are saying otherwise
The recent study was met with positive reactions, especially among coffee pod users. But experts are saying they're still bad for the environment.
brytfmonline.com
Revolutionary solar panels fit any roof
In a perfect world, all roofs, regardless of buildings, would have to be covered with solar panels, in order to get the most out of this kind of clean, renewable and inexhaustible energy. Unfortunately, this is not possible, and among the various factors that impose this impossibility is the shape...
Comments / 0