Bob Jones is the third generation in his family to run The Chef’s Garden, a 300-acre farm in Ohio that has used regenerative agriculture methods for the last 10 years. “Our belief is that modern agriculture in the United States is broken, both economically and agronomically,” said Jones. The model for decades has been to go to the bank and borrow operating capital with the hope that it can all be paid back, a cycle of debt that makes it difficult for farms to be financially sustainable. “That’s how we’ve gotten to a tremendously shrinking number of farms in the United States,” said Jones.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO