Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?Ted RiversNew York City, NY
yonkerstimes.com
Councilman Merante, Yonkers Republicans Opposed to Proposed City Council Redistricting Plan
Large Crowd Expected Mon. Jan. 23 and Wed. Jan. 25. A proposed redistricting of the six city council districts in the City of Yonkers, which by law is required every 10 years, has drawn criticism from one councilmember and from the Yonkers Republican Party. Two public hearings are scheduled for...
rcbizjournal.com
Clarkstown Applying For State Grant Again To Demolish Grace Baptist Church But Could Be Stymied By Obstacles
If Town Super-Majority Law Is Deemed Illegal In Hoehmann’s Term Limits Fight, Entire Nanuet TOD Law May Be In Jeopardy. Perhaps third time’s the charm. The Town of Clarkstown, which has twice been turned down, is angling for a state grant to demolish a church and other outbuildings on a Nanuet property the town purchased several years ago after a pitched battle over the sale to a religious girls school.
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Public Schools Adult Education Program Assists Ukrainian Refugees Assimilate to the US
As the wave of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their country continues to break upon our shores, one local program is doing its part to help them assimilate to life here in the City of Yonkers. Pathways to Success, the Adult Education Program of the Yonkers Public Schools, has...
police1.com
'It's dead': NYC Council won't pass bill to let mayor charge retired city workers for healthcare
NEW YORK — City Council leaders announced Thursday they have no plan to pass a bill pushed by Mayor Eric Adams that would allow his administration to charge retired municipal workers for health insurance — and multiple sources in the chamber told the Daily News that the legislation is unlikely to ever get a vote.
yonkerstimes.com
Inform, Educate, Act: MHS OCRA Students Aim to Combat Wage Theft
On January 9th, Lea Barry-Thouez, Jack Master and Benjamin Kulish, three Mamaroneck High School seniors in the Original Civic Research and Action (OCRA) program spoke with the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Local Summit about their continuing efforts to combat wage theft through increasing awareness and educating employers and workers. This was the third program sponsored by The Local Summit highlighting the work of MHS OCRA program students. Prior programs featuring OCRA students were “Right to Counsel in Eviction Proceedings”, and “Increasing Voter Participation in Local Elections.”
yonkerstimes.com
Governor Hochul Announces $514,000 in Federal Funds to Yonkers for New Juvenile Delinquency Prevention Pilot Project
On Jan. 13, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that police departments in Buffalo, Schenectady and Yonkers are sharing $1.5 million in federal funding over five years to implement pilot programs designed to provide alternatives to arrest for justice-involved youth and build trust between youth and police in the three cities. New York was one of only seven states to successfully apply for the funding, which will allow each department to address needs of youth who are at-risk of becoming involved with the justice system.
yonkerstimes.com
On This Day in Yonkers History…
By Mary Hoar, City of Yonkers Historian, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. January 23, 1929: County Judge Fred Close signed an order to allow Dominick Rovielo of Oak Street to attend his wife’s funeral if he was manacled to a deputy sheriff. Rovielo was in County Jail awaiting trial on a charge of first-degree robbery.
NYC will house migrants at cruise terminal, but details limited from Mayor Adams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced Saturday that the city would establish its latest emergency relief center housing migrants at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, but offered few details. Adams’ emailed announcement said the new humanitarian emergency relief center, which officials call “HERCs,” will house 1,000 men to...
yonkerstimes.com
NYS DMV ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW WHITE PLAINS OFFICE
Office Opening at The Source at White Plains, pictured above. Replaces Prior White Plains and Temporary Tarrytown Locations. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced it will open its new office in White Plains on Monday, January 23. Located at the Source at White Plains at 1 Maple Avenue, the site replaces the former White Plains Mall location which closed last March, and the temporary Tarrytown office, which closed this Friday to prepare for the move.
POLITICO
Bragg, Blakeman and the Nassau crime conflict
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was enjoying a string of wins at the start of his second year in office after spending much of his first clarifying attention-grabbing campaign plans to pull back on prosecutions. He secured the maximum penalty against the Trump Organization for criminal tax fraud this month, just three days after getting a five-month jail sentence for the firm’s former CFO on related charges.
longisland.com
Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town
Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
Human trafficking summit spotlights growing problem in Rockland County
Those who gathered at the summit at Dominican University in Orangeburg learned the details about how thousands are lured into this modern-day form of slavery.
US Merchant Marine Academy covers Jesus painting over religious complaint
A massive painting of Jesus on display in the US Merchant Marine Academy in New York has been covered by a curtain after objections that the religious image should not hang in a room used for mandatory activities. The painting, featuring Jesus with his arms outstretched over a lifeboat packed with sailors lost at sea, turned into a point of tension for non-Christian students and staff. Eighteen people, including five Jews, asked the Military Religious Freedom Foundation to appeal on their behalf to the Kings Point academy, which reports to the US Department of Transportation, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported....
rocklanddaily.com
Tax Break for Qualified Rockland Seniors After Tax Law Amendment
Due to a recent amendment made to Section 467 of the NYS Real Property Tax law, qualified Rockland County seniors are eligible for a new tax exemption. To qualify, seniors 65 and older must meet certain income limitations and other requirements. The exemption is based on a sliding scale that allows each county, city, town, village, or school district to set the income limits at a figure between $3,000 to $58,399 based on the 2021 tax year. Applications are available at the Town of Ramapo's Assessor's Office and are due by March 1, 2023.
beckerspayer.com
New York City's Medicare Advantage plan 'dead,' city leaders say
A plan to shift New York City retirees' coverage to Medicare Advantage has stalled indefinitely, the New York Daily News reported Jan. 19. Courts have blocked the city's proposal to charge retired city employees who opt out of a Medicare Advantage plan a $191 monthly premium, ruling it violates a city law that requires retirees receive free health coverage for life.
Puttin' On the Ritz - The "kid glove" treatment for Allen Weisselberg
Talk about White privilege after falling in the crosshairs of the law. Allen Weisselberg is the poster boy. Rikers Island would hardly be considered New York City’s number one vacation spot. But there are certain places, dorms, and units that are more dangerous than others. And Allen Weisselberg has been designated to about the cushiest deal the jail offers. Hardly a surprise. Still, even I, who suffered a similar circumstance, am offended.
Auditors vow to descend on CT if law passed putting rules on First Amendment
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — It was shortly before Christmas when a team calling themselves First Amendment auditors entered the Ridgefield Town Hall with cameras and started interacting with government officials. “Can you please shut that off?” said town employee Patricia Pacheco. “No, that's silly,” said Josh Abrams. “What do you...
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor Hochul
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam County approves new property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers
CARMEL – Putnam County lawmakers took swift action Thursday night and approved a 10 percent property tax exemption on assessed value for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. The move comes after the state gave localities permission to enact the tax reduction. The goal of the measure is to assist...
ourtownny.com
Mailing Checks? Proceed With Caution.
After returning from a post-Thanksgiving visit with family out of state, one Upper West Side resident checked her bank account, only to find an expensive discrepancy. On Thursday, Dec. 15, she realized $7,000 — instead of the $75 she had originally sent as a charitable donation, in the form of a check — had been deducted. The check had been stolen and cashed by someone she didn’t know.
