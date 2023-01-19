ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgerville offers old and new favorites in its seasonal menu

By Jashayla Pettigrew
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWQej_0kK9s5IV00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — If eating less fast food was one of your New Year’s resolutions, Burgerville’s latest menu add-ons could pose a challenge for you.

In addition to the Pacific Northwest chain’s permanent menu offerings, which include cheeseburgers, sandwiches and shakes, Burgerville has added some limited-edition items that will be gone before January is even over.

The Lemon Drop shake is one drink that’s being offered at Burgerville for the first-time ever. The shake, “made with real lemon curd by Paradigm, mixed with ice cream, and is topped with chocolate sprinkles.” Customers can try it — and the non-dairy version — through Tuesday, Jan. 24, or for as long as supplies last.

Along with the Lemon Drop, the Strawberry Cheesecake shake will make its debut at the burger joint this year. The Strawberry Cheesecake shake includes strawberry jam, Chuckanut cheesecake, whipped cream and sprinkles. There will be a plant-based version of this shake, as well. Look for them at Burgerville starting Tuesday, Jan. 24 and until Monday, March 6.

Burgerville is bringing back some well-known seasonal items, too. The Walla Walla Onion Rings are typically only offered in June, but are now being served at the fast food spot the first time ever in January. Customers can now order the “most-anticipated side option” up until Sunday, Jan. 22.

The Truffle Parmesan Waffley Fries have made their own return to the Burgerville menu, now with parmesan cheese and Jacobsen Salt Co.’s Truffle Salt. These and the plain waffle fries are available through Monday, March 6.

Another item being brought back by popular demand is the Big Sassy Cheeseburger. The spicy quarter-pound burger will be on the menu until Monday, Feb. 20.

Vegetarian customers haven’t been left out of the limited menu offerings. The Cabbage/Cran/Pepita salad with baby spinach and red leaf lettuce can be ordered through Monday, April 10.

