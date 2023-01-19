ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Gretna announces several events ahead of Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS — The City of Gretna has announced several events that will take place in town in advance of Mardi Gras Day. A Toast to Mardi Gras in Gretna - Wednesday, February 1, 5:00 PM - A "Champagne Strut" along Huey P. Long Ave, stopping at each participating restaurant/bar for a signature drink in the official Parade the Huey glass, residents are invited to enter for a chance to be the King or Queen of Gretna’s Mardi Gras. $10 to register for the Strut, $15 to register for the Strut and the King or Queen entry. Advance registration begins on Monday, January 23, at the Gretna Welcome Center.
GRETNA, LA
19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed

NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Irvin Mayfield added to Lundi Gras Festival lineup after early prison release

NEW ORLEANS — Trumpeter Irvin Mayfield has been added to Lundi Gras Festival lineup after being released from prison ahead of his full sentence. Trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, who was serving a one-year prison sentence for diverting $1.3 million in charity funds to personal accounts, was released months early and was added to the Lundi Gras Festival's lineup, according to offbeat.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition

NEW ORLEANS — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night. Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at...
TEXAS STATE
Organizations honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., by cleaning up local dump site

NEW ORLEANS — Many groups traditionally use the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a day of service. Dr. King once said, "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve." Dozens of organizations in the area are taking this quote to heart and taking the time on Monday to clean up their communities. One grassroots organization called The Culture of Cleanliness worked on South Derbigny and Jackson to clean up a popular dumping site.
JACKSON, LA
NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole

NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
HENDERSON, LA
NOPD investigating midday Central City homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Central City that left a 19-year-old man dead. Police say the incident happened at about 11:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. The victim was located in a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Missing Mandeville boater's body found in St. Tammany

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The body of Billy Coile, the Mandeville boater who went missing in Lake Pontchartrain on Jan. 8, was found by St. Tammany Sheriff's Marine Division approximately 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point, according to a press release. Coile, 44 years old went...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Local high schools ramping up security for marching bands on parade routes

NEW ORLEANS — Safety is top of mind for many planning to attend or ride in upcoming Carnival parades, and for marching bands it's no different. At L.B. Landry High School in Algiers, keeping students safe has always been a priority. Director of Bands, Wilbert Rawlins, Jr., said they won't let the recent crime keep students out of the spotlight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
