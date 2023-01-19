Read full article on original website
Gretna announces several events ahead of Mardi Gras
NEW ORLEANS — The City of Gretna has announced several events that will take place in town in advance of Mardi Gras Day. A Toast to Mardi Gras in Gretna - Wednesday, February 1, 5:00 PM - A "Champagne Strut" along Huey P. Long Ave, stopping at each participating restaurant/bar for a signature drink in the official Parade the Huey glass, residents are invited to enter for a chance to be the King or Queen of Gretna’s Mardi Gras. $10 to register for the Strut, $15 to register for the Strut and the King or Queen entry. Advance registration begins on Monday, January 23, at the Gretna Welcome Center.
'The Hangout NOLA' hosts 'pray and play,' giving teens a safe place to hang out
NEW ORLEANS — Dozens of kids and teens in New Orleans East played games and socialized for hours Sunday afternoon. An event called 'Pray and Play' was held at ‘The Hangout NOLA ‘on Lake Forest Blvd and Read Blvd to give kids something fun to do and encourage them.
19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed
NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
Irvin Mayfield added to Lundi Gras Festival lineup after early prison release
NEW ORLEANS — Trumpeter Irvin Mayfield has been added to Lundi Gras Festival lineup after being released from prison ahead of his full sentence. Trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, who was serving a one-year prison sentence for diverting $1.3 million in charity funds to personal accounts, was released months early and was added to the Lundi Gras Festival's lineup, according to offbeat.com.
Mother of Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell demanding answers after son's killing
NEW ORLEANS — Comedian Brandon Montrell was better known as ‘Boogie B.’ He made fans laugh across the country with his TikTok videos and lessons in ‘hood history.’. Montrell was from New Orleans but lived in California to live out his dreams as a comedian. His...
'Stolen Autos Nola' | Instagram page helping people recover their cars
NEW ORLEANS — More than 400 cars have been stolen so far this year across the city of New Orleans. We told you Stephanie Foote’s story earlier this week. Her Hyundai Elantra was stolen on Sunday at the corner of Treme and Conti Streets. She never thought she’d see her car again.
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition
NEW ORLEANS — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night. Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at...
Organizations honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., by cleaning up local dump site
NEW ORLEANS — Many groups traditionally use the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a day of service. Dr. King once said, "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve." Dozens of organizations in the area are taking this quote to heart and taking the time on Monday to clean up their communities. One grassroots organization called The Culture of Cleanliness worked on South Derbigny and Jackson to clean up a popular dumping site.
Mayor Cantrell discusses crime, recall effort in Face The Nation appearance
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell made an appearance on the CBS public affairs program Face The Nation on Sunday to discuss crime, policing, and the ongoing recall effort against her. Cantrell was first asked about the ongoing issue with policing, in particular the NOPD's lack of...
NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole
NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
Ruby Bridges honored with Civil Rights marker at school she integrated
NEW ORLEANS — A life-size metal figure was unveiled Thursday to mark the historic steps Ruby Bridges took into the William Frantz Elementary School 62 years ago. She was the first black student to desegregate the all-white school in the Ninth Ward. It was 1960 when Bridges, then six-years-old,...
NOLA charter schools will now require school bus transport through 8th grade
NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish school district leaders voted to change policy and expand school bus transportation requirements for charter schools, which means that schools must now provide transportation for students through 8th grade, according to our partners at NOLA.com. Previous policy dictated that school bus transportation was only...
Shorthanded NOPD forces Mardi Gras krewes to seek additional security
NEW ORLEANS — The ongoing staffing shortage at the New Orleans Police Department is pushing Carnival Krewes to hire supplemental security if they want to roll on their full routes. Back on King's Day, Mayor Latoya Cantrell set a deadline of January 23rd for krewes to submit their plan to secure parade paths.
NOPD investigating midday Central City homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Central City that left a 19-year-old man dead. Police say the incident happened at about 11:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. The victim was located in a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Missing Mandeville boater's body found in St. Tammany
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The body of Billy Coile, the Mandeville boater who went missing in Lake Pontchartrain on Jan. 8, was found by St. Tammany Sheriff's Marine Division approximately 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point, according to a press release. Coile, 44 years old went...
'I jumped off the couch and crawled down the hall as fast as I could' - neighbor's camera catches a triple homicide
NEW ORLEANS — A resident's home security cameras caught the moment three people were shot and killed in Mid-City recently. The neighbor whose cameras caught the video says he never knew he’d be taking shelter from gunfire in his own home. For his safety, he asked that we protect his identity.
New Orleans artist uses faces for annual display of killings
NEW ORLEANS — Year after year, an artist works to make the number of murders, more than just numbers. And he takes his display straight to city leaders. But this year, his display and the reaction it got were different than they were to his efforts in the past.
Local high schools ramping up security for marching bands on parade routes
NEW ORLEANS — Safety is top of mind for many planning to attend or ride in upcoming Carnival parades, and for marching bands it's no different. At L.B. Landry High School in Algiers, keeping students safe has always been a priority. Director of Bands, Wilbert Rawlins, Jr., said they won't let the recent crime keep students out of the spotlight.
Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor marks 105th birthday in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Flag-waving admirers lined the sidewalk outside the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on Wednesday to greet the oldest living survivor of the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor as he marked his upcoming 105th birthday. “It feels great,” Joseph Eskenazi of Redondo Beach, California,...
Causeway commuters will need to replace their toll tag soon, here is how
MANDEVILLE, La. — Causeway commuters will need to get a new toll tag soon. The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission says starting Friday, Jan. 27, the old hard case and large sticker toll tags will no longer be usable at the Causeway Bridge toll gates. Commuters will have to...
