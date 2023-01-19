COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a bullet in a south Columbus home. Police were called to the 1500 block of Orson Drive on report of a shooting where a 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound back. That victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

