henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
The Citizen Online
Fayette County launches Public Works Club at Fayette LIFE Academy
Fayette County, GA — “What will you do after you graduate from high school?” is a question many students answer. More than a dozen students at Fayette LIFE Academy learned about an effective path to public service careers. The Public Works Club is a partnership between Fayette...
We Remember: Mama and Daddy King
The love story of King Sr. and Alberta King began on "Sweet" Auburn Avenue. Alberta Williams would sit on the porch of 501 Auburn Avenue reading or enjoying the day when one day Michael King met her for the first time. After eight years of courtship, the couple married on Thanksgiving Day 1926. The post <strong>We Remember: Mama and Daddy King</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
The Citizen Online
Construction Ready and Goodwill Industries partner to bring Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program to Newnan
ATLANTA, January 18, 2023 — Beginning in March, Construction Ready and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (Goodwill) are partnering to offer a pre-apprenticeship training program in Newnan. Through this partnership, Newnan area residents will be eligible for a fully-funded 20-day construction education program that ends with training, credentialing and job placement.
The Citizen Online
Midwest Food Bank Georgia receiving $200,000 grant as winner of Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards
Midwest Food Bank Georgia, a Fayette County nonprofit, has been named the recipient of a $200,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A® True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant will help further Midwest Food Bank’s efforts to impact food Insecurity in the community. One of five finalist organizations in the Southeast Region, Midwest Food Bank Georgia looks forward to using this grant to further their work in alleviating food insecurity and bringing hope through the gift of food. “Our grant team and staff are so appreciative of our community’s support in voting for Midwest Food Bank in the Chick-fil-A app,” shares MFB Georgia Executive Director, Pat Burke. “It is truly an honor to have received this award from such an excellent organization as Chick-fil-A.” Midwest Food Bank thanks Operator Doug Barnett from the Chick-fil-A Fayetteville Towne Center and Starr’s Mill locations, for nominating them for this award. This generous grant will help Midwest Food Bank to continue the work in bridging the gap between poverty and prosperity in our communities.
Gov. Kemp selects Cumming state rep. as floor speaker for second year
(Forsyth County, GA) For the second consecutive year, Georgia House Representative Lauren McDonald (R-Cumming District 26) has been appointed by Governor Brian Kemp as one of the State House of Representatives floor speakers for the 2023-2024 General Assembly.
‘Stop Cop City’ graffitied on Cobb County Bank of America
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Bank of America was vandalized Saturday. The Bank of America on Wade Green Road had graffiti on the front doors and an ATM that said phrases such as “Stop Cop City” and “Funds Cop City.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
APD: 6 protesters arrested in downtown Atlanta identified, only one from Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police have identified the six people arrested Saturday night after a protest turned violent. According to police records, only one of the people arrested lives in Georgia. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told Channel 2 Action News a group of protesters dressed in all black...
Griffin-Spalding students return to classrooms 1 week after tornadoes tore through area
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Griffin-Spalding County Schools welcomed students back Friday after crews worked to clean up tornado damage. The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Spalding County on Jan. 12th, causing significant damage to the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Trash can fire forces Fulton County school to evacuate students and staff
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students were evacuated earlier on Friday after a trash can caught on fire, according to Fulton County School Systems. Westlake High School students, staff and other personnel were vacated from the building, the school system said after the fire was discovered in the bathroom. No injuries were reported, and the school only suffered some water damage.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?
Bernard Marcus is an American businessman and billionaire from Georgia, who is best known as the co-founder of Home Depot, one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and political activism, particularly in support of conservative causes.
Multiple residents displaced after blaze at South Fulton apartment complex
At least four units were damaged in a Saturday morning fire at a South Fulton apartment complex, officials said....
Peaceful protest ends in chaos as property damage, fires set in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Protestors who caused damage in Downtown Atlanta targeted businesses that financially support the Atlanta Police Foundation. That’s according to an organization called ‘Stop Cop City’. Members of that group were present at a protest Saturday when some demonstrators began marching downtown. Atlanta Police Department...
Police all over metro Atlanta increase security ahead of possible protests
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Police agencies across Metro Atlanta area are on high alert, Friday night. From Atlanta to Cobb County, to Dekalb County, “We want to make sure that the community, feels safe,” said Dekalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. Dekalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos...
Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life
A historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood is now under construction and is set to become permanent affordable housing. Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the onset of construction on Jan. 13. The local nonprofit will be preserving the shotgun-style cottage to provide a permanently affordable housing opportunity. The project is part of the organization’s […] The post Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, January 21 to Friday, January 27
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, January 21, to Friday, January 27, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Senoia, GA
Senoia is a city in Coweta County, Georgia, and is part of the Atlanta metropolitan area. Situated just 35 minutes from Atlanta, the city is bordered by Peachtree City to the north. The first recorded settlement in the area happened in 1860 when Rev. Francis Warren Baggarly led a Methodist...
Black Developer of Atlanta Micro Home Community Gifts Black Woman with Her Own Home
Lisa Williams rented a townhome in Atlanta for 12 years, until she was given a 60-day notice to vacate the residence. But little did she know that Booker T. Washington, a real estate developer who built a Black-owned micro home community, South Park Cottages in College Park, GA with his team, would make her dream of being a homeowner come true.
We Enjoyed a Classic Italian Meal and Experience at Provino's in Kennesaw
If you believe cliches about Italian restaurants, the best ones will be small and dark, with seating away from the windows and quiet booths lining the walls. Plus the classic Italian dishes piled high with pasta and protein will be served from a family-operated kitchen.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for missing woman with dementia in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating Rosa Tate who left her care facility at 3411 Benjamin E. Mays Drive on Jan.23. Tate is diagnosed with dementia, police said. Tate was described wearing a black jacket, green shirt, camouflage leggings, and...
