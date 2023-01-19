ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayette County launches Public Works Club at Fayette LIFE Academy

Fayette County, GA — “What will you do after you graduate from high school?” is a question many students answer. More than a dozen students at Fayette LIFE Academy learned about an effective path to public service careers. The Public Works Club is a partnership between Fayette...
TheAtlantaVoice

We Remember: Mama and Daddy King

The love story of King Sr. and Alberta King began on "Sweet" Auburn Avenue. Alberta Williams would sit on the porch of 501 Auburn Avenue reading or enjoying the day when one day Michael King met her for the first time. After eight years of courtship, the couple married on Thanksgiving Day 1926. The post <strong>We Remember: Mama and Daddy King</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Construction Ready and Goodwill Industries partner to bring Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program to Newnan

ATLANTA, January 18, 2023 — Beginning in March, Construction Ready and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (Goodwill) are partnering to offer a pre-apprenticeship training program in Newnan. Through this partnership, Newnan area residents will be eligible for a fully-funded 20-day construction education program that ends with training, credentialing and job placement.
NEWNAN, GA
The Citizen Online

Midwest Food Bank Georgia receiving $200,000 grant as winner of Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards

Midwest Food Bank Georgia, a Fayette County nonprofit, has been named the recipient of a $200,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A® True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant will help further Midwest Food Bank’s efforts to impact food Insecurity in the community. One of five finalist organizations in the Southeast Region, Midwest Food Bank Georgia looks forward to using this grant to further their work in alleviating food insecurity and bringing hope through the gift of food. “Our grant team and staff are so appreciative of our community’s support in voting for Midwest Food Bank in the Chick-fil-A app,” shares MFB Georgia Executive Director, Pat Burke. “It is truly an honor to have received this award from such an excellent organization as Chick-fil-A.” Midwest Food Bank thanks Operator Doug Barnett from the Chick-fil-A Fayetteville Towne Center and Starr’s Mill locations, for nominating them for this award. This generous grant will help Midwest Food Bank to continue the work in bridging the gap between poverty and prosperity in our communities.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Trash can fire forces Fulton County school to evacuate students and staff

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students were evacuated earlier on Friday after a trash can caught on fire, according to Fulton County School Systems. Westlake High School students, staff and other personnel were vacated from the building, the school system said after the fire was discovered in the bathroom. No injuries were reported, and the school only suffered some water damage.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life

A historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood is now under construction and is set to become permanent affordable housing. Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the onset of construction on Jan. 13. The local nonprofit will be preserving the shotgun-style cottage to provide a permanently affordable housing opportunity. The project is part of the organization’s […] The post Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, January 21 to Friday, January 27

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, January 21, to Friday, January 27, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
COBB COUNTY, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Senoia, GA

Senoia is a city in Coweta County, Georgia, and is part of the Atlanta metropolitan area. Situated just 35 minutes from Atlanta, the city is bordered by Peachtree City to the north. The first recorded settlement in the area happened in 1860 when Rev. Francis Warren Baggarly led a Methodist...
SENOIA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for missing woman with dementia in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating Rosa Tate who left her care facility at 3411 Benjamin E. Mays Drive on Jan.23. Tate is diagnosed with dementia, police said. Tate was described wearing a black jacket, green shirt, camouflage leggings, and...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

