This weekend in Philly: A giant hoagie-cutting, Tattoo Arts Festival and more

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — This weekend in Philly: Celebrate High Street Hoagies’ grand opening with music, free hoagies and swag. The 25th annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival is back at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. And if you still need to recycle your Christmas tree, we know the right goats for the job.

EVENT: High Street Hoagies Grand Opening

DATE/TIME: Thursday, 4:30. to 6 :30 p.m.

WHERE: Franklin’s Table, 3401 Walnut St., University City

DETAILS: High Street Hoagies is celebrating the grand opening of its University City location with a bang. There’ll be a giant hoagie-cutting ceremony topped with free hoagies, swag, specialty donuts by High Street Philly and so much more. High Street Hoagies will also debut its newest creation, the University City Hoagie, in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania’s student newspaper, the Daily Pennsylvanian. Best part is, you don’t even have to sign up — just show up.

PRICE: Free

EVENT: Lunar New Year Celebration

DATE/TIME: Saturday, 5 to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St., Center City

DETAILS: The Rothman Institute Cabin is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a prancing dragon, traditional Chinese dancers and food. Make sure to come early because the first 100 guests will receive a red envelope with secret prizes inside. Ice skating sessions will also be available later in the evening for those who are interested.

PRICE: Admission is free but guests must pay for their own food

EVENT: Philly Goat Project

DATE/TIME: Saturday, 12 to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Awbury Arboretum, 1 Awbury Road, Germantown

DETAILS: Still got a Christmas tree to get rid of? Visit the Awbury Arboretum for the Philly Goat Project’s last weekend recycling trees. Watch 13 ambassador goats naturally recycle trees by chowing down. After donating, guests are invited to spend time on the farm, roast marshmallows, drink hot chocolate and participate in a goat walk.

PRICE: A $20 donation and a tree

EVENT: Tattoo Arts Festival

DATE/TIME: Friday through Sunday , times will vary

WHERE: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 131 N. Broad St., Center City

DETAILS: The 25th Annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival begins this weekend. Meet special guests like previous Ink Master winners, check out different artists and vendors, and stay for the live entertainment. There’ll be an Aztec dance performance, burlesque shows, and the America’s Got Talent sideshow duo Captain and Maybelle, along with so much more . If you want even more fun, Tattooed Mom’s is hosting an after hours party throughout the weekend.

PRICE: $25 per day or $50 for the full three days

RECURRING

Center City Restaurant Week Photo credit Alfred B.

EVENT: Center City Restaurant Week

DATE/TIME: Sunday through Jan. 28

WHERE: Various restaurants in Philadelphia

DETAILS: More than 60 restaurants in the Center City area will take part in almost two weeks of three-course prix-fixe menus. Options include $40 dinners and $25 lunches and can be enjoyed indoors, outdoors or by take out at select restaurants.

PRICE: Prix-fixe

EVENT: Free Ice Skating in Philadelphia

DATE/TIME: Hours and dates vary depending on rink

WHERE: Select rinks across Philadelphia

DETAILS: Skate for free at Philly’s five public rinks, including Rizzo Rink in South Philadelphia, Laura Sims Skatehouse in Cobbs Creek, Scanlon Ice Rink in Kensington, Tarken Ice Rink in Oxford Circle and Simons Ice Rink in Elmwood Park.

PRICE: Skate rentals are $3 to $5; admission is free

EVENT: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

DATE/TIME: Through March 5, open daily

WHERE: Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., Penn’s Landing

DETAILS: Ice skating is back along the riverfront with staggered 90-minute skate sessions. The Lodge bar is a perfect way to warm up after you skate with seasonal cocktails and local brews.

PRICE: Pay as you go