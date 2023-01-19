ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Independent

Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’

The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buzzfeednews.com

Kaia Gerber Is Being Called Out For Suggesting That Filmmakers And TV Executives Making “Art” Would Never “Sacrifice Their Vision” By Casting A “Nepo Baby” Who Isn’t Talented

In the past year or so, the internet has been rife with discussions about the role that nepotism plays across fashion and showbiz industries. And being that Kaia Gerber followed in the footsteps of her famous mother, her name is among those now firmly intertwined in the ongoing discourse. In...
buzzfeednews.com

It's Cool That There Are So Many Asian Oscar Nominees This Year, But Representation Has Its Limits

This morning, nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards came out. Within the entertainment industry, it has already been celebrated as a banner year for Asian representation in Hollywood. The slate includes four nominations for performances by Asian actors, the highest number in the awards ceremony’s history. Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu were all nominated for Everything Everywhere All at Once, while Hong Chau received recognition for her role in The Whale. Meanwhile, Everything Everywhere All at Once, a story about a Chinese American family struggling to understand each other across the multiverse, received 11 nominations in total, the most of any film this year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

The News You Missed From The Weekend

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here. At least 10 people were killed and 10 others injured in a shooting near LA following Lunar New Year celebrations. At least five men...
MONTEREY PARK, CA

