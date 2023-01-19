Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’
The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
buzzfeednews.com
People Are Freaking Out As Disney World’s Splash Mountain Closes Down To Get Rebranded As Something Less Racist
Walt Disney World's Splash Mountain closed down on Sunday ahead of its rebranding under a Princess and the Frog theme, drawing huge lines and an outpouring of mournful posts from Disney adults on social media. On Sunday, Thrill Data, which records wait times for a variety of amusement parks, said...
buzzfeednews.com
Kaia Gerber Is Being Called Out For Suggesting That Filmmakers And TV Executives Making “Art” Would Never “Sacrifice Their Vision” By Casting A “Nepo Baby” Who Isn’t Talented
In the past year or so, the internet has been rife with discussions about the role that nepotism plays across fashion and showbiz industries. And being that Kaia Gerber followed in the footsteps of her famous mother, her name is among those now firmly intertwined in the ongoing discourse. In...
buzzfeednews.com
It's Cool That There Are So Many Asian Oscar Nominees This Year, But Representation Has Its Limits
This morning, nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards came out. Within the entertainment industry, it has already been celebrated as a banner year for Asian representation in Hollywood. The slate includes four nominations for performances by Asian actors, the highest number in the awards ceremony’s history. Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu were all nominated for Everything Everywhere All at Once, while Hong Chau received recognition for her role in The Whale. Meanwhile, Everything Everywhere All at Once, a story about a Chinese American family struggling to understand each other across the multiverse, received 11 nominations in total, the most of any film this year.
buzzfeednews.com
Michelle Yeoh, Simu Liu, And Other Celebs Spoke Out About The Monterey Park Shooting
Eleven people were killed and nine others injured in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday. Celebrities have condemned Saturday night’s shooting in Monterey Park, California, where 11 people were killed and nine others injured. Members of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities reacted to the Monterey Park mass shooting with...
buzzfeednews.com
The News You Missed From The Weekend
This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here. At least 10 people were killed and 10 others injured in a shooting near LA following Lunar New Year celebrations. At least five men...
