Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball F Jett Howard suffers injury vs. Minnesota

If you have been following along with the Michigan basketball team so far this season, you are well aware that freshman Jett Howard, has been one of the best players on the team. In fact, Howard has been the Wolverines’ go-to player on quite a few occasions this season. Unfortunately, during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Howard suffered an injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
testudotimes.com

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Michigan

Maryland men’s basketball bounced back in a big way Thursday night, defending its home court and beating Michigan, 64-58, in the teams’ second meeting this season. The first time around, Michigan blew Maryland out by 35 points, but the Terps returned home and flipped that result into a much-needed win.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season

Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Spun

Michigan Fans Not Thrilled With Juwan Howard Right Now

On Thursday night, Michigan fell short to Maryland. It marked the Wolverines' third loss in the past four games.  At the moment, Michigan is 10-8. That's not going to cut it for Juwan Howard.  Following the Wolverines' loss on Thursday night, the fans in Ann Arbor made it known that their ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Dug McDaniel rips Michigan fan base after loss to Maryland

What’s Next for McDaniel and Michigan Basketball Team?. On Thursday night, Dug McDaniel the Michigan Wolverines basketball team had a golden opportunity to pick up a huge road win in the Big Ten when they took on Maryland. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned for the Wolverines, and one of the many reasons why was the play of McDaniel, who finished the game with just four points. Following the game, McDaniel took to Twitter to call out the Wolverines fan base for saying he should be “benched.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan makes decision about assistant coach Matt Weiss

The Michigan Wolverines have made a big decision regarding co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss. The school announced Friday that Weiss has been fired. The statement suggested that the firing was linked to a violation of university policy, which would have to do with allegations of computer access crimes. Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss. pic.twitter.com/ldFYccClkS... The post Michigan makes decision about assistant coach Matt Weiss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom

A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
DETROIT, MI

