Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Michigan basketball F Jett Howard suffers injury vs. Minnesota
If you have been following along with the Michigan basketball team so far this season, you are well aware that freshman Jett Howard, has been one of the best players on the team. In fact, Howard has been the Wolverines’ go-to player on quite a few occasions this season. Unfortunately, during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Howard suffered an injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the game.
MLive.com
Michigan, MSU hoops recruit shows maturity beyond years in win over East Kentwood
KENTWOOD, MI – Trey McKenney could barely take a deep breath without bumping chests with an East Kentwood defender, and when he had the basketball, the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s sophomore faced frequent double teams. The blue-chip prospect was the focus of the Falcons’ defense during their Saturday...
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Michigan
Maryland men’s basketball bounced back in a big way Thursday night, defending its home court and beating Michigan, 64-58, in the teams’ second meeting this season. The first time around, Michigan blew Maryland out by 35 points, but the Terps returned home and flipped that result into a much-needed win.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
Three Michigan State Spartans to battle for Indiana basketball on Sunday
Indiana basketball now has to quickly shift focus from Illinois to Michigan State for Sunday’s primetime matchup on CBS at 12 PM EST. Which Spartans do the Hoosiers need to prepare to battle?. Both Indiana and Michigan State are coming off double-digit wins in the Big Ten after the...
Michigan Fans Not Thrilled With Juwan Howard Right Now
On Thursday night, Michigan fell short to Maryland. It marked the Wolverines' third loss in the past four games. At the moment, Michigan is 10-8. That's not going to cut it for Juwan Howard. Following the Wolverines' loss on Thursday night, the fans in Ann Arbor made it known that their ...
Dug McDaniel rips Michigan fan base after loss to Maryland
What’s Next for McDaniel and Michigan Basketball Team?. On Thursday night, Dug McDaniel the Michigan Wolverines basketball team had a golden opportunity to pick up a huge road win in the Big Ten when they took on Maryland. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned for the Wolverines, and one of the many reasons why was the play of McDaniel, who finished the game with just four points. Following the game, McDaniel took to Twitter to call out the Wolverines fan base for saying he should be “benched.”
Is another 2024 five-star QB emerging on Michigan’s radar?
Michigan’s football program went all-in on Detroit Martin Luther King five-star quarterback Dante Moore during the class of 2023 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines were the first program to offer Moore when he was in eighth grade, long before he ascended into one of the top overall prospects in the country.
Michigan makes decision about assistant coach Matt Weiss
The Michigan Wolverines have made a big decision regarding co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss. The school announced Friday that Weiss has been fired. The statement suggested that the firing was linked to a violation of university policy, which would have to do with allegations of computer access crimes. Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss. pic.twitter.com/ldFYccClkS... The post Michigan makes decision about assistant coach Matt Weiss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JUST IN: Michigan Football Assistant Terminated
In a strange and unexpected turn of events, Michigan Football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been terminated from his position with the program.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
After 5 break-ins and a fire, Ann Arbor restaurant considers closing
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A slew of break-ins has pushed a restaurant closer to shutting down its Ann Arbor location as it plans opening an Ypsilanti location. Earthen Jar confirmed earlier this week it will be opening an Ypsilanti location. But it’s unclear if the Indian restaurant will remain in Ann Arbor much longer.
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Michigan Man Wins Two $110,000 Fantasy 5 Jackpots in One Day
A Montcalm County man is not just lucky, he's double-lucky - winning two $110,000 jackpots from the Michigan Lottery in one day. The 67-year-old man has chosen to remain anonymous but shared a bit of his story with the Michigan Lottery. A Man Who Always Plays the Same Numbers. The...
Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom
A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
Michigan man's memory lapse leads to twin lottery jackpots
A Michigan man who couldn't remember if he had already purchased a lottery ticket ended up with two identical tickets -- and won two jackpots.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Woman found fatally shot; the realities of going off gas
We were busy with breaking news yesterday. Just as reporter Nathan Clark was out covering a story about a woman fatally shot just outside city limits, we heard there might be an active shooter situation at the downtown courthouse. Reporter Sam Dodge jumped into action and (thankfully) dispelled that initial...
Comments / 0