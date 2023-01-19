Council and public divided on curfew bill

Pittsburgh City Council members appeared to be on different pages when a curfew enforcement bill was introduced Wednesday.

Council President Teresa Kail-Smith who introduced the bill said she only wanted to start a conversation, but it's time to act.

“Every day in this region somebody’s being shot,” said Kail-Smith. “You either want to help kid or you want to play politics, but I can’t see both happening.”

Council members had mixed reaction in Wednesday's meeting - Anthony Coghill saying he wants to sign on as a co-sponsor.

“I happen to think that done right, this could be a very good thing,” said Warwick.

While Barb Warwick believes the current language is harmful to kids.

“That’s bringing young kids, just for being out past curfew, into the criminal justice system,” said Warwick.

Members of the public appeared divided on the issue. John Hanrahan spoke in opposition of the bill - saying there are better ways to reduce violence.

“I can’t tell you how disappointed I am actually to be here fending off this ridiculous proposal, I’d much rather be here thanking you for a program that works,” said Hanrahan.

While Janet Evans says it's at least worth visiting - but the bigger issue is figuring out how guns are getting into the hands of kids.

“I’m tired of seeing people being shot and that’s why I’m here today,” said Evans.

It’s only the start of what is likely to be a lengthy conversation.