Effective: 2023-01-22 21:13:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 915 AM EST. Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Stevens Creek Near Modoc affecting McCormick and Edgefield Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stevens Creek Near Modoc. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Farmland along Stevens Creek above the US Highway 23 bridge near Modoc becomes flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM EST Sunday the stage was 18.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue rising above flood stage to a crest of 20.0 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO