Pullman National Monument gets a new name

By Erik Runge, Christine Flores, Chip Brewster
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — The city’s first National Park Service unit has a new name as Pullman National Monument is now officially Pullman National Historical Park.

The name change is a result of legislation signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29, and is designed to help visitors better understand what they can expect to experience at the park, according to park superintendent Teri Gage.

The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin took part in a renaming ceremony Thursday.

The park was first designated a national monument by President Barack Obama in 2015 and it tells the story of America’s first planned model industrial community. Its existence can be connected to several watershed moments in U.S. labor history including the Pullman Strike and Boycott of 1894 and the first African American labor union.

