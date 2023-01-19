Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
Cleveland man wanted for murder arrested in Wickliffe
A Cleveland man who was wanted for murder has been arrested after a shoplifting incident in Wickliffe Monday night.
Bullet hits victim’s cell phone in pocket at Lakewood Bar shooting
Police are investigating two violent incidents that happened at public places in Lakewood in the early morning hours on Sunday.
iheart.com
Seven People Indicted for Multiple Aggravated Robberies in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND - Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced that a Cuyahoga County grand jury has returned an indictment charging the men listed below for 13 aggravated robberies in five cities over two months. Andre Lovett, 19. Roderick Coleman, 20. Tanell Matthews-Vance, 19. Ronald Gonzalez, 19. Keanu Green, 22.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police searching for man suspected in wallet, vehicle theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a man who is a suspect in the theft of a vehicle and a wallet on Jan. 13. Police say the suspect then drove to Walmart to use the victim’s credit card, spending over $300. The suspect then...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 2 men, 1 woman arrested after residential search warrant
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one woman were arrested after a residential search warrant on Tuesday, according to a Cleveland Police First District Facebook post. Police say a substantial amount of narcotics, currency, and a firearm was confiscated.
cleveland19.com
7 people in custody for multiple aggravated robberies in the Cleveland area
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of five adults and two teenagers are in custody for committing 13 aggravated robberies in five cities, announced the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office Thursday. The robberies happened over the past two months in Cleveland, Lakewood, Cleveland Heights, Berea and Bedford Heights. “These seven...
tourcounsel.com
Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio
To start with the best malls, outlets and stores in Cleveland, you have at your fingertips one of the most visited and recommended shopping centers. Tower City Center, has beautiful modern architecture, good and varied boutiques, restaurants and areas to share with family and friends. In addition, the offers that you will find are unmissable.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Cleveland stabbing
A man is dead and another is arrested after a stabbing in Cleveland Thursday.
Ohio man sentenced for local $325K Walmart fraud scheme
The group is accused of using a money transfer service to defraud banks.
cleveland19.com
Man wanted by Cuyahoga County Sheriff on over 2 dozen charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two active warrants and 27 charges for a man wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. One of Gianni Gray Jr.’s warrants is the result of a drug investigation that took place in Lakewood back in September. He allegedly fled from police on foot,...
Head of U.S. Marshals visits Cleveland to discuss violent crime with city leaders
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald L. Davis, director of the U.S. Marshals Service, on Thursday held a private meeting with Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond, followed by a public meeting with City Council to discuss violent crime in greater Cleveland. His takeaways from those meetings could lead to more federal money allocated for local law enforcement officers who put in overtime hours with marshals-led task forces, Davis told reporters following the City Hall roundtable.
cleveland19.com
Police: Suspect wanted for stealing items from backyard of Cleveland home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is wanted by police for breaking into a home and stealing items from a backyard, including a grill, on Tuesday. The thief entered a fenced backyard in the 2400 block of West 18th Street at 4 a.m. on Jan. 17, according to a department Facebook post.
Cuyahoga inmates’ causes of death revealed
Two inmates of the Cuyahoga County Jail died Nov. 1 of drug intoxication, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office revealed this week.
sciotopost.com
Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud
CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
‘Superior Boys’ carried out violent armed robbery, carjacking spree across Cuyahoga County, prosecutors say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Five men and two boys are charged with carrying out an armed robbery spree late last year that spanned five cities in Cuyahoga County. The group named in a 90-count indictment handed down Thursday committed a home invasion in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, shot at a man after they carjacked him in Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Lee neighborhood, choked an 18-year-old woman and pistol-whipped a man in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.
Cleveland police: Man fatally stabbed, suspect in custody
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a stabbing that killed one man on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at 3516 Martin Luther...
New details released in officer-involved shooting
Cleveland police continue to investigate a shooting involving an off-duty police sergeant early Saturday morning
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County prosecutors said a grand jury on Friday indicted the man accused of slaying four family members and injuring his niece in a shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Cleveland police said Martin Muniz, 41, shot the victims around 7:30 p.m....
Search for gunman who killed high schooler at bus stop
Several 911 callers reported a chaotic and terrifying scene on January 10, as dozens of people were at a bus stop when a high school student was shot and killed.
Comments / 0