cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

7 people in custody for multiple aggravated robberies in the Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of five adults and two teenagers are in custody for committing 13 aggravated robberies in five cities, announced the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office Thursday. The robberies happened over the past two months in Cleveland, Lakewood, Cleveland Heights, Berea and Bedford Heights. “These seven...
CLEVELAND, OH
tourcounsel.com

Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio

Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Head of U.S. Marshals visits Cleveland to discuss violent crime with city leaders

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald L. Davis, director of the U.S. Marshals Service, on Thursday held a private meeting with Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond, followed by a public meeting with City Council to discuss violent crime in greater Cleveland. His takeaways from those meetings could lead to more federal money allocated for local law enforcement officers who put in overtime hours with marshals-led task forces, Davis told reporters following the City Hall roundtable.
CLEVELAND, OH
sciotopost.com

Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud

CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Superior Boys’ carried out violent armed robbery, carjacking spree across Cuyahoga County, prosecutors say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Five men and two boys are charged with carrying out an armed robbery spree late last year that spanned five cities in Cuyahoga County. The group named in a 90-count indictment handed down Thursday committed a home invasion in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, shot at a man after they carjacked him in Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Lee neighborhood, choked an 18-year-old woman and pistol-whipped a man in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police: Man fatally stabbed, suspect in custody

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a stabbing that killed one man on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at 3516 Martin Luther...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County prosecutors said a grand jury on Friday indicted the man accused of slaying four family members and injuring his niece in a shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Cleveland police said Martin Muniz, 41, shot the victims around 7:30 p.m....
CLEVELAND, OH

