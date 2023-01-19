Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Made The Call To Split Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
It was Triple H’s decision for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships to be defended separately, despite the titles being unified last year. In May 2022, The Usos defeated RK-Bro to win all the gold, in what was promoted as a title unification match. Recently, WWE has begun...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason WWE ‘Spoiled’ Cody Rhodes Royal Rumble Return
On the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes declared that he was going to be in the Royal Rumble. He was last seen in a WWE ring at WWE Hell in a Cell, having already sustained an injury that would require surgery, in June 2022. On the recent...
wrestlinginc.com
Kofi Kingston Reveals When Big E's Next Neck Scan Is
Since suffering a broken neck during a "WWE SmackDown" match last March, the status of Big E's in-ring career has been in question. Appearing on "Cheap Heat," Big E's longtime New Day partner Kofi Kingston shared an update on his friend's recovery process, including when Big E will have his neck looked at once again.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
UFC 283 results: Johnny Walker smashes Paul Craig for first-round TKO, reveals plan for two titles
RIO DE JANEIRO – Johnny Walker came out of the gate firing at UFC 283 and it resulted in a quick finish of Paul Craig. Walker (20-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC) took advantage of Craig’s pursuit of the takedown and made him pay with heavy shots for the TKO finish at the 2:16 mark of Round 1 (via Twitter):
wrestlinginc.com
Tonight's WWE SmackDown Venue Evacuated Last Night
It has emerged that a serious incident took place yesterday inside the venue that will host tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown," which could have affected WWE's preparations for the live show had it occurred today. According to The Detroit News, an ammonia leak, which can be fatal if high levels of the gas are released, was found in the basement of the Little Caesars Arena at around 3:15 pm local time. As a result, the venue was immediately evacuated. Even though strict measures came into effect to combat anyone falling ill or being injured, two men, understood to be in their 20s, were taken to a local medical facility with chemical burns after being in the area where the leak was located.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'
Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
wrestleview.com
AEW star and former WWE and IMPACT star welcome their first child
AEW star Shawn Spears and his wife Cassie Lee welcomed their first child earlier this week. The couple revealed the birth on Instagram, which you can check out below:. Lee is formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE, and Spears is formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE. The couple were married in August 2019. They in August of last year they were expecting their first child together.
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Believes Tag Team Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
Arn Anderson believes a legendary tag team should easily get the nod into the WWE Hall Of Fame. On the latest episode of "ARN" with co-host Paul Bromwell, "The Enforcer" was asked if one of his best friends in wrestling, the late Bobby Eaton should go into the WWE Hall Of Fame as a singles star or as a member of the infamous Midnight Express alongside Stan Lane.
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
UFC 283 bonuses: A retiring former champion hangs up gloves with an extra $50,000
The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to a Brazilian former champion who called it a career. After UFC 283, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Rio de Janeiro. Check out the winners below. Performance of the Night: Ismael...
calfkicker.com
(Video) Brawl breaks out at BKFC press conference
On Thursday, BKFC conducted a press conference ahead of Knuckle Mania 3. Although the card is still a month away, fans got a preview of what they would see as Mike Richman and Lorenzo Hunt exchanged blows on stage, finally knocking it to the ground. Austin Trout and Diego Sanchez...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather made Canelo’s entire DAZN deal in 28 minutes
Floyd Mayweather is still boxing’s biggest earner of all time. In fact, he made Canelo’s entire DAZN contract in less than half an hour. Mayweather took a phone call interview around the time of the announcement as an opportunity to take a dig. Floyd told the former Pound...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Describes Pain He Felt After Years Of Hitting The DDT
Jake "The Snake" Roberts is one of the most memorable characters and wrestlers from the '80s and early '90s. One of the factors that helped make Roberts iconic was his finisher, the DDT, one that he could potentially nail his opponents with out of nowhere. Despite the DDT developing into a finisher guaranteed to pop the crowd, the move also itself became a curse for him.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens And Rumored Uncle Howdy Reportedly Backstage At WWE Smackdown
The Royal Rumble premium live event is only a skip and a hop away for WWE, which means more things are bound to be happening on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." And some of those happenings seem to involve stars crossing over from one show to a next, as well as mysterious men getting involved in matches named after early 2000s sci-fi films and sponsored by Mountain Dew.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes WWE SmackDown News On The Street Profits
"WWE SmackDown" comes to us live tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as we get ever closer to the Royal Rumble, but don't be surprised if some familiar faces from "WWE Raw" pop by as well. Fightful report that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits, are in Detroit this evening for the "SmackDown" tapings. That said, Fightful does note that WWE typically has "Raw" stars work the post-show dark matches fairly regularly.
Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap
One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
