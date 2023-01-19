ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Wintry mix in parts of Maryland come Sunday

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @wbaltv11. A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow are in the forecast for the northern Baltimore suburbs Sunday evening into early Monday morning.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker

Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Firefighters respond to 2 active West Baltimore fires Sunday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore firefighters worked to extinguish two active fires within minutes of each other in West Baltimore Sunday night. Fire officials reported the first scene near N Payson St just after 7 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene with fire showing from the two-story row home. Minutes later...
BALTIMORE, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

The Number Of Restaurants In Baltimore Is Shrinking

The dining industry in Baltimore is in decline, with restaurants across the city closing more quickly than opening, Christina Tkacik reports for the Baltimore Banner. From 2010 to mid-2022, the number of restaurants in Baltimore City dropped by 5 percent, a decrease likely accelerated by the pandemic. The number of active liquor licenses in the city has also declined from 1,241 in 2019 to 1,126, according to the most recent numbers from the liquor board.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

61-year-old man shot in Northeast Baltimore, walks into local hospital

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police responded to a local hospital Sunday morning after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim. According to police, just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Northeast District officers were sent to the hospital to investigate the victim seeking treatment. When officers arrived at the location, they...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

41-year-old man shot overnight in northwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 41-year-old man was shot overnight in northwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins

BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
BRANDYWINE, MD
mocoshow.com

Multiple MCFRS Units Respond to Fire in Rockville Friday Night

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a report of a house fire at approximately 8:40pm on the 700 block of Fletcher Ave in Rockville on Friday night, according to Assistant Fire Chief Dave Pazos. Upon arrival, units began extinguishing a car fire in the car port with...
ROCKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Can we be muted by the Royal Silencer?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — America's favorite hometown burger joint is putting our chops to the test. To see if we can be royally silenced. With a new burger called the "Royal Silencer." Local Wayback Burger Franchisees Joe and Patty Borowski talks about the huge burger.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

MARC trains still suffering cancelations and delays following massive system outage

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After all service was suspended Friday morning, MARC trains are slowly getting back on track. The Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA) says the technical issues stemmed from overnight maintenance on the PTC system. Which, according to the Federal Railroad Administration, prevents train-to-train collisions. All three MARC lines...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on January 12th. Artaja McDaniel was last seen in the 2900 block of Erdman Avenue on January 12, at approximately 3:30 p.m. She is 5’1” and weighs approximately 146 lbs. If you know the whereabouts of Artaja McDaniel, please dial 911. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?

Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

37-year-old man injured in west Baltimore shooting Saturday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 37-year-old man was injured in a west Baltimore shooting on Saturday night, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 6:40 m., officers were sent to the 1700 block of McCulloh Street to investigate a reported shooting, said police. Officers arrived and found a 37-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy