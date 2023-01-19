Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?Ted RiversMaryland State
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Cold rain ends weekend with chance for wintry mix by midweek in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 7:30 a.m. January 22 — The upcoming week starts with rain and a chance for a wintry mix follows by midweek. Sunday starts dry with a cold rain arriving by the afternoon. There could be heavy rain with temperatures in the chilly low 40s. Rain...
foxbaltimore.com
No snow this weekend in Baltimore but a chance for wintry weather coming up midweek
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. January 21 — The weekend starts dry but ends with rain ahead of the next weather-maker. Saturday is dry and brisk with highs in the mid 40s and wind chills closer to 40 degrees. The next weather-maker arrives Sunday. This will lead to...
Wbaltv.com
Wintry mix in parts of Maryland come Sunday
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @wbaltv11. A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow are in the forecast for the northern Baltimore suburbs Sunday evening into early Monday morning.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker
Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
foxbaltimore.com
After warm January start, weekend snow chances increase for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are perched in the top-ten latest measurable snowfalls in Baltimore, but for some, a few of our computer models imply there could be a risk for snow for some out of a weather-maker this weekend. Keep in mind, not all computer models are on-board with...
Wbaltv.com
Weather Talk: When will the Snow Train stop in Baltimore?
It has been a very mild January so far in Maryland with above-average temperatures in the 50s many days. Meteorologist Tony Pann explains when he you thinks the Snow Train will finally stop in Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Firefighters respond to 2 active West Baltimore fires Sunday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore firefighters worked to extinguish two active fires within minutes of each other in West Baltimore Sunday night. Fire officials reported the first scene near N Payson St just after 7 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene with fire showing from the two-story row home. Minutes later...
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
blocbyblocknews.com
The Number Of Restaurants In Baltimore Is Shrinking
The dining industry in Baltimore is in decline, with restaurants across the city closing more quickly than opening, Christina Tkacik reports for the Baltimore Banner. From 2010 to mid-2022, the number of restaurants in Baltimore City dropped by 5 percent, a decrease likely accelerated by the pandemic. The number of active liquor licenses in the city has also declined from 1,241 in 2019 to 1,126, according to the most recent numbers from the liquor board.
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor says Edmondson Village shooting is 'symptom of what's going on around the city'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Community members and leaders came together Thursday for a Town Hall meeting, seeking out answers and solutions after the Edmondson Village shooting. Many had questions for City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett. However, Burnett was not in the meeting, and sent a representative instead. Baltimore City State's Attorney...
foxbaltimore.com
61-year-old man shot in Northeast Baltimore, walks into local hospital
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police responded to a local hospital Sunday morning after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim. According to police, just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Northeast District officers were sent to the hospital to investigate the victim seeking treatment. When officers arrived at the location, they...
foxbaltimore.com
41-year-old man shot overnight in northwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 41-year-old man was shot overnight in northwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found the...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police on scene at barricade in west Baltimore Saturday evening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department and SWAT officers are on the scene of a barricade in the Callaway-Garrison neighborhood of west Baltimore, said authorities. Police say at around 6 pm both city police and SWAT were sent to the scene of a domestic incident inside of a...
Bay Net
Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins
BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
mocoshow.com
Multiple MCFRS Units Respond to Fire in Rockville Friday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a report of a house fire at approximately 8:40pm on the 700 block of Fletcher Ave in Rockville on Friday night, according to Assistant Fire Chief Dave Pazos. Upon arrival, units began extinguishing a car fire in the car port with...
foxbaltimore.com
Can we be muted by the Royal Silencer?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — America's favorite hometown burger joint is putting our chops to the test. To see if we can be royally silenced. With a new burger called the "Royal Silencer." Local Wayback Burger Franchisees Joe and Patty Borowski talks about the huge burger.
foxbaltimore.com
MARC trains still suffering cancelations and delays following massive system outage
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After all service was suspended Friday morning, MARC trains are slowly getting back on track. The Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA) says the technical issues stemmed from overnight maintenance on the PTC system. Which, according to the Federal Railroad Administration, prevents train-to-train collisions. All three MARC lines...
15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on January 12th. Artaja McDaniel was last seen in the 2900 block of Erdman Avenue on January 12, at approximately 3:30 p.m. She is 5’1” and weighs approximately 146 lbs. If you know the whereabouts of Artaja McDaniel, please dial 911. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?
Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
foxbaltimore.com
37-year-old man injured in west Baltimore shooting Saturday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 37-year-old man was injured in a west Baltimore shooting on Saturday night, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 6:40 m., officers were sent to the 1700 block of McCulloh Street to investigate a reported shooting, said police. Officers arrived and found a 37-year-old...
Comments / 0