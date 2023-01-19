ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and storms will continue to wind down across SWGA this evening with temperatures cooling off quickly due to a cold front. Lows for tonight will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will also see cloud cover slowly move out ahead of Monday. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Monday with cool highs in the 50s and overnight lows falling into the 30s. Tuesday will keep the same trend, but clouds will move in quickly overnight ahead of our next weather system. This frontal system will have another chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. However, the Storm Prediction Center has not issued anything on the Day 4 Outlook for any severe storms, but the chance is still there. After Wednesday’s cold front, we will be back in the 50s and 60s for highs with sunny days that will last into the start of the next weekend. Rain again by the next Sunday.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Weekend rain with possible strong-severe storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fantastic Friday with mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool mid 60s. Tonight Increasing clouds with lows in the upper 40s. Saturday overcast with light rain becoming scattered through the afternoon. A plume of moisture filters into SGA Saturday evening bringing widespread and periods of heavy rain through Sunday. There’s a Marginal Risk for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″+ expected through the weekend. Area creeks and rivers are projected to rise therefore keep a watchful eye to rising water.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Soggy streak looks to alleviate severe drought

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After nearly three months of ongoing severe drought, conditions finally look to be turning in our favor. Dating back to the start of November in 2022, portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia have been under a severe drought. This, of course, is attributed to the lack of rainfall in the area. So just how much rain have we been missing out on?
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Lady night hawks finally get their flowers & rings

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The state runner ups and 2022 Sun conference champs, Thomas University women’s flag football team got their flowers and well deserved rings. Lady nighthawks head coach Chelsea Parmer was thrilled for the team. “It’s super exciting, I’m really excited for the girls to have this...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Americus shooting incidents still under investigation

There is a marginal risk of storms for Southwest Georgia. The primary threat is damaging winds but brief tornadoes are possible. There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Tifton's Fulwood Park to now close at...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

The Lowndes County Bird Supper Returns

There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. How Gov. Kemp's recent budget proposal will impact South Ga. educators. Updated: 48 minutes ago. The proposal would offer a $2,000 salary increase for teachers, along with money...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Valdosta, Georgia

Places to visit in Valdosta, GA. When it comes to things to do in Valdosta, Georgia, you will find that there are a lot of options. You can enjoy various activities, whether traveling with family or on your own, from museums to parks. Of course, you may also want to visit a local restaurant, but these are just a few great options.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday

Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Albany leaders continue Operation Clean Sweep at a new spot in the city

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Albany are continuing with operation Clean Sweep, this time in Ward 4. City leaders say they are slowly but surely seeing improvements when it comes to Albany’s littering problem. On Thursday, City Commissioner Chad Warbington was in his own ward. “We’ve got a...
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Updated P-EBT information for Valdosta, Georgia

VALDOSTA – Due to an error in processing, the 2022 Valdosta graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Due to an error in processing, the 2022 graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Because of this error, the $391 benefits were not issued on or around December 20, 2022 when the other benefits were processed for Valdosta City Schools’ students. This error has been corrected and the names and ID numbers have been accurately reported so that their benefits can be processed quickly.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Albany Goodlife semi-pro basketball team on a mission to help youth

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new semi-pro basketball team wants to introduce themselves to the community. The team is based in Albany and is appropriately named the Goodlife Basketball Club. They are a part PBA D-League team and are soon heading for the semi-finals. PR Director Yaz Johnson said this...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Albany Herald's All-Albany football team announced

ALBANY — Better late than never, the Albany Herald announces the All-Albany area football team for the 2022 high school football season. The teams included are those we were able to regularly cover or get information from during the season — Lee County, Dougherty, Monroe, Westover, Deerfield-Windsor, Worth County, and Sherwood Christian.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Crime spike causes sunset closure at Fulwood Park

TIFTON, GA- During the day Fulwood Park is a wonderful place for children, biking, running and more. However, at night the park has seen a spark in crime. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Tifton City Council voted to close Fulwood Park between dusk and dawn daily. “I actually back...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Georgia ranked best state to start business for nine consecutive years

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Peach State has become a magnet for entrepreneurs and many are finding themselves in the greater Valdosta area. Georgia is ranked the best state to start a business. That’s according to Area Development Magazine. It’s also something that business owners in Valdosta agree with.
VALDOSTA, GA
tallahasseemagazine.com

Island Fin Poké Opens First Tallahassee Location

The fast-casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls – is thrilled to announce the opening of its first location in Tallahassee. Located at 1415 Timberlane Rd. Ste. 407, the new restaurant will be a true family business, with the location being owned by Luke Granlund with the help of his family. Granlund, who has had a life-long passion of serving others and delivering exceptional hospitality, is elated at the opportunity to bring an Island Fin Poké to the people of Tallahassee. This will be the first Island Fin Poké restaurant that he intends on opening in the area and hopes to open more in the future.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Longtime Albany fireman retires

Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?. Seatbelt laws are primary laws in Georgia. That means law enforcement can pull you over for simply not wearing one. Updated: 1 hour ago. “We have a problem with people going in and stripping the copper wire, copper pipes and things...
ALBANY, GA
fsunews.com

Epic Flight Academy opens brand new location in Tallahassee

On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, The Epic Flight Academy opened a new location at the Tallahassee International Airport, making Tallahassee the school’s third location. The opening from the weekend consisted of a ribbon cutting ceremony, a visit from the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce and a display of the new Embraer ERJ-145 jet that was then taken for a ride later on.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

