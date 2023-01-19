Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Mom Reveals $100,000 Winner During After-Dinner Scratch-Off Fun
EDGEWATER, Md. – A scratch-off loving family in Anne Arundel County got a $100,000 surprise recently during an after-dinner instant ticket play session. The mom, who buys games regularly and shares the batch with her husband and adult son, had a confession to make after the scratching got under way. She had played a Six Figures instant ticket earlier and wanted them to take a look at it.
Bay Net
‘There Wasn’t Anything Motivational About Him’ Motivational Speaker ‘Trauma Dumps’ On Students At LHS
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 12, 2023, motivational speaker, Jeff Yalden, visited Leonardtown High School to give an informative speech on the importance of mental health. Now, many parents have been calling out the speaker for “trauma dumping” on their children, and are demanding that he is never invited back again.
severnaparkvoice.com
Señor Chile Cafe Offers Mexican Food In The Park
Building on the success of his other two locations, Fredy Salmoran opened a Señor Chile Cafe in Severna Park at 594 Benfield Road in December, and the community celebrated with a ribbon-cutting January 13. The Severna Park restaurant offers authentic Mexican cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Remembering Madison Parrott, the young girl who received a heart transplant in 2014
BALTIMORE — Every now and then we report a story here at WJZ that just stays with us. That was the case eight years ago when we told you about little Madison Parrott, whose life was saved by a heart transplant that WJZ cameras witnessed firsthand in the operating room with her.Sadly, not all stories have the ending we hope for.Just two weeks ago, on January 3, 2023, we lost Maddy. She was 13 years old. Her life was short – too short. But her parents say, in those few years, she left a legacy of bravery and perseverance.April 2014: "What's...
Wbaltv.com
New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week
BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
baltimorefishbowl.com
With egg prices high, Baltimore shoppers do without and stores still profit
With egg prices continuing to push $6 a dozen throughout the Baltimore region this week, consumers are starting to avoid the incredible, edible expense. “We just couldn’t afford them,” said H.B. Graham, an Elkridge resident shopping at Aldi’s on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore this week. “They’re definitely...
Commercial Observer
Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park
Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md. St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996. The dance...
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Montgomery | Shopping mall in Maryland
Westfield Montgomery is an upscale shopping center located in Bethesda, Maryland, on Democracy Boulevard near Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway. The mall opened in March 1968, with three anchor stores and 58 small stores. The first anchors were the Hecht Company, Garfinckel's, and Sears. One of the small stores was the Bond Stores outlet. In the mid-1970s expansion, $4.5 million was spent on 155,000 square feet for the Woodward & Lothrop store and 60,000 square feet to build 40 additional stores. In the October 1991 renovation, Nordstrom and Crate & Barrel stores entered the mall.
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor says Edmondson Village shooting is 'symptom of what's going on around the city'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Community members and leaders came together Thursday for a Town Hall meeting, seeking out answers and solutions after the Edmondson Village shooting. Many had questions for City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett. However, Burnett was not in the meeting, and sent a representative instead. Baltimore City State's Attorney...
foxbaltimore.com
Ravens & Bisciotti Foundation invest $20 million in Southwest Baltimore Rec Center
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Hilton Recreation Center in Southwest Baltimore will undergo a $20 million transformation because of a donation from the Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, according to the Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore. The club is expected to get a multi-purpose...
foxbaltimore.com
INFLATION FRUSTRATION | 7 months later, here's what $20 buys at the grocery store
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The annual inflation rate for 2022 was 6.5 %, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which makes buying the things people need more expensive. In June 2022, we sent our interns to four area grocery stores to see how much they could buy for $20. We went back this past week to see how far $20 would go now.
mocoshow.com
Chef Tony’s at Amalfi “Quietly” Opened on Thursday
In November we let you know that longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville was bought by the owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda. The restaurant, now known as Chef Tony’s at Amalfi, has “quietly” reopened, according to a social media post by the restaurant.
One-Eyed Mike's to go on the auction block
BALTIMORE -- A staple restaurant and bar in Fells Point is hitting the auction block.In a post on Facebook, Akbar Vaiya, the owner of One-Eyed Mike's announced that he intended to sell his restaurant— and did not make the decision to sell it lightly. Vaiya expressed gratitude to the restaurant's Grand Marnier members and said restaurant staff looked forward to seeing nearly all of its 3,500 Cordon Rouge members in the weeks leading up to the auction, which takes place next month. "It is my hope that the next owner will continue to grow our Grand Marnier Club and enjoy the culture that comes along with it," the owner said in a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page.The restaurant will remain open for the next few months under the direction of the same staff—even after the close of the auction, Vaiya said.
blocbyblocknews.com
Opposing Protesters Clash Outside A Drag Queen Story Hour In Canton
Protesters converged at a Canton church on Saturday both in support and opposition of a drag queen story hour for children in the area, Caroline Foreback reports for CBS Baltimore. The Canton branch of the Enoch Free Pratt Library has hosted similar drag queen story hours in the past, though this event at the Church on the Square in Canton was the first to draw protests.
domino
This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Even before Jen Levy first stepped inside her Baltimore home back in November 2020, she knew it could be the one. “My mom got to the open house 10 minutes before me. She meets me on the front porch and she’s like: This is the house,” recalls Jen, a producer at Sundown Studio, a design and production company for retail interiors and pop-ups. As she opened the front door, there it was—the sign: white floors, just like the ones she had painted in her former Brooklyn apartment. “It felt like home already,” says Jen.
Forgotten cemetery forces Maryland church to reckon with its history of slavery
A small church cemetery in Bowie, Maryland, which was hidden from history due to years of neglect, has been revealed, and in the process illuminated a dark part of America's history of slavery. The restoration of the cemetery behind Sacred Heart Chapel has been the result of a major project by volunteers, parishioners and descendants of those buried.In the 1700s, the Jesuits founded a church and a plantation at the site, where they kept enslaved people, including Kevin Porter's ancestors."This is where they lived, this is where they came to commune after pause laboring all day," Porter told CBS News....
Wbaltv.com
Eagles coming to Baltimore as part of 'Hotel California' concert tour
The Eagles are packing their bags and heading to Baltimore. LiveNation announced the iconic 1970s rock band is bringing its "Hotel California" tour to the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena at 8 p.m. on April 8. Ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26, and general admission sales start...
Parkton family faces thousands in fines for complaint over rooster's crowing
PARKTON -- A Baltimore County family is fighting thousands of dollars in fines caused by a neighbor's complaint against their rooster's crowing.But, as word has spread about it, the family has been getting support from all over.Jackie and Drew Tanenbaum didn't think they'd ever have a chicken coop until they moved to Parkton. They got a rooster, who they've named Wilbur, and eight hens in August."You hear a lot of things about roosters, stereotypes and the like, but Wilbur is just super friendly," said Drew. Jackie also described the rooster as very watchful and protective.While the Tanenbaums love Wilbur, one...
Wbaltv.com
Court proceedings indicate Bel Air Athletic Club was subject of unpaid rent
BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County community staple of 40 years will soon close permanently amid court proceedings over unpaid rent, the 11 News I-Team has learned. People in Bel Air expressed shock after finding out about the closing of the Bel Air Athletic Club, which they said is the heart of their community. The club houses a gym, various classes, pre-K and pools, making it a hub of the town with a regularly packed parking lot.
Maryland inauguration draws overflow crowd with diverse backgrounds
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The inauguration of Wes Moore as the first black governor in Maryland history drew an overflow crowd Wednesday that filled the street for a full city block beyond the state house. The adjacent lawyer’s mall was also filled to capacity with ticketed guests. Many other...
