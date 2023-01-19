Read full article on original website
Gov. Scott delivers budget address at State House in Montpelier
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Governor Phil Scott delivered a budget address to a joint session at the Vermont State House in Montpelier on Friday, in which he proposed an $8.4 billion spending plan. During the course of the 45-minute-long budget address, Scott proposed tax relief for Vermonters, expanded dental care...
Catamount Outdoor Family Center thrilled to have fresh snowfall on 300+ acres of trails
WILLISTON, Vt. — Places that rely on natural snowfall are thrilled to have a blanket of snow on the trails, which includes theCatamount Outdoor Family Center in Williston. The center is known for its more than 300 acres of trails, where visitors can participate in a variety of activities including cross country skiing, snowshoeing, fatbiking and hiking.
Rutland County opens mental health distress line for residents
RUTLAND, Vt. — For anyone that lives in Rutland County, there’s a new mental health service available for all residents. Community Care Network announced earlier this week that people experiencing a mental distress emergency can text its hotline, which is available 24/7. Officials said they've been working to implement the service since the summer and slowly rolling out it to patients.
Vermont cheese makers celebrate on National Cheese Lover's Day
HARTLAND, Vt. — It's almost too gouda to be true. Friday is National Cheese Lover's Day, and people from all around the country are celebrating all things cheesy. Obviously, cheese is a big deal in our region. Lots of farmers and cheese makers celebrate the iconic dairy product every day, including big co-ops like Cabot and much smaller farms.
Cochran's Ski Area bustling after inches of fresh snow; skiers are thrilled to see winter weather
RICHMOND, Vt. — On Friday, more than 100 skiers and riders celebrated the fresh snowfall atCochran's Ski Area in Richmond. The family-owned and operated ski hill was busy with Friday Night Lights, which is its nighttime skiing held every Friday of the ski season between 3-8 p.m. Although Cochran's...
Hartford Police release name of female found dead at Casella Recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. — The Hartford Police Department has identified the woman found dead at the Casella recycling processing center on Tuesday. Investigators said that Jessica Morehouse was likely sleeping in a dumpster at the time of her death. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Morehouse's death was accidental. >>> See...
As the FISU games conclude, community members share their feedback about the events
As the 2023 FISU World University Games wrapped up on Sunday, community members shared their feedback on the events. Maureen Pellerin, from Plattsburgh, loved watching the elite athletes in person. "To see them in their own element and compete on this world stage was really neat," shared Pellerin. Event organizers...
Bennington native carries on Olympic legacy at FISU World Games
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — It's been 43 years since Lake Placid hosted one of the most famous sporting events in United States history, but the impact of the 1980 Winter Olympics still lives on. Whether it's stepping foot inside the Olympic Center and seeing the original scoreboard showcasing a...
Editorial: FISU World University Games showcase greatness in our region
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — When it comes to winter sports, our region always rises to the occasion. And the FISU World University Games in Lake Placid are no exception. The best college athletes from all over the world, including our own elite local athletes, are representing “us” on the world’s stage.
Leroy Headley pleads guilty to killing girlfriend, sentenced to 20 years to life in prison
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Leroy Headley, the man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in her South Burlington apartment in 2018, pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder during a change of plea hearing on Friday morning in Burlington. Headley, 41, of Burlington, was sentenced to 20 years to...
Fans banned from BFA Fairfax boys basketball games after alleged racially charged incident
Fans will no longer be in attendance at any boys basketball games at the Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax until further notice. During Thursday night's game versus Milton High School, the Franklin West Supervisory Union said a BFA player had reportedly used a racially charged word toward a Milton player after the final buzzer, when BFA fans went onto the court at the end of the game.
