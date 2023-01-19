ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, VT

Related
Gov. Scott delivers budget address at State House in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Governor Phil Scott delivered a budget address to a joint session at the Vermont State House in Montpelier on Friday, in which he proposed an $8.4 billion spending plan. During the course of the 45-minute-long budget address, Scott proposed tax relief for Vermonters, expanded dental care...
MONTPELIER, VT
Rutland County opens mental health distress line for residents

RUTLAND, Vt. — For anyone that lives in Rutland County, there’s a new mental health service available for all residents. Community Care Network announced earlier this week that people experiencing a mental distress emergency can text its hotline, which is available 24/7. Officials said they've been working to implement the service since the summer and slowly rolling out it to patients.
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
Vermont cheese makers celebrate on National Cheese Lover's Day

HARTLAND, Vt. — It's almost too gouda to be true. Friday is National Cheese Lover's Day, and people from all around the country are celebrating all things cheesy. Obviously, cheese is a big deal in our region. Lots of farmers and cheese makers celebrate the iconic dairy product every day, including big co-ops like Cabot and much smaller farms.
HARTLAND, VT
Hartford Police release name of female found dead at Casella Recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. — The Hartford Police Department has identified the woman found dead at the Casella recycling processing center on Tuesday. Investigators said that Jessica Morehouse was likely sleeping in a dumpster at the time of her death. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Morehouse's death was accidental. >>> See...
HARTFORD, VT
Bennington native carries on Olympic legacy at FISU World Games

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — It's been 43 years since Lake Placid hosted one of the most famous sporting events in United States history, but the impact of the 1980 Winter Olympics still lives on. Whether it's stepping foot inside the Olympic Center and seeing the original scoreboard showcasing a...
LAKE PLACID, NY
Fans banned from BFA Fairfax boys basketball games after alleged racially charged incident

Fans will no longer be in attendance at any boys basketball games at the Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax until further notice. During Thursday night's game versus Milton High School, the Franklin West Supervisory Union said a BFA player had reportedly used a racially charged word toward a Milton player after the final buzzer, when BFA fans went onto the court at the end of the game.
FAIRFAX, VT

