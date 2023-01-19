Fans will no longer be in attendance at any boys basketball games at the Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax until further notice. During Thursday night's game versus Milton High School, the Franklin West Supervisory Union said a BFA player had reportedly used a racially charged word toward a Milton player after the final buzzer, when BFA fans went onto the court at the end of the game.

FAIRFAX, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO