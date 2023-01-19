ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

PHOTOS: Red sunrise over Massachusetts ahead of storm Thursday

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The sky was on fire Thursday morning with hues of red, orange, and even pink.

22News received several photos of the beautiful sky however, there’s an old saying, “red sky at morning” that may indicate a storm is coming.

WEATHER ALERT: Wintry mix and some snow on the way

“Red sky at night, sailor’s delight. Red sky in morning, sailor’s warning”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d52H2_0kK9oSYX00
    Sunrise in Ware from Joy Cook
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfAvD_0kK9oSYX00
    Sunrise in West Springfield
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4vbz_0kK9oSYX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbuAY_0kK9oSYX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBEJ7_0kK9oSYX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fCwi_0kK9oSYX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RM4EH_0kK9oSYX00
    From Janine LaPointe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHLQU_0kK9oSYX00
Sunset in Sunderland

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for snow and a wintry mix Thursday and Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties is in effect from 12 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday and Berkshire County from 11 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday.

22News would love to see your weather photos! Email us at reportit@wwlp.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

