ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Russian State TV Guest Admits War Was a 'Disastrous Mistake'

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A guest on Russian state television has expressed an opinion not often heard on the airwaves in his country as he criticized Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as leading Russia to a "dead end."

Wednesday's episode of current affairs show Mesto Vstrechi (Meeting Place) on the NTV channel discussed the latest situation in Ukraine, a clip of which was tweeted by Ukrainian internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko.

The studio screen title "winter of anxiety" outlined the theme of the show in which the guests discussed whether Kyiv is preparing for an offensive, whether military service should be mandatory for Russian officials and the fate of Duma deputies on the front line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGAzP_0kK9oQn500

Boris Nadezhdin, an opposition politician and Moscow municipal deputy who has opposed the invasion of Ukraine, then gave his take.

"Certainly the personal courage and heroism shown by Russian MPs, soldier officers absolutely does not justify the fact that the special military operation was a disastrous mistake and that it is a senseless situation leading the country to a dead end," said Nadezhdin according to a transcript accompanying the clip.

The on-screen graphic described Nadezhdin as president of the institute of regional projects and legislation. He said although there was "courage" on display, "at the front, the other story is the catastrophic mistake of the political leadership."

In comments accompanying his tweet, Gerashchenko wrote that the "'special military operation' was a disastrous mistake and it is a senseless situation leading the country to a dead end.' Are they trying to tell the Russian population something?"

Nadezhdin was an ally of the opposition leader Boris Nemtsov who was murdered in 2015 in front of the Kremlin. He has previously criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine and called for peace talks aimed at halting the war.

Separately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded on Thursday to reports that the U.S. might facilitate Kyiv in making a strikes on Crimea. It follows a New York Times report suggesting that the Biden administration was becoming open to the idea that Kyiv target the peninsula that Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

"This will mean raising the conflict to a new level that will not bode well for European security," Peskov said, adding that any such strikes would be "extremely dangerous."

Peskov also said that the sooner Kyiv accepts Kremlin demands, the sooner the conflict will end and that Moscow would achieve its goals in Ukraine "one way or another," Reuters reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has outlined a 10-point peace plan to end the war, starting with Russia removing troops from occupied parts of Ukraine. Moscow has said it is open for negotiations, but has not publicly outlined details of its negotiating position.

Ukraine's allies are due to meet at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, Germany on Friday amid calls for Berlin to allow the delivery of German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Comments / 48

Gracie
3d ago

You ruined your great country Russia. Murdered tens of thousands of citizens, now isolated yourselves from most of the world..Your people will be miserable due to your ONE MANs goal for power and greed.. Hope your communists country collapses and realize Freedom is more enjoyable..

Reply(4)
19
crazy cat dude
3d ago

dumb idea before it even started. history shows rulers cannot leave well enough alone. god complex and a massive ego go so well together. (oh,and no enforceable accountability).

Reply(1)
14
Speedysue
3d ago

if Russia's president Putin does not end this war it will be the end of Russia . guaranteed. because the world will unite and end Russia because it was an uncalled for war and this war is affecting people around the world. people want it to end permanently for the sake of lives on both sides! president Putin is sick and he can't think right. he doesn't realize he's going to accomplish nothing for his legacy but death to all .

Reply(2)
10
Related
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

US baffled by 'amount of Russian blood' Wagner Group has spilled to capture Bakhmut

The Russian mercenary organization, the Wagner Group, is leading the Russians' war in the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine, which has resulted in significant numbers of casualties. Wagner, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has roughly 50,000 members deployed to Ukraine, and approximately 40,000 of those are convicts who had been taken from their prisons to the front lines of the war, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said late last month. Kirby said at the time that they had lost roughly 1,000 soldiers in recent weeks, as about 90% of them were convicts.
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat

Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
TheDailyBeast

Russians Fear They’ll Soon Be Starving ‘Like North Koreans’

Russia rang in the new year with gaudy excess, patriotic fervor and echoes of a Soviet past. In studios filled with visiting servicemen, brought in from the front lines to film the New Year’s extravaganza, hosts and performers toasted victory and mocked the West for the side effects of Russian sanctions. Comedian Yevgeny Petrosyan cheered for the troops, assuring them that the entire country was behind them. He taunted Ukraine and its Western allies: "Like it or not, Russia is enlarging!"Noisy bravado couldn’t hide the fact that no one was drinking from the champagne glasses seemingly filled with sparkling water,...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
125K+
Post
1102M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy