Moves Titans GM Ran Carthon can make to significantly improve offense

The Tennessee Titans have a massive offseason ahead of themselves. The first step of that process was completed following the official announcement that Ran Carthon had been hired as the team’s next general manager.

Carthon was most recently the director of player personnel for a 49ers team that has built one of the most impressive and consistent rosters over the last few years. He will now be tasked with trying to replicate that success in Tennessee.

One of his first orders of business will be to fix Tennessee’s 28th-ranked scoring offense that drastically needs a facelift and an influx of talent. The Titans’ new GM has a few ways he can go about it.

Carthon could decide to rip the band-aid off and go into a full rebuild, or he could attempt a quick fix so the Titans can get back to being a legitimate contender again as soon as next season.

This article is going to discuss a few ways I believe the Titans could go should they decide on the latter over these next few months.

Before we get started, we should mention that every potential option listed in the article was written under the assumption that they become available either through trade or free agency.

There’s still a chance that certain players get franchise tagged and/or extended, which would then take them off the open market.

With all that said, let’s take a closer look at four things Carthon could do to fix the Titans’ woeful offense.

Make the obvious cuts and restructure/extend any contracts needed

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

The first thing the Titans need to do is cut ties with several players with sizable contracts in order to get themselves under the salary cap.

Per Over the Cap, if the Titans were to cut Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods, Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham, Randy Bullock, and Jamarco Jones, they would free up nearly $50 million.

However, $23 million of that would go toward getting under the salary cap, leaving roughly $27 million to work with. That should be enough to make a few notable additions if the Titans choose to do so.

Tennessee could also explore the option of restructuring and/or extending certain players to gain even more cap space for the 2023 season.

The first name that comes to mind is quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The team could either restructure his contract to lower his $36.6 million cap hit or do a short extension that creates a reasonable out in 2024 as well.

Doing this will also allow the Titans to make even more additions so they can try and make one final run at a championship with Derrick Henry under contract and in his 20s.

Sign OT Mike McGlinchey

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The first tall task at hand when it comes to fixing the Titans’ offense needs to be the offensive line. Tennessee was an absolute disaster upfront in 2022.

One name that stands out after the hiring of Carthon is 49ers offensive tackle, Mike McGlinchey.

According to Spotrac, McGlinchey’s market value is expected to be around $10 million per year. That’s a very reasonable number for a competent lineman who also has ties to the front office.

You could then move Nicholas Petit-Frere to guard and let him develop there for an entire offseason. If not, allow to him fill the swing-tackle role going forward.

I personally think there’s enough there to warrant keeping him as a starter, but I also think it’s fair to say the team can’t turn down an obvious upgrade such as McGlinchey.

According to Pro Football Focus, Petit-Frere ranked in the top 25 of both penalties (eight) and sacks allowed (five). The former Buckeye also failed to reach a grade of at least 60 in run-blocking (57) or pass-blocking (50), while his overall grade came in at just 52.3

Also, I would at least look into trying to keep Nate Davis if possible, but if I had to choose just one, I’m picking the above average right tackle over the above average right guard every day of the week.

Trade Day 2 pick for DHop or acquire another high-quality WR

Syndication: The Tennessean

This is another move I emphatically believe they should make if they are in fact still trying to take advantage of the prime years of their generational talent at running back.

To say the Titans need an influx of talent out wide would be a massive understatement. Tennessee’s passing offense was incapable of adequately operating unless their rookie wideout was on the field for them.

The Titans desperately need to get another alpha opposite of Burks to truly maximize the potential of this offense. The obvious big name to chase would be DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins produced 717 receiving yards and three touchdowns despite missing nearly half the season with a PED suspension and a knee injury. There’s some debate about how injured Hopkins really was for the two meaningless games he missed at the end of the season, though.

In the nine games that he played, the former AFC South star accounted for at least 60 receiving yards in seven outings, three of which he eclipsed double-digit catches and over 95 yards.

Hopkins’ mere presence would also provide a massive boost toward Burks’ development.

Not only would the former Razorback get to learn from one of the very best of this era, but the attention Hopkins draws on every play would, in all likelihood, allow Burks to thrive in the No. 2 role.

This would be the type of move that allows the team to go for it in what is the final year of Henry’s deal, and the final year of his 20s, as opposed to wasting another year like they did this season.

The obvious risk in all this is the fact that the veteran wideout is already on the wrong side of 30 and may require an extension. Even without the extension, here’s a look at Hopkins’ cap hits the next two years.

$19.45M (2023)

$14.915M (2024)

Depending on how a potential contract extension or even restructure is done, the Titans could lower Hopkins’ 2023 cap hit.

Given the recent suspension, his age, and contract number, it’s hard to imagine Hopkins going for anything more than a Day 2 pick these days.

If that’s the case, Tennessee should jump all over this rare opportunity to get a superstar wide receiver in its building that is still playing at a high level.

Hopkins is obviously the dream target, but truthfully, any above-average wide receiver that’s capable of at least filling the No. 2 role would suffice.

There are likely going to be several names that pop up on the trade block, as there always are, and the Titans need to strike whenever they see one that truly makes sense for them if they don’t wanna go the Hopkins route.

This upcoming draft isn’t as receiver-heavy as previous years, so this may be the perfect time to go with a veteran addition with a day 2 pick instead of banking on another rookie.

Draft best LT available at No. 11

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Lastly, with their first-round selection, the Titans go ahead and select their franchise left tackle of the present and future. My preferences would be either Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. or Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski.

Both linemen are the type of prospects that you could plug and play for the next decade, and at least one of the two should be available at pick No. 11.

Johnson Jr. is an athletic blocker that would thrive in an offense that allows him to use his physical traits to his advantage. Skoronski, on the other hand, is a technician that is arguably one of the safest picks in the draft.

The real debate for the Northwestern product comes with trying to decide his ideal position at the NFL level, but his tape shows that he will likely thrive wherever his future team wants him.

If the Titans can add either tackle and sign a starting O-lineman in free agency, while also trading for a starting receiver such as Hopkins, this offense will go from a lifeless and uninspiring group to one of the more intriguing units in football.