Lisa Marie Presley's Loved Ones — Priscilla, Daughters, Austin Butler and More — Attend Memorial
Billy Corgan and Axl Rose are also scheduled to pay tribute to the singer-songwriter, who died on Jan. 12 at age 54, during the program at Graceland Lisa Marie Presley's fans and loved ones gathered at Elvis Presley's home at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, for the late singer's memorial on Sunday morning. Ahead of the program, during which her mother Priscilla Presley, daughter Riley Keough, Axl Rose and more will celebrate her life, Lisa Marie's family and friends were seen embracing at the service. Elvis star Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber arrived...
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Sit Second Row at Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland Memorial Service
A service in celebration of Lisa Marie Presley's life was held at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were in attendance for a memorial service at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday to celebrate the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died at 54 on Jan. 12. The Elvis star, 31, and model, 21, sat behind the Presley family — Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla Presley, daughter Riley Keough, half-brother Navarone Garcia, ex-husband Michael Lockwood, their 14-year-old daughter Finley and late son Benjamin's girlfriend Diana...
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older
New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech
Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share First Photo of New Baby Daughter
Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared the first photo of their new baby daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen wrote. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," she continued. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."
It’s a Girl! Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Welcome Baby Named Esti Maxine Stephens
It’s a … ! Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend revealed the sex and the name of their rainbow baby, whom she gave birth to on January 13. "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy announced via Instagram on Thursday, January 19. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy...
Newly Engaged Cher Shows Off Diamond Ring On Date Night With Fiancé Alexander 'AE' Edwards Despite Concern From Friends
Newly engaged Cher flaunted her new diamond ring from fiancé Alexander "AE" Edwards during a night out on the town, despite concerns from her inner circle over the eyebrow-raising relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned. Cher shocked fans when she shared a snap of a blinding diamond ring from the music producer, 36, on Christmas Eve. However, sources told RadarOnline.com that those in the 76-year-old's inner circle aren't on board with the fast-paced romance. Her friends' concern appeared to be the last thing on Cher's mind when she and her new fiancé were spotted in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The lovebirds...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Wears Two-Toned Dress on the Red Carpet with Husband Michael Douglas
The actress showed off a gold-and-black ensemble for her attendance at the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash Thursday night Catherine Zeta-Jones shone — literally — on the red carpet Thursday night at the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash in Santa Monica, Calif. Walking the red carpet with husband Michael Douglas by her side, the 53-year-old actress showed off a striking formal gown in a glamorous black-and-gold color combination. The dress featured a sleek, figure-skimming black skirt with a metallic plunging bodice, which Zeta-Jones set off with chandelier earrings, a bracelet,...
Tom Hanks says his ideal ‘last meal’ would include the famous ‘Tom Cruise cake’
This week, Tom Hanks paid quite a compliment to Tom Cruise, but it wasn't about his acting chops — it was about his taste in cake. On Jan. 19, Mythical Kitchen’s YouTube series "Last Meals" had its most high-wattage guest to date on the program: Tom Hanks. At the start of the interview with host and chef Josh Scherer, Hanks outlines his preferred last meal, and it includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert and even two sodas, for good measure.
Tori Spelling shares that 3 of her kids have been hospitalized in 2 weeks
Tori Spelling brought two more of her children to the hospital this week, marking her third visit in the last two weeks. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star shared an Instagram story on Friday, Jan. 20, of her 15-year-old son Liam McDermott's wrist with a hospital band. Over the photo, she wrote that she spent the morning with her youngest at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, before returning to the emergency room for Liam by the evening. Last week, Spelling's 14-year-old daughter Stella was also hospitalized.
'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Shares Emotional Moment With Son
Ree Drumond has an empty nest. The Pioneer Woman star got emotional on social media earlier this month as she sent her youngest son Todd off to college, Drummond documenting the milestone on Instagram as she shared a hug with Todd as he prepared to continue his educational career at the University of South Dakota, where he will continue his football career with the Coyotes.
For her 77th birthday, Dolly Parton gave her fans a gift
Dolly Parton celebrated her 77th birthday on Thursday and told fans she didn't want to get anything for her big day — she wanted to give. She said the gift to her fans is a song that came to her in a dream."I've got a song that I'm dropping today on my birthday. It's a song that kind of came to me in a dream and I felt like it was worth putting out there, something special. Well, it's special to me," she said in an Instagram video. "I had a dream about God standing on a mountain looking down on...
Jane Fonda Layers Up in All Black & Boots to Talk About ’80 for Brady’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ With Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno & Sally Field
Jane Fonda stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in an all-black getup. She accompanied her friends and “80 for Brady” castmates Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field to talk about how they met and worked together on the movie with Tom Brady. Fonda also talked about being arrested at various climate change protests and Moreno being friends with Marshawn Lynch and Ludacris. The actress arrived at ABC’s late-night talk show wearing a layered look. Fonda kept it cozy in a collarless velvet blazer that she coupled with simple black trousers. On top, she opted for an oversized buttoned, quilted...
New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Troy Meyer Is Lady Gaga-Approved
New Jeopardy! champion Troy Meyer has multiple celebrity connections, not the least of which is a compliment from Lady Gaga. In the January 20 episode of the syndicated game show, Meyer revealed that he got to meet Gaga in her dressing room after a concert. And according to Meyer, the pop star pointed at him and said, “You! You have great style!”
Peta Murgatroyd wishes husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy happy birthday in sweet post
Peta Murgatroyd celebrates her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy on his birthday.
Why Jeopardy Host Ken Jennings Doesn’t Talk Much To The Contestants, According To A Former Champion
A recent Jeopardy! super-champ revealed the reason that host Ken Jennings doesn't talk much to the contestants.
Are Bumpit Hairstyles Making A Comeback?
Growing up in the South, you repeatedly hear the saying, “the higher the hair, the closer to heaven.” Now, does teased hair really relate to scripture? Not particularly. Did I still believe it? Perhaps a little. From the sky-high bouffants of the 1960s—with teased-high hair icons like Priscilla Presley and Jackie Kennedy—to the pinned bang poufs of the 2000s, big hair has always been a trend that comes back around. Last year, velcro rollers were the hottest “new” thing to pop back up on the hair scene. For many Southern women, they never went out of style in the first place.
