During a Dec, 19 inspection, Oasis Wine, Spirits and Groceries at 1401 Buchanan St. in Des Moines was cited for 13 violations, including moldy food and a cockroach infestation. (Photo via Google Earth) State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO