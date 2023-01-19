Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Virginia man in custody on multiple charges after lengthy police pursuit
A Winchester man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement in a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. John P. Scaperotto, 44, of Winchester, was apprehended in Frederick County in the Thursday morning incident, which began, according to Virginia State Police, with the attempt of a state trooper to initiate a traffic stop at 8:10 a.m. on Route 37 in Frederick County.
local21news.com
Four allegedly spray doe urine on woman in Walmart parking lot in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested four individuals who they say sprayed urine on a woman as they drove by her in a Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Gettysburg, the incident happened on Jan. 8 at 6:26 p.m. at a Walmart on 1270 York Rd.
Metro News
Berkeley prosecutor to seek special prosecutor in connection with traffic crash involving sheriff’s daughter
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County Prosecutor Catie Wilkes Delligatti says she’ll ask that a special prosecutor be appointed to review the traffic crash involving Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon’s daughter earlier this month. Responding to a request for comment from MetroNews affiliate WEPM in Martinsburg, Delligatti said...
Manassas Police looking for fugitive wanted for abduction
According to police, 20-year-old Thomas Lynwood Brown is wanted for two counts of abduction, two counts of grand larceny, hit and run, unlawful entry and violation of a protective order.
theriver953.com
Suspect wanted in W.VA. apprehended in Leesburg
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a suspect involved with two armed robberies in Martinsburg and Falling Waters West Virginia. Prieb is also facing 2 counts of failing to registering as a sex offender in Leesburg and was arrested by Virginia State Police on January 13.
theriver953.com
FRPD reports the search for a suspect
The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) reports the search for Xavier Davonne Roy. Roy has been known to frequent the South Shenandoah Avenue Kendrick Lane area of Front Royal. Roy is a black male standing 5 feet 9inches tall with brown hair and eyes. A picture of Roy is found...
theriver953.com
VSP arrest a Winchester man after a high speed chase
Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Information Officer Sergeant Brent Coffey reports by email the arrest of a Winchester man after a high speed chase. John P. Scaperotto of Winchester is facing several charges after the chase through Frederick County just past 8 a.m. Jan. 19. VSP initiated a traffic stop...
local21news.com
PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
WGAL
Route 15 now open following crash
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
Metro News
Berkeley County sheriff responds to scrutiny after daughter’s traffic accident
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon is responding to questions about how he responded following his daughter’s Jan. 6 car crash on Cemetery Road outside of Martinsburg. Portions of a Snapchat video posted on Facebook reportedly show Carrie Harmon, 22, the night of the accident expressing...
Two teenagers injured in Woodbridge shooting
Two Prince William County teenagers, including a 17-year-old juvenile, were injured in a shooting in Woodbridge on Wednesday night.
deltanews.tv
Carroll County Armed Robbery
Three men, including a father and son, are in police custody after an armed robbery and fight between one suspect and an off-duty game warden. More details are in the story.
theriver953.com
WPD investigates shots fired in the city
Winchester Police Department’s (WPD) Captain Frank Myrtle confirms by email the investigation of shots fired in the city. The WPD received several 911 calls reporting what appeared to be gunfire in the Roberts Street area close to 11 p.m. Jan. 17. Officers began canvassing the neighbors in the area...
Gunman Gets Maximum Sentence For Killing Two Fairfax High School Classmates
A Northern Virginia man who was found guilty of killing two teens at a Springfield home in 2021 has received the maximum sentence, much to the chagrin of some in the community.Zachary Burkard, now 20, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitted to shooting South County High School class…
Police: Missing man killed during drug deal dispute in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department is continuing to investigate after a missing man was revealed to have allegedly been murdered by two suspects during a drug deal in Woodbridge.
Rockville man dead, another man hurt after head-on collision in Urbana
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man who was passing traffic across a double yellow line died after his car hit another car head-on, hurting the other driver. Troopers were at Fingerbroad Road (MD Route 80), east of Park Mills Road in Urbana around 10:50 p.m. Friday after they […]
wfmd.com
One Dead, One Injured From Head-On Collision Friday Night
The roadway was shut down for two hours. Frederick, Md (KM) The investigation continues into a fatal head-on collision Friday night in Frederick County. Maryland State Police say at around 10:48 PM, troopers responded to Fingerboard Road (Md. 80) just east of Park Mills Road in Urbana for a crash. Witnesses told State Police that a black Dodge Charter was passing vehicles along Fingerboard on the double yellow lines. The Charger struck a Toyota Camry head on.
Maryland man arrested for supplying cocaine, crack to the Culpeper area
A Maryland man who was a "significant supplier" of cocaine in Culpeper has been arrested after a two-month investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.
Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)
A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to lose out the week.In Kensington, Albert Einstein High School was placed on lockdown shortly before 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 following a report of a weapon on campus.Officials said that members of the Montgomery County Department…
wfmd.com
Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
