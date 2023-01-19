Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?Ted RiversMaryland State
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Related
Wbaltv.com
New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week
BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
mocoshow.com
Chef Tony’s at Amalfi “Quietly” Opened on Thursday
In November we let you know that longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville was bought by the owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda. The restaurant, now known as Chef Tony’s at Amalfi, has “quietly” reopened, according to a social media post by the restaurant.
mocoshow.com
Opening Information for Grandma’s Ice Cream and Waffles
Grandma’s Ice Cream and Waffles at 389 E. Gude Dr in Rockville, next to the former Branded 72/O’Brien’s restaurant space, has announced it will be opening this Monday, January 23. Grandma’s is being opened by the same owners as the “Grandma Kona’s” Kona Ice franchise in Gaithersburg/Germantown. Full statement, as well as a $1 coupon, below:
baltimorefishbowl.com
Fells Point has a new hot spot: Prima Dopo
Fells Point has welcomed a new addition to its collection of hot spots with the Prima Dopo Cucina and Cocktail House. The restaurant, which opened its doors just weeks ago at 1724 Thames St., offers Italian-inspired cuisine with an emphasis on house-made dishes and hand-crafted cocktails. “Prima dopo” which means...
Bay Net
Mom Reveals $100,000 Winner During After-Dinner Scratch-Off Fun
EDGEWATER, Md. – A scratch-off loving family in Anne Arundel County got a $100,000 surprise recently during an after-dinner instant ticket play session. The mom, who buys games regularly and shares the batch with her husband and adult son, had a confession to make after the scratching got under way. She had played a Six Figures instant ticket earlier and wanted them to take a look at it.
One-Eyed Mike's to go on the auction block
BALTIMORE -- A staple restaurant and bar in Fells Point is hitting the auction block.In a post on Facebook, Akbar Vaiya, the owner of One-Eyed Mike's announced that he intended to sell his restaurant— and did not make the decision to sell it lightly. Vaiya expressed gratitude to the restaurant's Grand Marnier members and said restaurant staff looked forward to seeing nearly all of its 3,500 Cordon Rouge members in the weeks leading up to the auction, which takes place next month. "It is my hope that the next owner will continue to grow our Grand Marnier Club and enjoy the culture that comes along with it," the owner said in a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page.The restaurant will remain open for the next few months under the direction of the same staff—even after the close of the auction, Vaiya said.
Dancer Found Dead In DC Was Working Toward Food Truck Launch
A man who brightened the lives of those around him with his physics-defying dance moves and scrumptious vegan food had high hopes for his future before he was found dead on New Year's Day in Washington, DC at the age of 27. The DMV community is rallying around the friends...
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Montgomery | Shopping mall in Maryland
Westfield Montgomery is an upscale shopping center located in Bethesda, Maryland, on Democracy Boulevard near Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway. The mall opened in March 1968, with three anchor stores and 58 small stores. The first anchors were the Hecht Company, Garfinckel's, and Sears. One of the small stores was the Bond Stores outlet. In the mid-1970s expansion, $4.5 million was spent on 155,000 square feet for the Woodward & Lothrop store and 60,000 square feet to build 40 additional stores. In the October 1991 renovation, Nordstrom and Crate & Barrel stores entered the mall.
mymcmedia.org
It’s Opening Night for County’s First Full-Time Comedy Club
As of Friday, Montgomery County has its first ever full-time comedy club. Give a Hoot in Gaithersburg held a grand opening ceremony — including County Council president Evan Glass and Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles — Friday afternoon, hours before opening night. Give a Hoot is unique in that it...
Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services store gets upgrade
ROCKVILLE, Md. — One of the oldest and busiest Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) stores in Montgomery County is re-opening after getting an upgrade. Montgomery County's Department of Alcohol Beverage Services is set to re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, "Oak Barrel & Vine," at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 27.
foxbaltimore.com
INFLATION FRUSTRATION | 7 months later, here's what $20 buys at the grocery store
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The annual inflation rate for 2022 was 6.5 %, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which makes buying the things people need more expensive. In June 2022, we sent our interns to four area grocery stores to see how much they could buy for $20. We went back this past week to see how far $20 would go now.
Wbaltv.com
Bel Air Athletic Club's operator responds to 11 News amid impending closing
BEL AIR, Md. — The operator of a decades-old athletic center that will soon close responded to 11 News about its business. Video above: Bel Air Athletic Club to close permanently in February (Jan. 18, 2023) The Bel Air Athletic Club said it must close permanently on Feb. 16.
WTOP
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
baltimorefishbowl.com
With egg prices high, Baltimore shoppers do without and stores still profit
With egg prices continuing to push $6 a dozen throughout the Baltimore region this week, consumers are starting to avoid the incredible, edible expense. “We just couldn’t afford them,” said H.B. Graham, an Elkridge resident shopping at Aldi’s on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore this week. “They’re definitely...
progressivegrocer.com
Giant Food's Newest Maryland Store Touts Upgraded Amenities, Departments
Giant Food will open its newest store on Jan. 20 in Crofton, Md., which will feature the regional grocer’s upgraded amenities and departments. Located at 1649 Crofton Center, the 56,000-square-foot store offers expanded natural and organic selections, an extensive gourmet cheese section, full-service meat and seafood departments, and a wide variety of prepared food offerings, including made-in-house fresh sushi and smoked meats. Additional amenities include a Starbucks café and a full-service floral department.
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor says Edmondson Village shooting is 'symptom of what's going on around the city'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Community members and leaders came together Thursday for a Town Hall meeting, seeking out answers and solutions after the Edmondson Village shooting. Many had questions for City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett. However, Burnett was not in the meeting, and sent a representative instead. Baltimore City State's Attorney...
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
baltimorefishbowl.com
Largest Great Wolf Lodge in nation is about to slide Perryville onto the map
On the banks of the Susquehanna River, the town of Perryville is home to a veteran’s hospital and a casino, and attracts history buffs learning more about the town’s role in the American Revolution and Civil War. For the most part, though, when you think of this Cecil County community, you don’t think of resort-style family fun.
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Giant will be opening its newest Maryland grocery store location in Crofton, according to a press release from the company.
domino
This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Even before Jen Levy first stepped inside her Baltimore home back in November 2020, she knew it could be the one. “My mom got to the open house 10 minutes before me. She meets me on the front porch and she’s like: This is the house,” recalls Jen, a producer at Sundown Studio, a design and production company for retail interiors and pop-ups. As she opened the front door, there it was—the sign: white floors, just like the ones she had painted in her former Brooklyn apartment. “It felt like home already,” says Jen.
Comments / 3