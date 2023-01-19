ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severna Park, MD

Wbaltv.com

New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week

BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Chef Tony’s at Amalfi “Quietly” Opened on Thursday

In November we let you know that longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville was bought by the owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda. The restaurant, now known as Chef Tony’s at Amalfi, has “quietly” reopened, according to a social media post by the restaurant.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Opening Information for Grandma’s Ice Cream and Waffles

Grandma’s Ice Cream and Waffles at 389 E. Gude Dr in Rockville, next to the former Branded 72/O’Brien’s restaurant space, has announced it will be opening this Monday, January 23. Grandma’s is being opened by the same owners as the “Grandma Kona’s” Kona Ice franchise in Gaithersburg/Germantown. Full statement, as well as a $1 coupon, below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Fells Point has a new hot spot: Prima Dopo

Fells Point has welcomed a new addition to its collection of hot spots with the Prima Dopo Cucina and Cocktail House. The restaurant, which opened its doors just weeks ago at 1724 Thames St., offers Italian-inspired cuisine with an emphasis on house-made dishes and hand-crafted cocktails. “Prima dopo” which means...
Bay Net

Mom Reveals $100,000 Winner During After-Dinner Scratch-Off Fun

EDGEWATER, Md. – A scratch-off loving family in Anne Arundel County got a $100,000 surprise recently during an after-dinner instant ticket play session. The mom, who buys games regularly and shares the batch with her husband and adult son, had a confession to make after the scratching got under way. She had played a Six Figures instant ticket earlier and wanted them to take a look at it.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

One-Eyed Mike's to go on the auction block

BALTIMORE -- A staple restaurant and bar in Fells Point is hitting the auction block.In a post on Facebook, Akbar Vaiya, the owner of One-Eyed Mike's announced that he intended to sell his restaurant— and did not make the decision to sell it lightly.  Vaiya expressed gratitude to the restaurant's Grand Marnier members and said restaurant staff looked forward to seeing nearly all of its 3,500 Cordon Rouge members in the weeks leading up to the auction, which takes place next month. "It is my hope that the next owner will continue to grow our Grand Marnier Club and enjoy the culture that comes along with it," the owner said in a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page.The restaurant will remain open for the next few months under the direction of the same staff—even after the close of the auction, Vaiya said.
BALTIMORE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Westfield Montgomery | Shopping mall in Maryland

Westfield Montgomery is an upscale shopping center located in Bethesda, Maryland, on Democracy Boulevard near Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway. The mall opened in March 1968, with three anchor stores and 58 small stores. The first anchors were the Hecht Company, Garfinckel's, and Sears. One of the small stores was the Bond Stores outlet. In the mid-1970s expansion, $4.5 million was spent on 155,000 square feet for the Woodward & Lothrop store and 60,000 square feet to build 40 additional stores. In the October 1991 renovation, Nordstrom and Crate & Barrel stores entered the mall.
BETHESDA, MD
mymcmedia.org

It’s Opening Night for County’s First Full-Time Comedy Club

As of Friday, Montgomery County has its first ever full-time comedy club. Give a Hoot in Gaithersburg held a grand opening ceremony — including County Council president Evan Glass and Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles — Friday afternoon, hours before opening night. Give a Hoot is unique in that it...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services store gets upgrade

ROCKVILLE, Md. — One of the oldest and busiest Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) stores in Montgomery County is re-opening after getting an upgrade. Montgomery County's Department of Alcohol Beverage Services is set to re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, "Oak Barrel & Vine," at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 27.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters

Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
BOWIE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

With egg prices high, Baltimore shoppers do without and stores still profit

With egg prices continuing to push $6 a dozen throughout the Baltimore region this week, consumers are starting to avoid the incredible, edible expense. “We just couldn’t afford them,” said H.B. Graham, an Elkridge resident shopping at Aldi’s on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore this week. “They’re definitely...
BALTIMORE, MD
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Food's Newest Maryland Store Touts Upgraded Amenities, Departments

Giant Food will open its newest store on Jan. 20 in Crofton, Md., which will feature the regional grocer’s upgraded amenities and departments. Located at 1649 Crofton Center, the 56,000-square-foot store offers expanded natural and organic selections, an extensive gourmet cheese section, full-service meat and seafood departments, and a wide variety of prepared food offerings, including made-in-house fresh sushi and smoked meats. Additional amenities include a Starbucks café and a full-service floral department.
CROFTON, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Largest Great Wolf Lodge in nation is about to slide Perryville onto the map

On the banks of the Susquehanna River, the town of Perryville is home to a veteran’s hospital and a casino, and attracts history buffs learning more about the town’s role in the American Revolution and Civil War. For the most part, though, when you think of this Cecil County community, you don’t think of resort-style family fun.
PERRYVILLE, MD
domino

This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Even before Jen Levy first stepped inside her Baltimore home back in November 2020, she knew it could be the one. “My mom got to the open house 10 minutes before me. She meets me on the front porch and she’s like: This is the house,” recalls Jen, a producer at Sundown Studio, a design and production company for retail interiors and pop-ups. As she opened the front door, there it was—the sign: white floors, just like the ones she had painted in her former Brooklyn apartment. “It felt like home already,” says Jen.
BALTIMORE, MD

