Consumer packaged goods giant Procter & Gamble said it has no plans to change strategy as it continues to work through a difficult cost and operating environment. This, as the Cincinnati-based maker of Tide, Bounty, Pampers, Gillette and dozens of other household brands told investors its fiscal second quarter organic sales grew 5% for the three months ending Dec. 31 and that the belt-tightening changes adopted by many consumers had stabilized.

