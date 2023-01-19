Read full article on original website
Digital-First Lab-Grown Diamond Retailer Vrai Brings Brand to Bergdorf, Saks and Beyond
Lab-grown diamonds are gaining ground with consumers and retailers as sustainability meets luxury online and in-store. If there’s one brand to watch, it’s VRAI (pronounced “vray” meaning “true” in French), which distills diamonds from carbon atomized in a plasma reactor and grows them into jewelry-grade gems. VRAI was acquired by Diamond Foundry in 2016 and operates as its own brand.
UK’s Hotel Chocolat Defies Retail Slump, Will Open 50 New Stores
Hotel Chocolat said focusing on “quality over quantity” paid off during the holiday shopping season. The British omnichannel retailer of luxury chocolates and gifts said in a trading update that its comparable store sales in the United Kingdom rose 10% during the nine weeks ending Dec. 25. It...
Holiday Shopping Numbers Fall Short of NRF Forecast
The National Retail Federation says 2022 holiday sales grew 5.3%, missing an earlier forecast. That was due to ongoing inflation and steep interest rates, the federation said in a news release Wednesday (Jan. 18), while announcing that sales for the year met the group’s expectations. “The pace of spending...
Chord Announces $15M Series A as D2C Brands Prioritize Data
Chord is bringing in funds by the millions as D2C companies seek sharper data insights. The New York-based startup, which offers more financially accessible data collection and insights for eCommerce companies, announced Wednesday (Jan. 18) that it has raised $15 million in its Series A funding round, a testament to the demand for better analytics tools for digital brands.
Procter & Gamble Sees No Shift in Consumers’ Private Label Trade-Down
Consumer packaged goods giant Procter & Gamble said it has no plans to change strategy as it continues to work through a difficult cost and operating environment. This, as the Cincinnati-based maker of Tide, Bounty, Pampers, Gillette and dozens of other household brands told investors its fiscal second quarter organic sales grew 5% for the three months ending Dec. 31 and that the belt-tightening changes adopted by many consumers had stabilized.
Report: Apple Plans New Push Into Smart Home Market
Apple is reportedly developing devices to upset Amazon and Google’s smart home dominance. These new devices would include new displays and a faster TV top box, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday (Jan. 18), citing sources familiar with the company’s plans. The push will begin with a tablet — able...
Jamba Says Robotic Smoothie Kiosks Draw Repeat Customers
As efficiency-seeking restaurants test out automated technologies, Jamba is seeing its robotic kiosks prove promising. In an interview with PYMNTS, Geoff Henry, president of the chain known for its smoothies and juices, among other items, spoke to the progress of the brand’s partnership with autonomous robotic food service kiosk creator Blendid to create automated smoothie shops, noting positive responses from consumers who have tried it.
PayPal and Small Business Founders on the Power of Saying No
Never dismiss inspiration, planning, partners and a little luck when running a small business. That’s one takeaway from an engaging episode of PYMNTS SMB-TV featuring Stephanie Leshney and Tyler Leshney, president and “chief paternal officer,” respectively, of kid’s playtime bath products brand Dabble & Dollop. Joining the conversation hosted by PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was Ed Hallett, senior director of SMB Solutions at PayPal — a key part of this story.
B2Bs Seek Painless Month-End Account Reconciliation Without Painful Integration
Seamless collaboration among ecosystem partners after underdoing operational modernizations is critical to successful B2B transactions. This, as businesses are increasingly setting up next-generation payment networks and optimizing their internal systems to tackle historical problems around billing and invoice reconciliation frictions. PYMNTS research in the “One-Stop Bill Pay Playbook” finds that...
Fast Fashion’s Hot New Player Shein Not Immune to Economic Strife
Shein is reportedly considering a funding round that would lower its market valuation by a third. The Financial Times (FT) reported Wednesday (Jan. 18) that the deal to raise $3 billion would cut the online, fast-fashion retailer’s market cap to $64 billion after it was valued at $100 billion in an April funding round.
Groceries Keep Deliveroo Customers Coming Back as Restaurant Takeout Slips
Rising prices have negatively impacted Deliveroo shoppers’ loyalty, but expanded grocery options are driving frequency. The United Kingdom-based food delivery service shared on a call with analysts Thursday (Jan. 19) discussing its fourth-quarter financial results that it likely has already seen the worst of inflation’s impact on customer habits.
eGrocery Expands in the UK Even as Basket Sizes Shrink
This week in grocery, Ocado sees consumers cutting items from their list as competitors digitize. United Kingdom online grocer Ocado Retail, a joint venture between grocery technology company Ocado Group and British retailer Marks & Spencer, noted record high sales over this past holiday season. “We finished 2022 in a...
Streaming No Sure Bet in Europe Despite Netflix EMEA Growth
Netflix now has more subscribers in the EMEA region than in the U.S. and Canada. The latest figures from Netflix’s Q4 earnings reveal that in the final quarter of 2022, the company had 76.73 million paying subscribers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) compared to 74.3 million in the U.S. and Canada (UCAN).
Notch Raises $10M to Help Restaurants Go Digital
Notch has raised $10 million in its efforts to help the hospitality sector go digital. The company, which makes software for the food service industry, announced the funding — led by investment platform Portage — in a news release Thursday (Jan. 18). It comes as the restaurant industry is stepping up its efforts to drive digitization.
'Walmart Business' Takes on Amazon With New B2B Procurement Website
Walmart has unveiled a business-to-business procurement website in its latest bid to compete with Amazon. Launched Friday (Jan. 20), Walmart Business is an eCommerce site and “customer experience” aimed at Walmart’s small and medium-sized business (SMB) and nonprofit customers. “Our focus is to remove complexity in purchasing,...
Grocery Shoppers Buy Fewer Items but Maintain Quality Amid Inflation
Price-sensitive grocery shoppers are likelier to reduce the number of items purchased than sacrifice quality. United Kingdom online grocer Ocado Retail, a joint venture between grocery technology company Ocado Group and British retailer Marks & Spencer, noted record high sales over this past holiday season. Yet, despite this bump, average basket value was down 1.3% year over year, with the number of items per basket declining.
Auto-Renewal Warnings Drive More Subscription Firms to Data-Based LTV Strategies
Subscription businesses must do a better job of locking in loyalty and rely less on tactics like auto-renewals that regulators dislike. This, as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a stern warning to subscription merchants in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release that opened with a swipe at “dark patterns and other tricks used by companies to confuse and deceive consumers enrolled in subscription services.”
Upstart Offers Tools to Promote ‘Omnichannel Car Buying’
Upstart is updating its auto retail platform to help dealers offer a simpler buying experience. The artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace announced the new applications in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release. It’s part of a larger digital evolution for the car-buying experience as consumers struggle to find affordable automobiles.
Restaurants Are Closing the Digital Ordering Gap With Gen Z
Restaurants’ efforts to attract Generation Z to their digital channels appear to be paying off. Restaurants and their tech partners have been working hard throughout the past year to drive digital adoption with zoomers. For instance, United States’ leading restaurant aggregator DoorDash announced in April the launch of DashPass...
US Retailers See Real-Time Payments as Crucial to Customer Experience
New research finds U.S. retailers are planning real-time payments (RTP) advancements to optimize customer experience. That’s according to “The Instant Payments Transformation Guide,” a 2023 PYMNTS report done in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which shows that 32.5% retailers are planning to add RTP capabilities to their checkout experience in the near future.
