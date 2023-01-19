Little Rock School District considering looking outside U.S. to fill open teaching positions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As school districts across the state continue to combat the teacher shortage, the Little Rock School District is considering looking outside the country.

The LRSD currently has about a dozen teaching positions that have been open all year long. Superintendent Dr. Jermall Wright said about eight of those are special education, then a couple math and a couple science positions.

Dr. Wright said those positions are tough to fill, so he is proposing partnering with the International Alliance Group which gives the district access to a group of teachers from other countries.

“We’re looking for this to be a strategy again to address those content areas those hard to fill areas we’ve just been unsuccessful at serving. So this isn’t going to minimize opportunities for anyone else,” Dr. Wright said.

He said this would be just another resource to make sure all students get the quality teaching they need.

“The magic in the classroom happens between the teacher and the student and so we need to make sure every student in our district has a teacher to be able to provide them with an adequate and high-quality education that all of our students deserve,” Dr. Wright said.

The next school board meeting is next Thursday, Jan. 26. Wright expects to continue conversations then hopefully put it to a vote.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.