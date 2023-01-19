ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock School District considering looking outside U.S. to fill open teaching positions

By Claire Kreuz
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0on48C_0kK9nI0i00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As school districts across the state continue to combat the teacher shortage, the Little Rock School District is considering looking outside the country.

The LRSD currently has about a dozen teaching positions that have been open all year long. Superintendent Dr. Jermall Wright said about eight of those are special education, then a couple math and a couple science positions.

Arkansas school districts make shifts in adapting to teacher shortage

Dr. Wright said those positions are tough to fill, so he is proposing partnering with the International Alliance Group which gives the district access to a group of teachers from other countries.

“We’re looking for this to be a strategy again to address those content areas those hard to fill areas we’ve just been unsuccessful at serving. So this isn’t going to minimize opportunities for anyone else,” Dr. Wright said.

School districts across Arkansas struggle to find teachers to fill classrooms

He said this would be just another resource to make sure all students get the quality teaching they need.

“The magic in the classroom happens between the teacher and the student and so we need to make sure every student in our district has a teacher to be able to provide them with an adequate and high-quality education that all of our students deserve,” Dr. Wright said.

The next school board meeting is next Thursday, Jan. 26. Wright expects to continue conversations then hopefully put it to a vote.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

LRSD faces teacher shortage; considers hiring from outside the country

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock School District is exploring options to fill teacher vaccancies for the 2023-2024 school year through International Alliance Group (IAG). Dr. Jermall Wright, superintendent of Little Rock School District, said there are vacant positions in special education, math and science that have not been empty since the begining of the school year.
THV11

Water shutoff scheduled at Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water confirmed that a water shutoff is scheduled for the second time at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock. An official notice was issued to tenants by Central Arkansas Water (CAW) on January 9 stating that they will end water services at the complex on March 1, 2023, and have no plans to resume water services beyond that point in time.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Virus levels declining in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is still in the middle of virus season. However, some places are making it easier to test for those viruses and they are drive-thru. We've seen RSV, flu and COVID-19 hit Arkansans this virus season, and while it's not over, there is a reprieve.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Jefferson County Sheriff concerned over lack of food for inmates

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Back in September, we learned that Jefferson County adult and juvenile jails were running out of money and struggling to feed their inmates. According to Sheriff Lafayette Woods, after a lawsuit was settled between the sheriff's department and the Jefferson County Judge, the jail would receive enough money that would until the end of the last year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
KATV

Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas

Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy