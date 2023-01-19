ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

A major student-loan company just laid off over 500 employees due to lack of work from Biden's stalled debt relief

By Ayelet Sheffey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LltHs_0kK9nCiM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11W7hz_0kK9nCiM00

Getty Images

  • Student-loan company Nelnet just laid off over 500 employees.
  • The company confirmed the reason for the layoffs was due to lack of work from Biden's stalled debt relief.
  • Insider first reported in May 2022 that Nelnet laid off 150 employees due to the student-loan payment pause.

A major student-loan company just laid off over 500 of its employees — and blamed President Joe Biden's debt relief for it.

On Wednesday, Nelnet sent an email to 560 employees informing them that they were being laid off, an impacted employee told Insider. The company confirmed in a statement that 350 of those employees were hired in the past six months after Biden announced up to $20,000 in debt relief to help with what was expected to be high call volume as the relief was implemented and student-loan payments were turned back on.

But the debt relief has been blocked since October due to two conservative-backed lawsuits, and Biden extended the student-loan payment pause past December 31. It will now end 60 days after June 30, or 60 days after the lawsuits are resolved, whichever happens first. Nelnet said that the lack of work for those additional employees led to this decision.

"These decisions are never easy," Ben Kiser, Nelnet's executive director of corporate communications, said. "With the delay of federal student loan repayment through much of 2023, regrettably, it isn't feasible to maintain increased staffing levels for work that will remain on hold for a significant amount of time."

The 350 employees hired since August were given 60 days notice of their termination from the Nelnet Diversified Services (NDS) division, and the 210 other employees were laid off due to performance reasons.

"We will continue to actively search for opportunities within the organization to redeploy eligible associates, and we hope many will consider reapplying to join our NDS team when repayment does resume," Kiser said.

This is not the first time Nelnet has made layoffs during the student-loan payment pause. Insider first reported in May 2022 that Nelnet laid off about 150 employees, with the company writing in the email at the time that the student-loan payment pause has resulted in "limited work for certain teams."

"Although we've been able to redeploy hundreds of associates to other opportunities in the last several months as well as minimize unused capacity through voluntary time off, reduced hours, and voluntary leave of absence, unfortunately there are not enough opportunities for everyone, and we've had to make the difficult decision to right size our loan servicing teams," the email at the time said.

Insider spoke to two employees who were impacted by that first round of layoffs, and they described the abrupt decision as creating "mass panic."

"We just didn't know who was going to be next, and they weren't saying anything to us," a former employee said. "These people were being fired and removed without a word."

Other student-loan companies have not yet publicly confirmed any employment changes due to Biden's debt relief — but the industry will go through significant changes this year. The plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers is going to the Supreme Court on February 28 , and the Education Department has made clear that payments will resume this year, regardless of what the Court ultimately decides.

Along with transitioning millions of borrowers back into repayment, student-loan companies will also likely be tasked with implementing the range of reforms to targeted debt relief plans the department has put forth, including changes to income-driven repayment plans and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. An exact date for those reforms to go into place is not yet set, but it's likely to be a significant undertaking.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 113

another Indy user
3d ago

So this is what students pay for? Again this is ridiculous people are getting paid to administer loans students need to take to get a higher education. Everyone is making money off the backs of the lower to mid middle class students. Shameful!

Reply
52
Marc
3d ago

Guess they know how everyone that got laid off from building the wall and the keystone XL pipeline, and coal miners and frackers feel😂🤣

Reply(1)
26
Jennifer Gray
3d ago

The employees that were laid off because of the extra year of holds were only hired in August to begin with and are now trained to do the job they will be brought back in a few months to actually do. This whole article is just BS. Only 210 are being laid off for a whole 3 to 4 months the rest weren't laid off they were let go because of performance issues.

Reply(11)
19
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Ceebla Cuud

An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing

An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.
The Independent

Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring

Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
OpenClassActions.com

There's Just 9 Days Left to Get Money in The Nearly $500 Million T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement

A nearly $500 Million class action settlement has been agreed upon with T-Mobile. That makes this class action settlement the second largest data breach related class action settlement after Equifax's 2017 data breach settlement, which is accepting claims in an extended claim filings period through December 2024. The equifax class action allows claimants who were affected by a massive data breach to claim up to $20,000 in losses. While the total damages are estimated to exceed the class action settlement fund amount, there was substantial money on the table provided in the Equifax Class Action with at least $600,000,000 promised as payouts via an agreed settlement.
techvisibility.com

Biden cancels $10,one hundred thousand within the student loan obligations of these generating up to $125,100000 a-year

Pell readers gets twice as much debt settlement. Conservatives accused brand new chairman from overreach, however progressives got urged your to help you forgive more. Chairman Joe Biden told you Wednesday he would get exec action so you can cancel what is actually probably the biggest quantity of education loan financial obligation inside the history, satisfying a hope the guy generated towards strategy path at minimum a bit assuaging the fresh new progressive side regarding his cluster.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
AOL Corp

What happens to Social Security when you die?

The end of a person’s life doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their Social Security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone else even after the original recipient passes away. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an...
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

830K+
Followers
49K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy