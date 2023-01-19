Read full article on original website
In-place manufacturing method improves gas sensor capabilities, production time
When used as wearable medical devices, stretchy, flexible gas sensors can identify health conditions or issues by detecting oxygen or carbon dioxide levels in the breath or sweat. They also are useful for monitoring air quality in indoor or outdoor environments by detecting gas, biomolecules and chemicals. But manufacturing the devices, which are created using nanomaterials, can be a challenge.
A mixture of crops provides ecological benefits for agricultural landscapes, find researchers
There are often too few flowering plants in agricultural landscapes, which is one reason for the decline of pollinating insects. Researchers at the University of Göttingen have now investigated how a mixture of crops of fava beans (broad beans) and wheat affects the number of pollinating insects. They found that areas of mixed crops compared with areas of single crops are visited equally often by foraging bees. Their results were published in the journal Agriculture, Ecosystems & Environment.
Forests face fierce threats from multiple industries, not just agricultural expansion
Intact forests are important climate regulators and harbors of biodiversity, but they are rapidly disappearing. Agriculture is commonly considered to be the major culprit behind forest loss, but the authors of a new paper published on January 20 in the journal One Earth show that agriculture isn't solely to blame.
Carnivorous plants have turned to capturing mammal droppings
In a paper published today in the Annals of Botany, botanist Dr. Alastair Robinson, Manager Biodiversity Services at Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, and colleagues in Western Australia, Queensland, Malaysia, and Germany have shown that some Nepenthes (tropical pitcher plants) are capturing more nitrogen, and therefore nutrients, from mammal droppings as compared to those that capture insects.
What do oranges, coffee grounds and seaweed have in common? They outshine cotton in sustainable fashion
Ever considered the carbon footprint of manufacturing your favorite shirt?. The average cotton shirt produces 2.1 kilograms of carbon dioxide—but a polyester shirt produces over twice as much (5.5 kilograms). It might come as no surprise that the fashion industry is responsible for around 5% of global CO₂ emissions.
Viewpoint: In the Year of the Rabbit, spare a thought for all these wonderful endangered bunny species
What do you think when you hear the word "rabbit?" Does your mind conjure images of cartoon bunnies eating carrots? Or the fluffy tails and floppy ears of pet bunnies? Maybe you think about their incredible ability to reproduce. For many Australians, "rabbit" is synonymous with "pest" because of their...
How incorporation of water molecules into layered materials impacts ion storage capability
Investigating the interplay between the structure of water molecules that have been incorporated into layered materials such as clays and the configuration of ions in such materials has long proved a great experimental challenge. But researchers have now used a technique elsewhere commonly used to measure extremely tiny masses and molecular interactions at the nano level to observe these interactions for the first time.
Physicists demonstrate that coating bubbles with protein results in a highly stable contrast agent for medical use
Inspired by the bubbles bacteria create inside their cells, researchers developed a similar system by coating tiny gas vesicles with protein. The resulting bubbles are safe, highly stable, and function as contrast agent in medical applications. They could be used to diagnose, for example, cardiological issues, blood flow, and liver lesions.
Ripples in fabric of universe may reveal start of time
Scientists have advanced in discovering how to use ripples in space-time known as gravitational waves to peer back to the beginning of everything we know. The researchers say they can better understand the state of the cosmos shortly after the Big Bang by learning how these ripples in the fabric of the universe flow through planets and the gas between the galaxies.
Studying the feasibility of drones for collecting environmental data
Earth observation, also known as remote sensing, provides highly relevant information about the state and change of our planet every day via satellite data worldwide. The data can be used, for example, to gather information about heat islands in cities, droughts or the condition of forests. Earth observation is currently...
Soil organisms are essential for the maintenance of city parks and gardens, study shows
City parks and gardens support a rich and diverse community of soil organisms including bacteria, fungi, protists and invertebrates, which often go unnoticed compared with eye-catching plants and animals. A new study led by the Instituto de Recursos Naturales y Agrobiología de Sevilla (IRNAS-CSIC) and the Institute of Soil Science...
Australian rangers find 'monster' 2.7 kg cane toad
Australian rangers have killed an invasive "monster" cane toad discovered in the wilds of a coastal park—a warty brown specimen as long as a human arm and weighing 2.7 kilograms (6 pounds). The toad was spotted after a snake slithering across a track forced wildlife workers to stop as...
Where do your online shopping returns end up? In the trash, new research finds
For e-commerce companies, it is cheaper to throw away returned items rather than selling them again. In a new study, researchers at Lund University in Sweden interviewed members of the textile and electronics industries, hoping to better understand a problem that is snowballing, yet has been the subject of little research.
Critical impacts of interfacial water on C-H activation in photocatalytic methane conversion
Non-thermal activation and utilization of methane, the main component of natural gas and a ubiquitous natural carbon resource, are among the global challenges for achieving sustainable society. However, incomplete knowledge on microscopic mechanisms of methane activation and hydrogen formation hampers the development of engineering strategies for the reaction system. Very...
How antioxidants produced by mitochondria reach the cell surface to protect against death
Antioxidants are often advertised as a cure-all in nutrition and offered as dietary supplements. However, our body also produces such radical scavengers itself, one of which is coenzyme Q. Now researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging have discovered how the substance, which is produced in our mitochondria, reaches the cell surface and protects our cells from dying.
Scientists map 3D structure and electronic properties of important biological catalyst
Making atoms and electrons behave according to researchers' intentions is no small task, but scientists often get a little help from nature. Enzymes from living organisms are well-known for effortlessly directing the buildup and breakdown of molecules in ways that would be difficult or even impossible by conventional chemistry. Putting these biological catalysts to work in industry and health care settings saves time, costs, and even lives.
Family tree secrets: Island tree populations older, more diverse than expected
It's often assumed that island plant and animal populations are just the simple, fragile cousins of those on the mainland. But now, researchers from Japan have discovered that island populations may be a lot tougher and more complex than previously thought. In a recently published study in Frontiers in Plant...
Protecting and regenerating tropical mangroves
Mangroves were once seen as inhospitable malarial swamps and were among the fastest disappearing habitats in the world. Now, with input from Bangor University, one community project in Kenya is working to restore mangroves in a project which benefits local communities. Dr. Martin Skov of the School of Ocean Sciences...
Video: Exploring the 74,963 different kinds of ice
There are somewhere between 20 and 74,963 forms of ice because water can do all kinds of weird stuff when it freezes. So far, scientists have experimentally determined the crystal structures for 19 types of ice. Or maybe 20, depending on who you ask. In this video, we're going to...
Researchers find that traded species have distinctive life histories with extended reproductive lifecycles
A new study by researchers from Durham University, UK, Queen's University Belfast, UK, University of Extremadura, Spain and Swansea University, UK have revealed that vertebrate species involved in the live wildlife trade have distinctive life history traits, biological characteristics that determine the frequency and timing of reproduction. Researchers discovered that...
