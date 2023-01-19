ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immanuel Quickley sits out Knicks’ loss with knee soreness

TORONTO — As if losing Mitchell Robinson wasn’t enough, the Knicks were without another key member of their rotation Sunday night. Valuable reserve Immanuel Quickley missed his first game of the season with a sore left knee. His status is unclear moving forward. Quickley was a game-time decision. “Just general soreness,” coach Tom Thibodeau said before the Knicks lost for the fourth straight time, 125-116, to the Raptors. The 6-foot-3 Quickley is having a strong season, averaging career-highs of 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 27.4 minutes. He had 11 points in 36 minutes in Friday’s loss to the Hawks. Although he is only shooting...
Extricating from Timbers Ties Could be Tricky for the NWSL’s Portland Thorns

When the Portland Thorns made their debut as one of the NWSL’s eight inaugural clubs in 2013, their shared ownership with Merritt Paulson’s MLS side, the Portland Timbers, was presumably a positive for a new team in a new league. Sharing a front office with an MLS team with well-capitalized owners provided the Thorns with more resources and human capital than many of their competitors within the NWSL and created opportunities of scale. But now, as Paulson looks for new owners for the Thorns without selling the Timbers, the downsides of that overlap are on full display. A change in ownership will...
