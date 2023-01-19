ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A TikToker said he returned a bag full of cash he was accidentally given with his McDonald's order, prompting viewers to call on the company to reward him

By Andrew Lloyd
 3 days ago

A TikToker said he returned a bag of money to McDonald's in a video viewed 1.9 million times.

  • A TikToker said he received a bag full of cash from McDonald's alongside his real order.
  • In a video that received over 1.9 million views, uploader Josiah Vargas appeared to return the money.
  • Viewers tagged the fast-food chain in the comments and called on them to reward him.

A TikToker who said he returned a bag full of money to a McDonald's after he was accidentally handed it alongside his order has inspired viewers to try and convince the company to reward him.

In a video posted to TikTok on January 17, a user who goes by Josiah Vargas filmed himself sitting in a car and said, "I just went to McDonald's and they handed me my sausage McMuffin, and this bag," while holding a bag which showed the food chain's logo. Vargas then filmed the contents of the bag, showing smaller sealed bags filled with what appeared to be bundles of cash. "Just a couple thousand dollars here," Vargas said in the video.

During the TikTok, which received over 1.9 million views, Vargas said, "I have to return this because I'm a good person, I guess." He then filmed through the window of his car, which was parked outside a McDonald's location, and recorded his feet as he appeared to walk into the building and up to the counter.

Vargas could be heard asking, "Are you guys laundering money out here?" Multiple voices then replied, "You are a blessing from God," and "Oh my God, I really want to give you a hug."

At the end of the video, Vargas returned to his car and said he cut the reaction short but, "they were all hugging me and thanking me and crying," and added,"I get free McDonald's for a month." He also included a later segment where he addressed the camera and said, "They called me back in to give me $200."

The video received over 19,500 comments, many of which praised Vargas. "Bro, you probably just saved all their jobs," a comment with over 30,600 likes read. "Someone kept their job because you did the right thing good on you man," read another, with over 8,900 likes.

Further comments tagged McDonald's beneath the video, in a bid to encourage the company to reward him further. "This man needs compensation," a comment with over 4,400 likes read. "You better recognize this man. There are not many like him," read another which received over 6,200 likes.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Vargas posted a follow-up TikTok on January 17 saying he visited McDonald's again after work and "they had no idea who I was" and he had to pay for his meal.

However, he said they took down his name and number. "I'm not too worried about it," he said in the video, which was viewed 40,000 times.

Vargas did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Fox Holler Homestead
3d ago

Unfortunately, this was a completely staged video… ironic that most of you can’t tell. The things that people will do these days to get views and likes!

LongLive The90s
3d ago

All I can say is "Wow" at the ending. SMH. McDonald's didn't even keep their end of the agreement. This is why so many people are becoming the way they are.

William Donahue
3d ago

and see what you get in return for trying to be a nice person sometimes it doesn't pay to be that way obviously this is one of them

